PREP ROUNDUP: Gibson wins Region 1D crown, leads Blue Devils to team title

Adam Gibson kicked extra points and field goals for Castlewood High School’s football team.

He’s kicked butt on the wrestling mat as a two-time state champion.

He used a kick to become the VHSL Region 1D boys cross country champ on Wednesday, winning the event at Keen Mountain Park in Oakwood, Virignia.

Gibson, a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 17:06.76, ahead of runner-up Kaleb Elswick of Grundy (17:14.93) and Lucas Blevins of Chilhowie (17:17.73).

Dylan Ingle (fifth, 18:04.29), Hunter Hicks (seventh, 18:10.46) and Nick DeBoard (12th, 19:40.21) ran well for Castlewood too as the Blue Devils won the team title with a score of 23. Castlewood outdistanced Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker by 28 points.

On the girls side, Grundy won the team title by eight points over Rural Retreat and the Golden Wave had the individual champion in Jessi Looney. Looney crossed the finish line in 21:51.18.

Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore was runner-up in 22:28.06.

The VHSL Class 1 state cross country meet is set for April 23 at Green Hill Park in Salem.

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Springs 3, Northwood 0