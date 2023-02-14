Eli McMurray calmly sank two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining and that turned out to be the difference in Gate City’s 53-52 win over John Battle on Monday night in the first round of the Mountain 7 District boys basketball tournament.

Battle’s Gavin Ratliff misfired on a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired as second-seeded Gate City survived an upset bid by the No. 7 Trojans.

“I was proud of E for stepping up and hitting those free throws,” said Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes. “They were big. Give credit to Battle, they were super tough and made it hard on us.”

Gunner Garrett led Gate City and all scorers with 28 points. The Blue Devils had beaten Battle 54-40 and 55-48 in the two previous meetings.

“I told the guys this time of year, it is never easy,” Barnes said. “Never easy to beat a team three times. … That being our third game in four days, I was proud we were able to tough it out and get the win.”

Ratliff led Battle with 17 points, while Porter Gobble finished with a dozen points in the season-ending loss. The Trojans haven’t beaten Gate City since topping the Blue Devils in the first round of the 1992 Highlands District tournament.

Union 60, Wise County Central 58

Freshmen Kam Bostic and Paul Huff came up with big-time performances in the first postseason games of their high school careers and helped Union advance to the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Bostic had 15 points and five assists, while Huff finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Union (10-13) was 8-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while Central (12-11) was 2-for-6.

Wise County Central shot better from the field (52.5 percent to 41.3 percent) and held a 28-22 rebounding edge. However, the Warriors coughed up 13 turnovers compared to just four turnovers for Union.

Reyshawn Anderson added 12 points for Union, while Braxton Bunch supplied 11 points off the bench.

Ethan Collins led Central with 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Chance Boggs had 12 points and Braeden Church hauled down seven rebounds in the loss.

Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47

Cannon Hill pumped in 26 points as third-seeded Ridgeview recorded a win over No. 6 Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Chantz Robinette added 11 points for the Wolfpack. Ridgeview had nine different players score.

Brayden Hammonds led Lee with 11 points, while Caleb Leonard and Jacob Leonard added 10 points apiece in a season-ending loss.

Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22

Caden Boyd torched the nets to the tune of 29 points as Honaker hammered Twin Valley in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Boyd knocked down seven of the nine 3-pointers he attempted for the Tigers, who led 22-6 after one quarter. Aidan Lowe added 11 points in the win as all eight players who got in the game scored at least three points.

"The whole team really shared the ball and played well," said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. "Cade is definitely capable of having these type of nights. He puts a lot of work into it and it's nice to see it pay off for him."

AJ Presley led Twin Valley with eight points.

Grundy 52, Hurley 28

Landon Johnson scored 18 points and Grundy downed Hurley in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament and in the process clinched a VHSL Region 1D tournament berth.

Caleb Conaway added 15 points for the Golden Wave, who set the tone from the start.

Landon Adkins led Hurley with nine points.

Things got heated between the Black Diamond District rivals late in the game and the contest was called with 5:39 remaining after an altercation.

Patrick Henry 48, Holston 43

Hamilton Addair scored 16 points and third-seeded Patrick Henry held off No. 6 Holston for a win in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Kade Gobble and Jake Hall added 12 points apiece for PH, which trailed 20-18 at halftime.

“Not our best offensive performance tonight, but we stepped up and got defensive stops when we needed them,” said PH coach Fred Selfe. “We were able to survive and advance, only thin that matters during tourney play.”

Holston senior Connor Finley scored 23 points in his final high school game. Cole Caywood added 12 points in the loss.

“Hats off to Holston for coming in with a good gameplan and Connor Finley playing his tail off,” Selfe said.

Northwood 60, Rural Retreat 44

Sam Rhea led the way with 16 points and Northwood dominated the second half in earning a win over Rural Retreat in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Harley Turley added 10 points for the Panthers and 10 different players scored in the triumph.

Northwood clung to a 23-22 halftime lead, but opened the third quarter on a 19-7 scoring surge to seize control.

Garrett Worley (12 points) and Gatlin Hight (11 points) were tops for Rural Retreat.

Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 45

The Rye Cove Eagles experienced a roller-coaster of emotions in their triumph over Thomas Walker in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

The crew from Clinchport never trailed and led by as many as 22 points, but had to hold off TW down the stretch to advance.

Carter Roach-Hodge led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Hamilton Osborne added nine rebounds and four steals.

Adam Hollandsworth (17 points) and Nick Kimberlin (16 points) were the top scorers for TW.

J.I. Burton 76, Castlewood 56

Castlewood’s season came to an end on Monday night with a loss in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament, but Cayden Dishman was once again strong in defeat for the Blue Devils.

Dishman went for 37 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal and finished the season with 563 points in 23 games.

Castlewood (0-23) played the Raiders to a 15-15 deadlock after one quarter and trailed just 36-30 at halftime.

However, Burton gradually pulled away in the second half.

The quartet of Maxwell Gilliam (17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists), Jake Reynolds (15 points), Dauntae Keys (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Noa Godsey (12 points, six rebounds) led the Raiders.

GIRLS

Honaker 68, Council 16

Valeigh Stevens scored 16 points to lead the way for top-seed Honaker as the Tigers trounced Council in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Kalli Miller (14 points) and Tailor Nolley (12 points, five steals, four assists, four rebounds) also played starring roles. Alayna McNulty, McKenzie Lowe and Abby Farmer added five rebounds apiece.

Ella Rasnake and Kayla Johnson had six points apiece for Council.

Twin Valley 31, Grundy 27

The Panthers clinched a Region 1D tournament bid by prevailing in a low-scoring win over Grundy in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Haylee Moore had 12 points and six rebounds in limited minutes for Twin Valley as she battled foul trouble. Rayne Hawthorne added 10 rebounds.

