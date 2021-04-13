PREP ROUNDUP: Graham, George Wythe claim region golf titles

Brayden Surface led four Graham golfers in the 80s to lead the G-Men to the Region 2D Championship on Tuesday at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Virginia.

Surface placed second with 80, joined by Ben Morgan (85), Abby Peterson (86) and Alex Ramsey (88) in capturing Region 2D title with a four-person score of 339.

Richlands was second with a 373, led by Region 2D medalist Caleigh Street, who finished with a 74.

Graham advances to the Class 2 state tournament at the Pete Dye River Course on April 19 in Radford. They will be joined by Street and fellow individual qualifiers, Jack England from Wise County Central and Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard, both whom joined Surface by shooting 80.

Street was chosen as the Region 2D player of the year. Coach of the year honors went to Graham’s Todd Baker.

Street was joined as a medal winner by Surface, England, Leonard and the Marion duo of Tyler Sayers and Hunter Starkey.

George Wythe wins Region 1C by 65 strokes

Benson Blevins was one of three George Wythe golfers to shoot in the 70s to lead the Maroons to a 303 score and the Region 1C tournament championship at River Course in Fairlawn, Va.

Benson, who fired a 71, was joined by Peyton Coe with a 74 and Daniel Goode with a 75 to for the Maroons, who finished 65 strokes ahead of second place Bath County. Paeton Phillipi added an 83 for the Maroons.

George Wythe will look for its third straight and sixth Class 1 state championship in the last seven years on Monday at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford, Virginia.

Matthew Keyser (Bath County), Talan Gentry (Galax) and Caleb Wallace (Auburn) also advanced to the Class 1 state tourney as individuals.