Prep Roundup: Golf, cross country wins for Abingdon Falcons on Wednesday

CROSS COUNTRY
Bengal Clash at the River
Martinsville
BOYS
Team Scores (Top-5)
Abingdon 45, Franklin County 82, Cave Spring 97, Galileo 104, Bassett 164
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Alexander Gomez-Herna (Galileo), 17:03.76; 2. Sam Weddle (Staunton River), 17:22.55; 3. Jonah Bowman (Franklin County), 17:25.87; 4. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 17:32.99; 5. Ryan Connelly (Cave Spring), 17:35.71; 6. Bramley Childress (Abingdon), 17:37.32; 7. Gregory Poisson (Abingdon), 17:39.16; 8. Parker Chapman (Franklin County), 17:51.48; 9. Thomas Loschner (Cave Spring), 17:53.51; 10. Jack Weddle (Staunton River), 17;55.69
GIRLS
Team Scores (Top-5)
Abingdon 18, Roanoke Catholic 99, Cave Spring 110, Galileo 113, Liberty-Bedford 130
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 20:28.28; 2. Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 21:14.55; 3. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon), 21:18.55; 4. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo), 21:26.82; 5. Amie Delp (Carroll County), 21:45.24; 6. Aleah Dorn (Abingdon), 21:47.76; 7. Sienna Bailey (Bassett), 21:50.65; 8. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 22:10.79; 9. Julianne Bowman (Franklin County), 22:31.65; 10. Megan Hawley (Staunton River), 22:38.02
Through the Pines Invitational
(Lebanon, Va.)
BOYS
Team Scores
Lebanon 33, Union 54, Grundy 81, Virginia High 127, John Battle 136, Lee High 138, Gate City 150, Honaker 212, Rural Retreat 248, Holston 266
Individual Results (Top-10)
1.Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 16:53.60; 2. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy), 17:07.90; Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 17:11.35; 4. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 17:41; 5. Dorian Almer (Union), 17:48.48; 6. Keyston Hartford (Grundy), 17:56.67; 7. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 18:31.11; 8. Chad Douglas (Union), 18:57.08; 9. Graham Wiles (JB), 19:06.82; 10. Emmitt Breeding (Lebanon), 19:15.40.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Grundy 37, John Battle 51, Virginia High 73, Union 114, Lebanon 126, Rural Retreat 137, Holston 148
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Jessi Looney (Grundy), 21:31.62; 2. Alexsis Porter (Grundy), 21:41.15; 3. Elizabeth Richardson (JB), 23:20.52; 4. Lucy Tester (VHS), 23:34.49; 5. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 23:42.33; 6. Lauren Pearce (Graham), 24:08.80; 7. Jayden Sisk (JB), 24:25.86; 8. Savana Parsons (Lee), 24:30.81; 9. Alexa Goins (Rye Cove), 24:34; 10. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 25:01.19
GOLF
At Scott County Park
Team Scores
Castlewood 323, Rye Cove 392, Thomas Walker 426, J.I. Burton 445, Eastside 463, Twin Springs (incomplete)
Individual Results
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 76, Jacob Lasley 76, Connor Robinette 84, Maddox Barnette 87
Rye Cove – Jon Kern 77, Dawson Kern 91, Avery Young 110, Johnna Turner 114
Thomas Walker – Cameron Grabeel 76, Parker Jackson 109, Austin Golden 118, Rylee Dean 123
J.I. Burton – Noah Godsey 95, Abigail Absher 107, Chloe Cantrell 121, Hayden Sturgill 122, Sebastian Massie 122
Eastside – Adam Burke 99, Tanner Perry 115, Darren Williams 117, will Johnson 122
Twin Springs – Morgan Culbertson 101, Seth Miller 119, Maddie Pearcy 126
-
Mountain 7 District
At Lonesome Pine Country Club
Team Scores
Abingdon 295, Lee High 329, Union 335, Gate City 363, Ridgeview 370, Wise County Central 395, John Battle 413
Individual Results
Abingdon – Brummitt 69, Addison 71, Funk 75, Smith 80
Lee High – C.Leonard 78, Baker 80, J.Leonard 83, Coomer 88
Union – Slagle 78, Rich 82, Day 84, Worley 91
Gate City – Wolfe 72, Keller 88, Henderson 98, Hensley 105
Ridgeview – Compton 84, Austin 89, Rose 98, Owens 99
Wise Central – Miller 86, Hughes 102, Marshall 103, Boggs 104
John Battle – Hunigan 92, Crump 96, White 112, Robinson 113
—
At Tazewell County Country Club
Team Scores
Marion 158, Richlands 201, Virginia High 203, Tazewell 208, Graham 220
Marion – G. Sheets 34, T. Sayers 35, E. Baggett 53, I. Robertson 46
Richlands – C. Hurst 42, G. Clevinger 49, L. White 49, J. Dipora 61
Virginia High – T. Stanley 40, T. Ellard 49, N. Harper 56, B. Rader 58
Tazewell – C. Brown 45, T. Smith 47, E. Martin 55, L. Price 61
Graham — M. Hinkle 38, A. Hamity 58, K. Sarver 59, S. Giaporro 64
VOLLEYBALL
Grayson County 3, Tazewell 0
Kylie Pope (17 kills, 12 digs), Carli Campbell (26 assists) and Lancy Testerman (five aces) were the leaders as Grayson County improved to 3-1.