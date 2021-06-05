PREP ROUNDUP: Grabeel pitches TW to Cumberland District semifinals; Lebanon softball team completes perfect regular season

Cameron Grabeel wasn’t perfect this time, but he still pitched pretty darn well.
Grabeel struck out 13 and did not allow an earned run over 6 2/3 innings as Thomas Walker took a 6-1 victory over Rye Cove on Friday in the first round of the Cumberland District baseball tournament.
Grabeel had crafted a five-inning perfect game against the Eagles three days earlier and the junior allowed a first-inning unearned run on Friday. However, he was in complete command from that point forward.
Jordan Bertram added three RBIs, while Aiden Grabeel walked twice, scored two runs and also collected a RBI. TW (6-7) plays at J.I. Burton in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Andrew Jessee went 3-for-3 for Rye Cove, while Dawson Kern scored the lone run for the Eagles.
Union 4, Ridgeview 3
Alex Richardson had two hits and drove in two runs, leading the Bears to an Mountain 7 District victory over the Wolfpack.
rody Gibson and winner pitching Seth Cox combined to allow just four hits and one earned run. Gibson struck out 11 in six innings.
Blake.Baker had two hits for Ridgeview. Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts surrendered just three hits, with Counts taking the loss when the Bears pushed across a runner in the bottom of the seventh.
John Battle 15, Union 2
Zach Smith led a 10-hit attack with a home run and double, while also driving in two runs and scoring two more to lead the Trojans, past the Bears, who played twice against different teams to end the regular season.
John-Alan Richardson doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Trojans, who are 8-4. Bryson Almany tripled, and Braedyn Bailey and Andrew Cochran drove in two runs apiece. Braxton Emerson started and picked up the win.
Brody Gibson and Zach Mullins had two hits each for the Bears. Mullins took the loss on the mound.
Grayson County 11,
George Wythe 1
Andrew Shaffner’s three-run homer highlighted a 10-run fourth inning outburst as Grayson County mashed out a Mountain Empire District win over the George Wythe Maroons.
Colton Green’s RBI double in top of the fourth inning pulled GW into a 1-1 deadlock, but Grayson County (10-1, 10-0) responded in a big way. Two-run singles by Zane Cox and Levi Lundy also highlighted the offensive eruption.
Shaffner, a North Carolina State commit, allowed two hits and struck out nine in four innings on the mound.
Sophomore Owen Repass had GW’s other hit.
Eastside 17, Holston 6
Will Stansberry and Jaxsyn Collins each went 2-for-3 with four RBIs as the Eastside Spartans closed out the regular season with an offensive explosion.
Collins homered for the Spartans (9-3), who had suffered an 18-4 loss to Holston back on April 28. Eastside hosts Twin Springs on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Holston was led by Braxton Vannoy’s two hits.
Gate City 16, Lee High 5
Carson Jenkins went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to highlight Gate City’s lambasting of the Lee High Generals.
Ryan Jessee also had three hits for the Blue Devils (8-4), while Luke Bledsoe (three RBIs), Ethan Fleming (2-for-2, two runs) and Isaac Vincent (two RBIs) got in on the action.
Lee was led by Jonathan Blanken’s 3-for-3, three-RBI performance.
SOFTBALL
Lebanon 11, Marion 2
The Lebanon Pioneers put the finishing touches on a perfect regular season with a Southwest District win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.
Lebanon (12-0) received hits from Tatum Dye, Morgan Varney, Maggie Lampkin, Haley Finney, Emma Musick and Madison Hill. The Pioneers led 9-0 after two innings and that was more than enough run support for winning pitcher Alivia Nolley.
Elena Williams had two hits for Marion, while the other four hits for the Scarlet Hurricanes came from Gabby Witt, Kaylee Holbrook, Anna Hagy and Kursten Thomas.
Lebanon and John Battle are the only undefeated softball teams from far Southwest Virginia entering the postseason.
Ridgeview 5, Union 4
Caiti Hill had a triple, double and drove in three runs and Laci Williams added two hits, including a double, and scored twice, leading the Wolfpack to a Mountain 7 District win over the Bears.
Haley Mullins also had two hits for Ridgeview. Williams picked up the win, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits in seven innings in the circle.
Megan Day led the Bears with two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Gate City 4, Lee High 2
Taylor Blevins struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings and Abby Davidson had two hits and drove in a run, leading the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.
Makayla Bays homered for Gate City, while Addie Gibson drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.
Ali Bowen hit a two-run home run for the Generals.
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 3
Taylor Clay and Tinley Hamilton each had three hits as Eastside trounced Twin Springs.
The Spartans (10-2) took the lead for good on Clay’s two-run double in the second inning.
Anna Whited, Leci Sensabaugh, Maggie Odle and Cloey Bailey added two hits apiece.
Emaleigh Powers went 2-for-3 to lead Twin Springs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Honaker 1, Wise County Central 1
Honaker’s Paige Bostic and Wise County Central’s Geanette Boggs accounted for their team’s goals as the Tigers and Warriors battled to a deadlock.
Honaker goalkeeper Shianna Whited made 17 saves, while Jaden Taylor stopped seven shots for Central.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 6, Lee High 0
Daniel Mann’s hat trick highlighted the resounding win for the Gate City Blue Devils.