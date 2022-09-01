 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Prep Roundup: Golf, cross country wins for Abingdon Falcons on Wednesday

  • 0
Prep Cross Country Cuff

CROSS COUNTRY

Bengal Clash at the River

Martinsville

BOYS

Team Scores (Top-5)

Abingdon 45, Franklin County 82, Cave Spring 97, Galileo 104, Bassett 164

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Alexander Gomez-Herna (Galileo), 17:03.76; 2. Sam Weddle (Staunton River), 17:22.55; 3. Jonah Bowman (Franklin County), 17:25.87; 4. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 17:32.99; 5. Ryan Connelly (Cave Spring), 17:35.71; 6. Bramley Childress (Abingdon), 17:37.32; 7. Gregory Poisson (Abingdon), 17:39.16; 8. Parker Chapman (Franklin County), 17:51.48; 9. Thomas Loschner (Cave Spring), 17:53.51; 10. Jack Weddle (Staunton River), 17;55.69

People are also reading…

GIRLS

Team Scores (Top-5)

Abingdon 18, Roanoke Catholic 99, Cave Spring 110, Galileo 113, Liberty-Bedford 130

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 20:28.28; 2. Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 21:14.55; 3. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon), 21:18.55; 4. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo), 21:26.82; 5. Amie Delp (Carroll County), 21:45.24; 6. Aleah Dorn (Abingdon), 21:47.76; 7. Sienna Bailey (Bassett), 21:50.65; 8. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 22:10.79; 9. Julianne Bowman (Franklin County), 22:31.65; 10. Megan Hawley (Staunton River), 22:38.02

Through the Pines Invitational

(Lebanon, Va.)

BOYS

Team Scores

Lebanon 33, Union 54, Grundy 81, Virginia High 127, John Battle 136, Lee High 138, Gate City 150, Honaker 212, Rural Retreat 248, Holston 266

Individual Results (Top-10)

1.Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 16:53.60; 2. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy), 17:07.90; Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 17:11.35; 4. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 17:41; 5. Dorian Almer (Union), 17:48.48; 6. Keyston Hartford (Grundy), 17:56.67; 7. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 18:31.11; 8. Chad Douglas (Union), 18:57.08; 9. Graham Wiles (JB), 19:06.82; 10. Emmitt Breeding (Lebanon), 19:15.40.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Grundy 37, John Battle 51, Virginia High 73, Union 114, Lebanon 126, Rural Retreat 137, Holston 148

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Jessi Looney (Grundy), 21:31.62; 2. Alexsis Porter (Grundy), 21:41.15; 3. Elizabeth Richardson (JB), 23:20.52; 4. Lucy Tester (VHS), 23:34.49; 5. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 23:42.33; 6. Lauren Pearce (Graham), 24:08.80; 7. Jayden Sisk (JB), 24:25.86; 8. Savana Parsons (Lee), 24:30.81; 9. Alexa Goins (Rye Cove), 24:34; 10. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 25:01.19

GOLF

At Scott County Park

Team Scores

Castlewood 323, Rye Cove 392, Thomas Walker 426, J.I. Burton 445, Eastside 463, Twin Springs (incomplete)

Individual Results

Castlewood – Abby Bradley 76, Jacob Lasley 76, Connor Robinette 84, Maddox Barnette 87

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 77, Dawson Kern 91, Avery Young 110, Johnna Turner 114

Thomas Walker – Cameron Grabeel 76, Parker Jackson 109, Austin Golden 118, Rylee Dean 123

J.I. Burton – Noah Godsey 95, Abigail Absher 107, Chloe Cantrell 121, Hayden Sturgill 122, Sebastian Massie 122

Eastside – Adam Burke 99, Tanner Perry 115, Darren Williams 117, will Johnson 122

Twin Springs – Morgan Culbertson 101, Seth Miller 119, Maddie Pearcy 126

-

Mountain 7 District

At Lonesome Pine Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 295, Lee High 329, Union 335, Gate City 363, Ridgeview 370, Wise County Central 395, John Battle 413

Individual Results

Abingdon – Brummitt 69, Addison 71, Funk 75, Smith 80

Lee High – C.Leonard 78, Baker 80, J.Leonard 83, Coomer 88

Union – Slagle 78, Rich 82, Day 84, Worley 91

Gate City – Wolfe 72, Keller 88, Henderson 98, Hensley 105

Ridgeview – Compton 84, Austin 89, Rose 98, Owens 99

Wise Central – Miller 86, Hughes 102, Marshall 103, Boggs 104

John Battle – Hunigan 92, Crump 96, White 112, Robinson 113

At Tazewell County Country Club

Team Scores

Marion 158, Richlands 201, Virginia High 203, Tazewell 208, Graham 220

Marion – G. Sheets 34, T. Sayers 35, E. Baggett 53, I. Robertson 46

Richlands – C. Hurst 42, G. Clevinger 49, L. White 49, J. Dipora 61

Virginia High – T. Stanley 40, T. Ellard 49, N. Harper 56, B. Rader 58

Tazewell – C. Brown 45, T. Smith 47, E. Martin 55, L. Price 61

Graham — M. Hinkle 38, A. Hamity 58, K. Sarver 59, S. Giaporro 64

VOLLEYBALL

Grayson County 3, Tazewell 0

Kylie Pope (17 kills, 12 digs), Carli Campbell (26 assists) and Lancy Testerman (five aces) were the leaders as Grayson County improved to 3-1.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richlands' Dylan Brown has some strong roots

Richlands' Dylan Brown has some strong roots

For a kid who witnessed some of the biggest achievements in the history of Richlands High School’s football program while growing up, Dylan Brown had his own historical performance last Friday.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts