PREP ROUNDUP: Grabeel pitches TW to Cumberland District semifinals; Lebanon softball team completes perfect regular season

Cameron Grabeel wasn’t perfect this time, but he still pitched pretty darn well.

Grabeel struck out 13 and did not allow an earned run over 6 2/3 innings as Thomas Walker took a 6-1 victory over Rye Cove on Friday in the first round of the Cumberland District baseball tournament.

Grabeel had crafted a five-inning perfect game against the Eagles three days earlier and the junior allowed a first-inning unearned run on Friday. However, he was in complete command from that point forward.

Jordan Bertram added three RBIs, while Aiden Grabeel walked twice, scored two runs and also collected a RBI. TW (6-7) plays at J.I. Burton in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Andrew Jessee went 3-for-3 for Rye Cove, while Dawson Kern scored the lone run for the Eagles.

Union 4, Ridgeview 3

Alex Richardson had two hits and drove in two runs, leading the Bears to an Mountain 7 District victory over the Wolfpack.

rody Gibson and winner pitching Seth Cox combined to allow just four hits and one earned run. Gibson struck out 11 in six innings.