Jade Vencill and Cheyanna Davis made some clutch 3s for the Panthers.

Rye Cove 53, Thomas Walker 35

Gracie Turner had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Rye Cove recorded a first round win in the Cumberland District tournament.

The Eagles trailed 16-11 at halftime, but owned the game’s final 16 minutes. Naquila Harless (15 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Kaylee Lamb (11 points, seven steals) also helped Rye Cove overcame a 13-for-31 showing from the free throw line.

Madi Marcum had 10 points for Thomas Walker, which had 30 turnovers and shot 16-of-50 from the field in a season-ending defeat.

Twin Springs 40, Castlewood 20

Senior guard Kayli Dunn scored 16 points to go along with four assists and four steals as the Twin Springs Titans crushed Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Ryleigh Gillenwater added four steals and Kenzie Gillenwater hauled down seven rebounds in the victory. Twin Springs (12-11) plays J.I. Burton in today’s semifinals.

Castlewood received 13 rebounds from Anna Summers and four steals from Madison Sutherland.

Patrick Henry 41, Northwood 18

Senior Avery Maiden scored 11 points and Patrick Henry kept its season alive with a first-round Hogoheegee District tournament triumph.

The Rebels raced out to a 14-1 lead after one quarter en route to the win. Nine different players scored for head coach Kasey Uecker’s club.

Joy Zhang led Northwood with eight points. The Panthers finished the season winless.

TOURNAMENT GLANCE

BOYS

TENNESSEE

District 1-AAAA

at Tribe Athletic Complex, Kingsport

Monday

Daniel Boone 53, Science Hill 50

Thursday

West Ridge vs. David Crockett, 6 p.m.

Daniel Boone vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

***

District-AAA

at Elizabethton High School

Friday

Elizabethton vs. Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Elizabethton/Volunteer winner vs. Tennessee High, 4:30 p.m.

Sullivan East vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Third-Place Game, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

***

VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Monday

Semifinals

Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22

Grundy 52, Hurley 28

Wednesday

Finals

Third-Place Game: Twin Valley vs. Hurley, 5:30p.m.

Championship Game Honaker vs. Grundy, 8:30 p.m.

***

Cumberland District

At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

Monday

First Round

Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 45

J.I. Burton 76, Castlewood 56

Wednesday

Semifinals

Eastside vs. J.I. Burton, 6:45 p.m.

Twin Springs vs. Rye Cove, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Finals

JV Championship: Eastside vs. Twin Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Third-Place Game, 7 p.m.

Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

***

Hogoheegee District

Monday

First Round

Northwood 60, Rural Retreat 44

Patrick Henry 48, Holston 43

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Lebanon High School

Lebanon vs. Northwood, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie vs. Patrick Henry, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At Lebanon High School

Third-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

***

Mountain Empire District

Monday

First Round

Bland County 66, Galax 53

Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35

Auburn 73, Giles 41

Wednesday

Semifinals

Bland County at George Wythe

Grayson County at Auburn

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Third-Place Game

Championship Game

***

Mountain 7 District

Monday

Gate City 53, John Battle 52

Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47

Union 60, Wise County Central 58

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Abingdon High School

Abingdon vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview vs. Gate City, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Finals

At Abingdon High School

Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 8 p.m.

***

Southwest District

Tuesday

Richlands at Tazewell, 6 p.m.

Thursday

at Virginia High's Bearcat Den

Marion vs. Graham, 6 p.m.

Richlands-Tazewell winner vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

at Virginia High's Bearcat Den

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

***

GIRLS

TENNESSEE

District 1-AAAA

at Tribe Athletic Complex, Kingsport

Monday

Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 40

Wednesday

West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.

Science Hill vs. David Crockett, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third-Place Game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

***

District 1-AAA

at Elizabethton High School

Friday

Sullivan East vs. Volunteer, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Sullivan East/Volunteer winner vs. Elizabethton, 3 p.m.

Unicoi County vs. Tennessee High, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

***

VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Saturday, Feb. 11

First Round

Council 41, Hurley 19

Monday

Semifinals

Honaker 68, Council 16

Twin Valley 31, Grundy 27

Wednesday

Finals

Third-Place Game: Council vs. Grundy, 4 p.m.

Championship Game: Honaker vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

***

Cumberland District

At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

Monday

First Round

Rye Cove 53, Thomas Walker 35

Twin Springs 40, Castlewood 20

Tuesday

Semifinals

J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastside vs. Rye Cove, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Finals

Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.

Championship Game, 7 p.m.

***

Hogoheegee District

Monday

First Round

Patrick Henry 41, Northwood 18

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Lebanon High School

Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Holston, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At Lebanon High School

Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.

Championship Game, 7 p.m.

***

Mountain Empire District

Monday

First Round

Auburn 53, Bland County 24

Fort Chiswell 64, Giles 30

Galax 48, Grayson County 21

Thursday

Semifinals

Auburn at George Wythe

Galax at Fort Chiswell

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Third-Place Game

Championship Game

***

Mountain 7 District

Tuesday

First Round

John Battle at Union, 6 p.m.

Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Lee High at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Gate City High School

Ridgeview-Abingdon winner vs. Wise Central-Lee High winner, 6 p.m.

Gate City vs. Union-John Battle winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Gate City High School

Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 8 p.m.

***

Southwest District

Tuesday

First Round

Graham at Tazewell, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Richlands Middle School

Virginia High vs. Marion, 6 p.m.

Richlands vs. Tazewell-Graham winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Richlands Middle School

Third-Place Game, 1 p.m.

Championship Game, 2:30 p.m.