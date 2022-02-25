 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP ROUNDUP: George Wythe boys fall to Auburn in Region 1C tourney

  • 0
gw

Ethan Millirons pumped in 32 points as Auburn earned a 67-48 victory over George Wythe on Friday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C boys basketball tournament.

Auburn led 27-21 at halftime against its Mountain Empire District rival and then put the game away by outscoring the Maroons 18-11 in the third quarter.

Sam Duncan added a dozen points for the Eagles, who will face Fort Chiswell in the finals. Fort Chiswell advanced by posting a 54-45 win over defending state champ Parry McCluer.

George Wythe was led by sophomore guard Ty Campbell’s 15 points in a season-ending loss. The Maroons (10-16) also received 11 points from Brayden Rainey.

The VHSL Class 1 state tournament field will consist of Eastside, Twin Springs, Auburn, Fort Chiswell, Lancaster, Washington & Lee, Altavista and Buffalo Gap.

GIRLS

Sevier County 54, West Ridge 45

People are also reading…

West Ridge’s inaugural season ended with a first-round loss in the TSSAA Region 1-4A tournament.

King University signee Jaelyn West led West Ridge (19-14) with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts