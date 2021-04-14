PREP ROUNDUP: Gibson wins Region 1D crown, leads Blue Devils to team title

Adam Gibson kicked extra points and field goals for Castlewood High School’s football team.
He’s kicked butt on the wrestling mat as a two-time state champion.
He used a kick to become the VHSL Region 1D boys cross country champ on Wednesday, winning the event at Keen Mountain Park in Oakwood, Virignia.
Gibson, a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 17:06.76, ahead of runner-up Kaleb Elswick of Grundy (17:14.93) and Lucas Blevins of Chilhowie (17:17.73).
Dylan Ingle (fifth, 18:04.29), Hunter Hicks (seventh, 18:10.46) and Nick DeBoard (12th, 19:40.21) ran well for Castlewood too as the Blue Devils won the team title with a score of 23. Castlewood outdistanced Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker by 28 points.
On the girls side, Grundy won the team title by eight points over Rural Retreat and the Golden Wave had the individual champion in Jessi Looney. Looney crossed the finish line in 21:51.18.
Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore was runner-up in 22:28.06.
The VHSL Class 1 state cross country meet is set for April 23 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
VOLLEYBALL
Twin Springs 3, Northwood 0
Ryleigh Gillenwater filled the stat sheet with 11 assists, seven digs, five kills and four service points in leading Twin Springs to a 25-22, 25-10, 25-15 VHSL Plus-One match. Chloe Lane added six kills and Alyssa McCracken had 12 digs for the Titans.
LATE TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 4, Cherokee 3
Tori Ryan singled in the top of the 10th inning and recorded the final out in the bottom of the frame to help the Vikings rally past the Chiefs.
Kenzie Orfield tripled with two outs in the seventh and scored on a double by Ryan to force extra innings. As part of the international tie break rule, Orfield was placed on second in the 10th, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on the single by Ryan.
Ashley Worley snagged a line drive and turned a double play in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory for the Vikings.
Rylee Fields threw all 10 innings, striking out four in picking up the win.
Tennessee High (16-3, 2-1) traveled to Daniel Boone on Wednesday and will host David Crockett today.