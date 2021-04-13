PREP ROUNDUP: Graham, George Wythe claim region golf titles

Surface placed second with 80, joined by Ben Morgan (85), Abby Peterson (86) and Alex Ramsey (88) in capturing Region 2D title with a four-person score of 339.
Richlands was second with a 373, led by Region 2D medalist Caleigh Street, who finished with a 74.
Graham advances to the Class 2 state tournament at the Pete Dye River Course on April 19 in Radford. They will be joined by Street and fellow individual qualifiers, Jack England from Wise County Central and Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard, both whom joined Surface by shooting 80.
Street was chosen as the Region 2D player of the year. Coach of the year honors went to Graham’s Todd Baker.
Street was joined as a medal winner by Surface, England, Leonard and the Marion duo of Tyler Sayers and Hunter Starkey.
George Wythe wins Region 1C by 65 strokes
Benson Blevins was one of three George Wythe golfers to shoot in the 70s to lead the Maroons to a 303 score and the Region 1C tournament championship at River Course in Fairlawn, Va.
Benson, who fired a 71, was joined by Peyton Coe with a 74 and Daniel Goode with a 75 to for the Maroons, who finished 65 strokes ahead of second place Bath County. Paeton Phillipi added an 83 for the Maroons.
George Wythe will look for its third straight and sixth Class 1 state championship in the last seven years on Monday at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford, Virginia.
Matthew Keyser (Bath County), Talan Gentry (Galax) and Caleb Wallace (Auburn) also advanced to the Class 1 state tourney as individuals.
Seymour 4, Tennessee High 3
Elijah Galyon homered and Blake Payne and Ian Sonner scattered seven hits, leading TSSAA Class AA No. 2 Seymour past Tennessee High on Tod Houston Field.
Evan Mutter had two hits, while Brayden Blevins drove in two runs and Andrew Dingus added an RBI for the Vikings (12-6). Logan Quales took the loss on the mound.
Payne worked five innings to pick up the win for Seymour (22-1). Sonner garnered a save.
Tennessee High will open play in the John Whited Memorial Tournament on Thursday against Morristown East at Dobyns-Bennett at 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan South 3, Sullivan East 0
Drew Hoover struck out 12 in pitching a four-hit shutout as the Sullivan South Rebels blanked Sullivan East.
Corbin Dickenson, Luke Hale, Lucas Eaton and Nolan Lunsford accounted for East’s hits. Hale pitched a seven-hitter with six strikeouts.
Sullivan East 4, Happy Valley 0
Hannah Scott scattered five hits and struck out six in a seven-inning shutout and Cayden Bawgus clubbed her ninth home run of the season to lead the Patriots past the Warriors.
Bawgus had two hits, including the home run, drove in two runs and scored two more. Lexie McDuffie had four hits and Emma Timbs added three hits and drove in a run. Jillian Shackelford had a double, single and scored a run.
Maggie Lingerfelt had two hits and Olivia Absher added a double for the Warriors.
Sullivan East (12-9, 6-1) had a couple of key defensive stops, will host Sullivan Central on Thursday