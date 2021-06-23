 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Graham falls to Nandua in VHSL Class 2 boys soccer
PREP ROUNDUP: Graham falls to Nandua in VHSL Class 2 boys soccer

Graham got a lead, but eventually the G-Men’s title hopes were washed away on the Eastern Shore.

The homestanding Nandua Warriors closed the match with six unanswered goals in a 6-1 victory over the bunch from Bluefield on Wednesday in the VHSL Class 2 boys soccer state championship game.

Ben Morgan put Graham (15-1) up 1-0 four minutes in, but Nandua (13-0) quickly answered and built a 3-1 halftime lead and then poured it on over the final 40 minutes.

Rappahannock (Class 1) and George Mason (Class 3) also won boys soccer state titles on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Montgomery (Class 1), Clarke County (Class 2) and Western Albemarle (Class 3) won it all on the girls side.

