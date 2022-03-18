PREP ROUNDUP: Garrett Embree (Tennessee High), Nick Prater (Northwood), Tyson Tester (Wise Central), Andrew Shaffner (Grayson County), Hannah Mullins (Union) star on Thursday

Garrett Embree had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead Tennessee High to an 11-5 victory at David Crockett.

Evan Mutter had two hits, drew three of the Vikings’ 12 walks, and also drove in a run, while Braden Wilhoit had a hit scored three runs, walked twice and had a long running catch to save a pair of runs Tennessee High up 6-3 in the fifth.

Brayden Blevins allowed three runs and three hits, while striking out six and walking in three 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Northwood 17,

Tri-Cities Christian 3

Nick Prater and Lucas Vandeest drove in three runs apiece in Northwood’s season-opening win over the Eagles.

Northwood (1-0) scored 14 first inning runs. Owen Doane added two hits and two RBI, while Denim Kirk contributed a double and a pair of runs batted in.

Chaz Cassell worked the first two innings to pick up the win.

Tri-Cities Christian pushed across three runs in the fifth inning.

Grayson County 15, Holston 2

Andrew Shaffner had a home run, triple, drove in four runs and scored three to lead the Blue Devils past the Cavaliers.

Caleb Cheeks had two hits and drove in three runs for Grayson County (2-0). Canaan Jones pitched four scoreless innings and struck out six to pick up the win.

Dustin Bott surrendered five runs in two innings to take the loss for Holston (0-2). Jordan Ezzell doubled for the Cavaliers.

Union 14, Rye Cove 4

Espn Evans had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the Bears past the Eagles.

Bradley Bunch drove in three runs and Caiden Bartee had two hits, walked three time and scored three times.

Rye Cove was led by Zach Baker with two hits.

Wise County Central 17,

Cumberland Gap 9

Tyson Tester had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs as Wise County Central outlasted Cumberland Gap for a marathon victory.

The game featured a combined 26 runs, 23 walks, 21 strikeouts and Central took advantage of nine Cumberland Gap errors.

Cam Foster drove in two runs for Central and Braeden Church scored three runs.

SOFTBALL

Volunteer 7, Sullivan East 1

Haley Russell had three hits, including two doubles and drove in two runs to lead Volunteer to a District 1-AAA victory over the Patriots.

Abbey Lacey had two of four hits for Sullivan East (0-2, 0-1), which also got singles from Jayla Vance and Tori Leonard. Vance scored a run and Katie Bott has an RBI. Hannah Scott took the loss in the circle.

Abby Fisher had a double, single and two RBIs and Bryleigh Salyer and Emily Wyatt scored two runs apiece for Volunteer. Addyson Fisher struck out 14 to pick up the win.

Both teams will begin play today in the East Tennessee Classic at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City.

Union 5, Twin Springs 4

Hannah Mullins and Lindsey Roberts each had two hits as Union topped Twin Springs.

Twin Springs received three hits apiece from Ryleigh Gillenwater and Lexi Austin.

TENNIS

Boys

West Ridge 7 Volunteer 2

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def Connor Cradic 8-0; Alex Matlock (V) def Jeffrey Seto 8-4; Spencer Manis (WR) def Kaden Hobbs 8-4; Camron Easler (WR) def Will Justice 8-0; Elijiah Hood (WR) def Aiden Glass 8-1; Ayden Dobbs (V) def Finn Hounshell 8-6

Doubles

G. Manis/Seto (WR) def J. Carter/P. O’Neill 8-1; Hood/S. Manis (WR) def Dobbs/Hobbs 8-1; Easler/Macfarland (WR) def Glass/Justice 8-6

Girls

West Ridge 7 Volunteer 2

Singles

Laynie Jordan (WR) def Lillie Redwine 8-4; Angelina Kerney (WR) def Maggie Brice 8-1; Olivia Nothnagle (WR) def Abbey Gilliam 8-3; Kirra Correll (WR) def Reagan Lipe 8-2; Laura Baraldi-Marinetti (V) def Chloe Campbell 8-6; Haley Webb (WR) def Kyndal Shultz 8-1

Doubles

Jordan/Kerney (WR) def Lipe/Brice 8-3; Kasten/Nothnagel (WR) def Gilliam/Redwine 8-3; Shultz/Banaldi-Marinetti (V) def Webb/Correll 8-2

Marion 9, Rural Retreat 0

Singles

Parker White def. Maddie Fiscus, 8-2; Maddy Austin def. Caroline Crisp, 8-0; Kelsey Grubb def. Abby Pollard, 8-4; Ava Kate Graham def. Annabelle Fiscus, 8-4; Bailey Russell def. Alora Battaglia, 8-0; Sarah Myers def. Kendra Ervin, 8-5.

Doubles

White-Grubb def. M. Fiscus-Crisp, 8-3; Austin-Graham def. Pollard-A. Fiscus, 8-3; Russell-Myers def. Battalgia-Ervin, 8-1.