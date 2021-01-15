PREP ROUNDUP: Frye, Carter lead Northwood to first place in Hogoheegee

Patrick Henry (2-6) also received eight points from Isaac Presley.

Union 59, Gate City 39

Senior Alex Rasnick (19 points), junior Bradley Bunch (13 points) and sophomore Sean Cusano (11 points) led the way for the Union Bears as they earned a Mountain 7 District road win.

Gate City was led by Matthew Gose’s 12 points.

George Wythe 44, Bland County 37

Senior Peyton Coe and freshman Ty Campbell scored a dozen points apiece as the George Wythe Maroons moved to 3-0.

GW took the lead for good with a 13-5 run to close out the first half and held off the Bears the rest of the way.

Abingdon 62, Ridgeview 59

Chase Hungate’s 15-point performance and 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore Evan Ramsey’s 11-point, 15-rebound performance helped Abingdon eke out a road win over Ridgeview.

Jake Thacker (13 points) also helped the Falcons, who had a much tougher time against the Wolfpack than on Monday when they beat the same team by 31 points.