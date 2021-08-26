PREP ROUNDUP: Freshman McAmis leads Warriors past Spartans

Freshman Emmah McAmis had 22 digs, 14 kills and 10 service points in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 non-district win over the county rival Spartans on Thursday night.
Seniors Bayleigh Allison (12 kills, seven digs) and Montana Stafford (nine digs), along with junior Emilee Mullins (31 assists, 13 digs) also filled the stat sheet in victory.
Holston 3, Grayson County 1
Madeline Statzer recorded 11 kills, 17 digs and four ace and Maddie Bowers added 11 kills, six aces and three digs to lead the Cavaliers to a 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 non-district win over the Blue Devils.
Lucy Reid added six kills, six aces and three digs for Holston, in what was Chelsey (Wampler) Snyder’s second win since returning to Damascus as head coach of the Cavaliers.
Kylie Pope had 20 kills, 18 digs, eight aces and four blocks for the Blue Devils (0-2). Sierra Pope added six kills, six aces and three digs.
Rye Cove 3, Hancock County 0
Rileigh Parsons had nine klls and Eva Roach contributed 19 assists, 15 service points, 10 digs and four aces in leading the Eagles to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-16 win over Hancock County, Tennessee.
Rye Cove also received contributions from Madeline Love (seven points, six kills), Laken Sharpe (seven points, four kills, four digs, three aces), Makayla Harless (five points, three kills, two digs), Emma Gibson (six points, two aces, two digs) and Abby Lewis (four points, two aces, also scored for the Eagles.
Castlewood 3, Council 0
Lauren Johnson tallied seven kills and seven aces and Layne Bush added six kills and four aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 non-district win over the Cobras.
Madison McConnell (nine assists, two aces), Montana Sutherland (six kills, three assists), Madison Sutherland (four kills, four aces, three assists) and Shea Phillips (three aces, two kills) also contributed for the Blue Devils.
Lebanon 3, Honaker 0
Lebanon picked up early Russell County bragging rights with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 non-district victory over the Tigers in Honaker’s first match of the season.
Lebanon improved to 2-0.
West Ridge 3, Daniel Boone 0
Rachel Miller had eight kills, while Casey Wampler and Rylee Haynie had seven apiece to lead the Wolves to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 Big 5 Conference win over Daniel Boone.
Allie Jordan had 23 digs and Olivia DeLung added 21 assist for West Ridge. DeLung also had five kills. Gracie Olinger and Isabella Musick had six kills each in the win.
Cornerstone Christian 3, ACTS 0
Lily Bolling had 15 digs and 10 kills and Mia Foster dished out 15 assists to lead Cornerstone Christian Academy to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 win over the ACTS Warriors.
Kelsie Hanke (24 digs) and Raegan Phillips (seven aces, 19 digs) also contributed for Cornerstone.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 9, Sullivan East 0
Sophie Arnold scored three goals and Bridget Flaherty recorded a shutout in goal to lead the Vikings to a 5-0 start to the season.
Reese Marshall, Riley Miller, Sydney Cunningham, Skye Myers, Amelia Teri and Lana Lavinder had a goal apiece for Tennessee High, which will host Morristown East next Thursday.
Sullivan East is in its first season with a program.