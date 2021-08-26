PREP ROUNDUP: Freshman McAmis leads Warriors past Spartans

Freshman Emmah McAmis had 22 digs, 14 kills and 10 service points in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 non-district win over the county rival Spartans on Thursday night.

Seniors Bayleigh Allison (12 kills, seven digs) and Montana Stafford (nine digs), along with junior Emilee Mullins (31 assists, 13 digs) also filled the stat sheet in victory.

Holston 3, Grayson County 1

Madeline Statzer recorded 11 kills, 17 digs and four ace and Maddie Bowers added 11 kills, six aces and three digs to lead the Cavaliers to a 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 non-district win over the Blue Devils.

Lucy Reid added six kills, six aces and three digs for Holston, in what was Chelsey (Wampler) Snyder’s second win since returning to Damascus as head coach of the Cavaliers.

Kylie Pope had 20 kills, 18 digs, eight aces and four blocks for the Blue Devils (0-2). Sierra Pope added six kills, six aces and three digs.

Rye Cove 3, Hancock County 0

Rileigh Parsons had nine klls and Eva Roach contributed 19 assists, 15 service points, 10 digs and four aces in leading the Eagles to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-16 win over Hancock County, Tennessee.