PREP ROUNDUP: Gage Quina (Holston), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Tyler Sanches (North Greene), Kaiden Atkinson (Rural Retreat) among Friday's standouts

Chris Akers won his first game as the head football coach at Holston High School on Friday night as the Cavaliers delivered a convincing 38-0 win over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs for their new boss.
Gage Quina and Jordan Ezzell each scored two touchdowns for Holston, which held a 300-109 edge in total offense.
Quina got it done on both sides of the ball as he returned a fumble for a score in the second quarter and reached the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Trent Johnson also had a TD run for the Cavs.
Lane Blevins was the leader for Holston’s defense as the dudes from Damascus held Eastern Montgomery out of the end zone.
E.Montgomery 0 0 0 0—0
Holston8 23 7 0—38
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 2 run (Ezzell run)
H – Quina 34 fumble return (Hall kick)
H – Ezzell 6 run (Hall kick)
H – Safety
H – John son 11 run (Hall kick)
H – Quina 7 run (Hall kick)
Team Stats
Rushes-Yards: EM 28-71, H 39-274; Passing Yards: EM 38, H 26; Comp-Att-Int.: EM 3-7-0, H 1-4-0.
Wise Central 49, Eastside 0
Ethan Mullins scored four touchdowns as the Warriors from Wise County Central dominated in every sense of the word, opening the season with an easy win.
Central held a 492-59 edge in total offense, scoring touchdowns on its first seven possessions en route to the victory.
Braeden Church threw three touchdown passes: two to Mullins and another scoring strike to Tyson Tester.
Mullins had two catches for 73 yards and four carries for 86 yards and a pair of TDs. Alec Gent (six carries, 105 yards) also had a strong performance.
Eastside had three turnovers.
Wise Central 21 21 7 0—49
Eastside 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
WC – Tester 18 pass from Church (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 43 pass from Church (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 3 run (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 17 run (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 30 pass from Church (run failed)
WC – E. Mullins 61 run (Carter pass from Church)
WC – Gent 3 run (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 22, E 7; Rushes-Yards: WC 38-388, E 23-9; Passing Yards: WC 104, E 50; Comp-Att-Int.: WC 5-7-0, E 1-12-2; Fumbles-Lost: WC 0-0, E 2-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 9-85, E 5-55; Punts-Average: WC 1-35, E 5-35.8
North Greene 22, Castlewood 6
Senior Tyler Sanches rushed for 132 yards as the North Greene Huskies notched a road win in Southwest Virginia and gave Eric Tilson his first head-coaching victory.
A former assistant coach with the Emory & Henry College Wasps, Tilson saw his squad from Northeast Tennessee take a 2-0 halftime lead and then seize control over the game’s final 24 minutes.
North Greene (1-1) received a pair of second-half touchdown runs from Tanner Sexton.
Landen Taylor had 52 yards on 17 carries and scored the lone touchdown for Castlewood. The Blue Devils were hampered by five interceptions and were limited to 114 yards of total offense.
North Greene 2 0 20 0—22
Castlewood 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
NG – Safety, Castlewood rusher tackled in end zone
NG – Sexton 20 run (Collins run)
NG – Burns 47 fumble return (pass failed)
C – Taylor 8 run (run failed)
NG – Sexton 2 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: NG 15, C 8; Rushes-Yards: NG 44-184, C 38-93; Passing Yards: NG 15, C 21; Comp-Att-Int.: NG 3-8-0, C 2-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: NG 4-3, C 5-4; Penalties-Yards: NG 3-31, C 5-34; Punts-Average: NG 4-10.5, C 2-29.5
Cumberland Gap 36,
Thomas Walker 14
Cumberland Gap’s rugged rushing attack was so effective the Panthers didn’t need to complete a pass all night in taking a win over the Thomas Walker Pioneers.
TW got both of its touchdowns from senior Zack Kidwell, who scored on a 6-yard run with 5:42 left in the second quarter and had a 3-yard scamper to the end zone with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Senior Ethan Slusher had two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversion runs to lead the way for Cumberland Gap, which rushed for 330 yards. It was the first victory for Brett McPherson as the head coach of the Panthers (1-1) as he previously led the programs at Shawsville, Eastern Montgomery and Grayson County in Virginia.
Thomas Walker 0 6 8 0—14
Cumberland Gap 0 20 8 8—36
Scoring Summary
CG – Slusher 13 run (Slusher run)
TW – Kidwell 6 run (pass failed)
CG – Ellis 1 run (Run failed)
CG – Slusher 42 fumble return (run failed)
TW – Kidwell 3 run (Gulley run)
CG – Ellis 60 kickoff return (Slusher run)
CG – Ellis 7 run (Slusher run)
Radford 35, George Wythe 6
Radford reeled off 35 unanswered points in rolling past George Wythe and making Michael Crist a winner in his debut as the head coach of the Bobcats.
GW led 6-0 after the game’s first 12 minutes, but the best of the game was dominated by Radford. Marcell Baylor rushed for three touchdowns to lead the way for the Bobacats.
George Wythe’s lone score came on Luke Jollay’s 18-yard pass to Laden Houston. The Maroons had three turnovers and managed just 85 rushing yards.
Crist is in his first season leading the Bobcats after an eight-season run at Virginia High. He will return to far Southwest Virginia on Saturday as Radford plays at Gate City.
George Wythe 6 0 0 0—6
Radford 0 21 0 14—35
Scoring Summary
GW – Houston 18 pass from L. Jollay (kick failed)
R – Baylor 5 run (Steele kick)
R – Baylor 40 run (kick failed)
R – Safety, Jollay tackled in end zone
R – Baylor 30 run (kick failed)
R – Dobson 1 run (Steele kick)
R – Porter 1 run (Steele kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GW 8, R 12; Rushes-Yards: GW 32-85, R 39-258; Passing Yards: GW 52, R 44; Comp-Att-Int.: GW 6-11-0, R 4-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 3-3, R 2-2; Penalties-Yards: GW 9-95, R 9-55.
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7
Rural Retreat junior Kaiden Atkinson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Caleb Roberts in the closing moments of the first half and that gave Rural Retreat a lead it never relinquished.
Carter Rouse got Rural Retreat on the board with a 52-yard punt return for a score, while Ely Blevins rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries.
Fort Chiswell actually held a 219-178 edge in total offense, but Rural Retreat’s defense came up big stops when needed.
Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12
In a game that was marred by a lengthy lightning delay, Pigeon Forge lowered the boom on the Sullivan East Patriots.
Brady Maples and Ayden Littles scored two touchdowns apiece as a methodical rushing attack equaled success for the Tigers.
East got its scores on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Drake Fisher to Luke Hare with 6:02 remaining in the first quarter and a kickoff return for a touchdown by Dominic Cross with 1:52 left in the second quarter.
The six points by Cross made the score 27-12 and occurred right before the game was halted due to lightning, but the Tigers (1-1) ripped off 21 unanswered points to seal the deal.
VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, Gate City 1
Science Hill stopped Gate City 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-11 in a Friday matchup between two of the area’s top squads.