To say that Gate City High School’s 11-7 Mountain 7 District baseball win over Lee High on Friday was much-needed would be a major understatement.

Sophomore Zack DePriest drove in three runs as the Blue Devils snapped a 13-game losing skid with the triumph.

Gate City (2-13, 1-9) prevailed for the first time since a 13-5 victory over Sullivan East on March 16.

Eli McMurray went 2-for-4 and scored three runs, while also pitching two perfect innings of relief. Brayden Cox drove in two runs and Layton Barnett scored twice in the winning effort.

Gate City scored thrice in the six and twice more in the seventh to seal the deal on the road.

Konnor Early had two doubles and Jacob Crouse finished with two hits for Lee.

Rural Retreat 7, Chilhowie 3

Caleb Roberts struck out five and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Rural Retreat Indians earned a key Hogoheegee District victory over the homestanding Chilhowie Warriors.

Rural Retreat moved a game ahead of Chilhowie (11-7, 5-3) for second place in the Hogoheegee District. Lebanon (16-2, 8-0) leads the league and plays at Rural Retreat on Tuesday.

An infield single by junior Isaac Booth was the only hit Chilhowie mustered on the day. The Warriors did push across three runs with the help of walks and errors in the seventh as relievers Tucker Fontaine and Justin Gilman relieved Roberts.

Fontaine had two hits and two RBIs, while Noah Bandrimer had a two-run double during Rural Retreat’s seven-run sixth inning that unknotted a scoreless tie.

Cornerstone Christian 8-2, Northwood 5-0

Brady McNulty pitched a no-hitter as Cornerstone Christian Academy of Abingdon completed a doubleheader sweep of Northwood with a 2-0 triumph in the nightcap.

Evan Denton homered in the opener as Cornerstone collected an 8-5 win.

Denim Kirk and Eli Williams each had two hits in the first game for Northwood, but the Panthers could muster nothing against McNulty in the second contest.

Grayson County 11, George Wythe 9

Caleb Cheeks had two hits and three RBIs as the Grayson County Blue Devils outslugged George Wythe for a Mountain Empire District victory.

Luke Jollay led George Wythe with three hits, while Brady Walters had a two-hit, three-RBI performance. The Maroons tied the game at nine runs apiece by scoring three times in the top of the sixth, but Grayson County responded by putting a three-spot on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Daniel Boone 8, West Ridge 5

Give West Ridge credit, they fought to the end.

Carter Osborne had two hits, but Daniel Boone eliminated West Ridge in a District 1-AAAA tournament elimination game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.

Brayden Barr and Avery Horne struck out three batters apiece for the Wolves. Osborne helped extend the Wolves’ season on Thursday night with a ninth-inning walkoff single to defeat Dobyns-Bennett in an elimination game.

West Ridge dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker to Daniel Boone in 10 innings on Wednesday and then survived on Thursday with an 8-7 elimination victory over Dobyns-Bennett. The Wolves finished its second season of existence with a 19-9 record. West Ridge will lose East Tennessee State signee Andrew Hoover to graduation.

Union 11, Ridgeview 1

Braxton Bunch and Sam Whitman each had three hits as Union rolled past Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Keith Chandler added three RBIs as part of Union’s 14-hit barrage. The Bears scored eight times in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal the deal.

Ridgeview managed just three hits off Brady Adams, who notched six strikeouts.

Senior Hunter Goodman had two of Ridgeview’s three hits. Blake Baker scored the lone run for the Wolfpack.

SOFTBALL

Union 5, Ridgeview 2

Addison Toney drove in two runs as Union earned a Mountain 7 District road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Braleigh Mullins and Lindsey Roberts added two hits apiece for the bunch from Big Stone Gap, while Hannah Mullins scored twice.

The Bears bounced back from Thursday’s loss at John Battle in which they couldn’t hold a 9-3 lead in the final inning.

Maddie Fleming went 3-for-4 to lead Ridgeview.

Destiny Fleming and Ava Stanley drove in the Wolfpack’s runs, which were scored by McKenna McFall and Braelynn Strouth.

Gate City 12, Lee High 6

Kady Davidson had a perfect day at the plate and as a result the Gate City Blue Devils kept their perfect record against Mountain 7 District opponents intact.

Davidson went 3-for-3, scored three runs and tallied three RBIs in a Senior Night win over Lee High.

Gate City (16-2, 10-0) had already clinched the district regular-season title on Tuesday with a win over John Battle. KK Baker added three RBIs and also pitched four scoreless innings on Friday.

Lee received two RBIs from Chloe Calton and two hits from freshman Chloe Bledsoe.

Grayson County 8, George Wythe 4

Andrea Pannell had three hits to lead the way for George Wythe, but it wasn’t enough as the Maroons lost a Mountain Empire District game on the road. Karyss Isom had two RBIs for GC, while Hiley Boyer was the winning pitcher.

David Crockett 6, West Ridge 2

West Ridge opened the District 1-AAAA tournament with a loss to David Crockett on the Pioneers’ home diamond in Jonesborough.

West Ridge will play an elimination game on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 7, Galax 0

A four-goal performance by Ella Dales propelled the Graham G-Girls to an easy win. Reagyn Ramsay, Emmy Spaulding and Sophie Scarberry also scored, while Cadence Owen dished out a pair of assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Gate City 1, Lee High 0

Mason Baker scored the only goal of the match as the Blue Devils triumphed.

_________________________

LATE THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 11, Chilhowie 0

Junior Erin Rasnake pitched a two-hit shutout, freshman Kylan Brooks went 3-for-4 and Lebanon played flawless defense in a Hogoheegee District road win. Kayla Roland and Lexi Williams had the hits for Chilhowie.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 5, Gate City 1

Patrick Poku and Prince Poku each scored two goals as Virginia High earned a victory over Gate City at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Aquemini Martin also had a goal for the Bearcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gate City 1, Virginia High 0

The Blue Devils avenged a season-opening loss to the Bearcats.