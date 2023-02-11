Buckets and boards from Makayla Bays, intense defense and a fast start enabled the Gate City Blue Devils prevail in the latest installment of one of Southwest Virginia’s top girls basketball rivalries.

Bays scored 17 points and hauled down 20 rebounds as Gate City posted a 56-39 win over Wise County Central on Saturday in a one-game Mountain 7 District playoff at Lee High.

Gate City (19-4) earned the Mountain 7’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament and head coach Kelly Smith Houseright’s club will host the semifinals and finals of the district tourney.

Lexi Ervin (15 points) and Jaydyn Carrico (11 points) also played well. The Blue Devils raced out to a 16-6 lead after the opening quarter. A 15-8 run to open the second half put them firmly in control.

Gate City had lost its two previous meetings with the Warriors this season.

“We played a complete game tonight,” Houseright said. “Rebounding and defense were the difference. … I’m very proud of the effort by our kids.”

Central (18-5) was led by the 21-point performance of sophomore Emmah McAmis.

Sullivan East 43, North Greene 42

Jenna Hare made a free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining to lift the Patriots to a non-district win over North Greene.

Campbell Gaby had made a 3-point shot to tie the score at 42 with 4 seconds left on the clock. Hare took the inbounds pass and was fouled while attempting a shot just inside the half-court line. Hare was then able to make the game-deciding free throw.

Hare finished with 19 points for Sullivan East (11-20), which plays Volunteer in the District 1-AAA tournament on Friday night at Elizabethton High School.

Sonya Wagner led North Greene with 12 points, while Haley Bailey added 10 in the loss.

BOYS

George Wythe 70, Auburn 58

Reed Kirtner scored 15 points as George Wythe downed Auburn for a win in a one-game Mountain Empire District playoff at Galax High School.

The Maroons (20-2) clinched the MED’s top seed for the Region 1C tournament as they beat Auburn (18-5) for the second time this season.

“We had our backs to the wall early, but our kids kept fighting,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “Auburn made a late run, but we were resilient. I’m so proud of my kids.”

David Goode’s 14 points and Ty Campbell’s 11 points were also vital.

The Maroons trailed 15-12 after one quarter, but took a 30-25 halftime lead and then dominated the second half.

Auburn was led by Coachan Gordon’s 12 points.

Gate City 52, Ridgeview 46

Eli McMurray scored 14 points to lead three Gate City scorers in double digits as the Blue Devils bested the Wolfpack of Ridgeview in a Mountain 7 District tiebreaker game at Lee High.

Gate City and Ridgeview finished tied for second in the Mountain 7 District regular-season standings behind Class 3 Abingdon and Saturday’s showdown was to determine which team would be the top seed in the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Gate City prevailed as Gunner Garrett and Brendan Cassidy added 10 points apiece.

North Greene 72, Sullivan East 69

Jason Britton knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with 40 points as North Greene notched a win over homestanding Sullivan East and spoiled Senior Night for the Patriots.