Senior John Little, junior Eli McMurray and sophomore Brayden Cox combined on a four-hitter as the Gate City Blue Devils blanked Lee High, 4-0, Tuesday afternoon in the elimination game of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament at Falcon Park.

Due to weather, the semifinal matchups involving John Battle-Wise County Central and Abingdon-Union were postponed until today at 5 p.m. and 7:30.

Gate City (5-14) plays Ridgeview (5-12) later this week for the fourth and final seed into the Region 2D tournament. Southwest District titlist Virginia High (12-7) awaits the winner next week in the Region 2D tournament. Ridgeview began the season with a 5-4 record.

Cox and McMurray led GC with two hits each in Tuesday’s 90-minute contest.

McMurray, the leadoff batter, gave the Blue Devils an early lift by homering on the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning. Freshman Dakota McMurray then followed with a run-scoring double

Junior Luke Bledsoe contributed a run-scoring single in the third after a double by sophomore Zack DePriest. The Blue Devils played error-free defense.

Luke Mullins tripled for Lee High (9-13) and Bryce Moritz supplied a double.

Little allowed just three hits before being relieved by McMurray in the sixth. Cox recorded two strikeouts in the seventh.

Lee High freshman Konner Early struck out four and allowed nine hits.

Gate City advanced to the Region 2D championship game and the Class 2 quarterfinals last season before falling to 4-3 to eventual state champion Appomattox in a game the Blue Devils led 3-2 in the fifth inning.

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 2, Carroll County 0

Sophomore Carly Compton not only pitched a perfect game on Tuesday in the final regular-season contest of the season, she also reached a major milestone.

Compton struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced and brought her career total to 501 as the Tazewell Bulldogs won a non-district game on the road.

Alayshia Griffith had three of Tazewell’s seven hits.

LATE MONDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 9, Ridgeview 0

Isabella Blagg and Emma Hemphill each scored three goals as Union rolled past Ridgeview for a first-round triumph in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Abingdon 8, Lee High 0

Riley Cvetkovski and Ella Seymore each scored two goals as Abingdon lambasted Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Wise County Central 4, Lee High 1

Davis Miller, Isaac Wallin, Ricky Onate and Owen Amos had goals as Union earned a Mountain 7 District tournament first-round triumph.

Onate, Wallin and Wes Cantrell doled out assists.

Gate City 2, John Battle 0

The Blue Devils eliminated Battle from the Mountain 7 District tournament.

SOFTBALL

Twin Springs 2, Castlewood 1

The Titans edged Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tourney.