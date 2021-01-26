PREP ROUNDUP: Gate City, George Wythe girls still unbeaten; Sean Cusano (Union), Emaleigh Powers (Twin Springs), Emma Bishop (Holston), Madison Looney (Grundy), Cade Looney (Grundy) have big nights

The girls basketball team at Gate City High School won the VHSL Class 2 state championship last season and the Blue Devils appear poised for a repeat.

Sarah Thompson and Macy Mullins each scored 12 points as unbeaten Gate City earned a 49-37 victory over Virginia High on Monday night at the Bearcat Den in Bristol.

The Blue Devils (11-0) built an eight-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, expanding that advantage to 31-16 by halftime.

VHS was led by Madison Worley’s 15 points, while Maria Wilson scored a dozen.

Holston 64, Patrick Henry 42

Emma Bishop turned in a double-double with 23 points scored and 13 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.

Fallyn Daniels led Patrick Henry with 17 points.

Grundy 51, Twin Valley 32

Madison Looney scored 17 points and hauled down 14 rebounds as the Grundy Golden Wave trounced Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win.

Haylee Payne added a dozen points for Grundy, which led just 24-19 at halftime, but outscored the Panthers (4-4) 28-13 over the game’s final 16 minutes.