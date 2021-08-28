PREP ROUNDUP: Gage Quina (Holston), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Tyler Sanches (North Greene), Kaiden Atkinson (Rural Retreat) among Friday's standouts

Castlewood 0 0 6 0—6

Scoring Summary

NG – Safety, Castlewood rusher tackled in end zone

NG – Sexton 20 run (Collins run)

NG – Burns 47 fumble return (pass failed)

C – Taylor 8 run (run failed)

NG – Sexton 2 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: NG 15, C 8; Rushes-Yards: NG 44-184, C 38-93; Passing Yards: NG 15, C 21; Comp-Att-Int.: NG 3-8-0, C 2-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: NG 4-3, C 5-4; Penalties-Yards: NG 3-31, C 5-34; Punts-Average: NG 4-10.5, C 2-29.5

Cumberland Gap 36,

Thomas Walker 14

Cumberland Gap’s rugged rushing attack was so effective the Panthers didn’t need to complete a pass all night in taking a win over the Thomas Walker Pioneers.

TW got both of its touchdowns from senior Zack Kidwell, who scored on a 6-yard run with 5:42 left in the second quarter and had a 3-yard scamper to the end zone with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.