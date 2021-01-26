PREP ROUNDUP: Gate City, George Wythe girls still unbeaten; Sean Cusano (Union), Emaleigh Powers (Twin Springs), Emma Bishop (Holston), Madison Looney (Grundy), Cade Looney (Grundy) have big nights

The girls basketball team at Gate City High School won the VHSL Class 2 state championship last season and the Blue Devils appear poised for a repeat.
Sarah Thompson and Macy Mullins each scored 12 points as unbeaten Gate City earned a 49-37 victory over Virginia High on Monday night at the Bearcat Den in Bristol.
The Blue Devils (11-0) built an eight-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, expanding that advantage to 31-16 by halftime.
VHS was led by Madison Worley’s 15 points, while Maria Wilson scored a dozen.
Holston 64, Patrick Henry 42
Emma Bishop turned in a double-double with 23 points scored and 13 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.
Fallyn Daniels led Patrick Henry with 17 points.
Grundy 51, Twin Valley 32
Madison Looney scored 17 points and hauled down 14 rebounds as the Grundy Golden Wave trounced Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win.
Haylee Payne added a dozen points for Grundy, which led just 24-19 at halftime, but outscored the Panthers (4-4) 28-13 over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Makayla Keen led TV with 11 points.
George Wythe 52, Fort Chiswell 36
Meleah Kirtner’s 18 points and Hailey Patel’s 14 points were the top scoring marks for the George Wythe Maroons as they rolled past Fort Chiswell.
GW built a 12-point lead after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way to remain unbeaten.
Twin Springs 65, Castlewood 43
Emaleigh Powers went for 32 points, six steals, nine rebounds and four assists as the Twin Springs Titans triumphed.
Kaylee Keith added 15 points, five assists and five steals in the victory. Montana Sutherland led Castlewood with 22 points.
Berean Christian 66, Providence 61
Gracie Palmer scored 29 points as Berean bested Providence Academy.
BOYS
Honaker 81, Council 31
Trajon Boyd led Honaker’s balanced attack with 20 points as the Tigers cruised past Council and remained tied for first place in the Black Diamond District.
Gavin Whitt and Aidan Lowe added 14 points apiece for the Tigers, while Sean Gill scored a dozen and T.J. Mullins finished with 10 points.
Caleb Hess (12 point) and Kaden Stepp (11 points) accounted for 23 of Council’s 31 points.
Graham 60, Marion 38
David Graves scored 19 points in leading the G-Men to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Grant Williams paced Marion with 12 points.
Union 86, Lee High 39
Sean Cusano’s triple-double – 14 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists – was the highlight for the Union Bears as they crushed Mountain 7 District foe Lee High.
Malachi Jenkins (11 points, 12 rebounds), Bradley Bunch (21 points, five rebounds), Alex Rasnick (17 points) and Noah Jordan (13 points) also played well for the bunch from Big Stone Gap. Union (9-3, 9-1) opened the second half on a 27-6 run.
Peyton Woodard’s 11 points led Lee.
Grundy 62, Twin Valley 34
Cade Looney’s 21-point, 21-rebound, six-assist masterpiece helped Grundy take a key Black Diamond District triumph over Twin Valley.
Grundy, Honaker and Twin Valley entered the day in a three-way tie for the top spot in the BDD, but Twin Valley was knocked from the deadlock as Grundy closed the first half on a 12-3 run to take control.
Thomas Gilbert contributed 15 points to the victory as well.
Xzavier Ward was TV’s top scorer with 10 points.
Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry 49
Connor Lane (20 points) and Bradley Owens (13 points) were the tone-setters for Twin Springs as the Titans powered past Patrick Henry.
Isaac Presley (17 points), Jake Hall (14 points) and Kade Gobble (11 points) scored in double digits for PH. The Rebels played to a 25-25 deadlock in the first half, but a 15-7 third-quarter surge by Twin Springs was too tough to overcome.
Gate City 69, Virginia High 25
Eli Starnes led a balanced attack with 14 points as Gate City easily vanquished Virginia High for a non-district win. Ten different players reached the scoring column for the Blue Devils.
Science Hill 60, Dobyns-Bennett 59
Keynan Cutlip hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at Science Hill stunned Dobyns-Bennett for a Big 7 Conference victory.
Providence 66, Berean 20
Sam McAllister scored 23 points as Providence Academy bashed Berean Christian.
SWIMMING
At Virginia High
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 99, Virginia High 82, J.I. Burton 4, Wise County Central 3.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Abingdon (Wolford, Pillion, Williams, Bolick), 2:09.29; 200 Free – John David Moser (VHS), 1:57.50; 200 IM – Greyson Williams (Abingdon), 2:45.16; 50 Free – Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 26.98; 100 Fly – John David Moser (VHS), 57.74; 100 Free – Teddy Pillion (Abingdon), 1:00.89; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:45.40; 200 Free Relay – Virginia High (Birt, Austin, Harosky, Moser), 1:48.36; 100 Back – Phillip Bolick (Abingdon), 1:25.01; 100 Breast – Alex Wolford (Abingdon), 1:29.90; 400 Free Relay – Abingdon (White, Pillion, Williams, Bundy), 4:00.83;
GIRLS
Team Scores
Virginia High 85, Abingdon 61, Wise County Central 17, Ridgeview 3.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Abingdon (Smith, Yeary, Meade, Bliss), 2:19.20; 200 Free – Ridley Little (VHS), 2:15.96; 200 IM – Ally Yeary (Abingdon), 2:24.29; 50 Free – Amelia Austin (VHS), 27.79; 100 Free – Sarah Stacy (VHS), 1:05.76; 500 Free – Ridley Little (VHS), 5:46.28; 200 Free Relay – VHS (Austin, Stacy, Holmes, Little), 2:02.84; 100 Back – Amelia Austin (VHS), 1:08.01; 100 Breast – Ally Yeary (Abingdon), 1:12.12; 400 Free Relay – VHS (Austin, Stacy, Holmes, Little), 4:45.68.