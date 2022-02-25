PREP ROUNDUP: George Wythe boys fall to Auburn in Region 1C tourney

Ethan Millirons pumped in 32 points as Auburn earned a 67-48 victory over George Wythe on Friday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C boys basketball tournament.

Auburn led 27-21 at halftime against its Mountain Empire District rival and then put the game away by outscoring the Maroons 18-11 in the third quarter.

Sam Duncan added a dozen points for the Eagles, who will face Fort Chiswell in the finals. Fort Chiswell advanced by posting a 54-45 win over defending state champ Parry McCluer.

George Wythe was led by sophomore guard Ty Campbell’s 15 points in a season-ending loss. The Maroons (10-16) also received 11 points from Brayden Rainey.

The VHSL Class 1 state tournament field will consist of Eastside, Twin Springs, Auburn, Fort Chiswell, Lancaster, Washington & Lee, Altavista and Buffalo Gap.

GIRLS

Sevier County 54, West Ridge 45

West Ridge’s inaugural season ended with a first-round loss in the TSSAA Region 1-4A tournament.

King University signee Jaelyn West led West Ridge (19-14) with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough.