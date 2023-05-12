It has been a wild softball season in the Mountain 7 District and it got a little wilder on Thursday night.

Hannah Lockhart’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning brought home the go-ahead run as John Battle posted a 5-4 win over the Abingdon Falcons.

Freshman Taylor Childress pitched all nine innings and allowed just two earned runs while notching eight strikeouts to get the pressure-packed victory in the circle.

Lockhart, Saylor Baldwin, Jordan Roulett-Wheeler, Raniah Gaitor and Childress recorded two hits apiece.

Wise County Central, Lee High, John Battle and Abingdon all finished in a tie for second place in the Mountain 7 District with 6-6 league records. Gate City won the district’s regular-season title.

Kendel Yates, Brenna Green and Kinley Brooks each had two hits for Abingdon. The Falcons rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras.

Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 0: Sophomore Sophia Wright struck out seven in pitching a three-hit shutout as the Patrick Henry Rebels blanked Chilhowie for a Hogoheegee District win.

It was Wright’s second shutout in three days as she held Holston scoreless in a 4-0 win on Tuesday.

The ace of the Rebels also went 3-for-3 from the top spot in the batting order, while freshman Abbey Widener was 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs in the win.

Ninth-grader Braelyn Scammell also had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Madi Preston, Lexi Williams and Kaylee Roberts had the hits for Chilhowie.

Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 1: Braelyn Hall can hit.

Braelyn Hall can pitch.

The Eastside sophomore did both at a high level on Thursday in a Cumberland District victory as she went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and also pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Taylor Clay, Emma Sartin, Maya Durham and Jada Jordan each had two hits for Eastside. Clay and Emmaleigh Banks each drove in two runs.

A RBI single by Rylee Lawson in the third inning plated Charitee Greer for TW’s only run.

Marion 5, Virginia High 2: Aubree Whitt’s two-run homer sparked a four-run sixth inning that put Marion ahead to stay in a Southwest District victory over the visiting Bearcats of Virginia High.

Allie Totten homered earlier in the game for Marion, while Taylor Preston pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Carrie Patrick doubled twice and stole a base for VHS.

Tazewell 17, Graham 0: Carly Compton established a program record and Tazewell completed a perfect run through the Southwest District by demolishing Graham.

Just a sophomore, Compton became Tazewell’s career leader in strikeouts with 484. She has 191 Ks this spring.

She whiffed 12 on Thursday in a one-hit shutout and did not issue a walk. She also homered.

Maddie Gillespie, Haley Reynolds and Alayshia Griffith added two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

Rye Cove 8, Castlewood 1: For the 20th time this season, the Rye Cove Eagles ended a game in the win column.

Eden Muncy and Kenzie Hood combined to pitch a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Rye Cove capped a perfect regular season with a 20-0 mark.

Maddie Wood homered for the Eagles, Muncy had three hits and Gracie Byrd collected four RBIs.

Lexus Mullins scored the only run for Castlewood.

Rural Retreat 11, Northwood 1: Jenna Mutter had three hits and scored three runs in the Indians’ Hogoheegee District five-inning road win over the Panthers.

Kailey Davidson allowed just two hits in the circle for Rural Retreat.

Sydney Carter had a hit and scored Northwood’s lone run.

Lee High 14, Ridgeview 5: Chloe Calton had three hits, including a home run, drove in five runs and also picked up the win for the Generals in a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Chloe Bledsoe added a grand slam for Lee. Jenna Turner had three of the Generals’ 11 hits.

Ridgeview was led by Maggie Grant with two hits and one each by McKenna McFall and Braelynn Strouth.

Lebanon 6, Holston 0: Erin Rasnake threw a three-hit shutout and Morgan Varney doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Pioneers’ to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Cavaliers.

Chloe Couch and Shelby Keys each had doubles for Lebanon (12-6). Madison Hill and Couch drove in a run apiece.

Rily Cobler, M.J. Musser and Kinsey Bradley had hits for Holston.

BASEBALL

Chilhowie 12, Patrick Henry 8: Brandon Bush had two hits and three RBIs as Chilhowie closed the regular season with a Hogoheegee District triumph.

Chilhowie built a 10-0 lead in the second inning, but held on after committing eight errors and aiding a comeback bid by the Rebels.

The Warriors (13-7, 7-3) will be the second seed in the Hogoheegee tournament and will receive a first-round bye.

Hamilton Addair hammered out three hits for PH.

J.I. Burton 11, Twin Springs 1: Bryson Keys, Robert Emershaw and Miguel Madrigal had two RBIs apiece as the J.I. Burton Raiders trounced Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.

Clay Hart hurled a five-hitter.

Wise County Central 11, Richlands 1: Shawn Phillips went 2-for-3 on Thursday for the Wise County Central Warriors. In other words, he had two more hits at the plate than what he gave up on the mound.

Phillips struck out seven and walked one in firing a five-inning no-hitter as Central improved to 12-6.

Ashton Bolling and Robbie Wilson each had three hits for the Warriors with Bolling hitting a longball.

Ethan Roberts walked, stole two bases and scored the lone run for Richlands in the third inning.

Gate City 13, Ridgeview 6

Brendan Cassidy and Zack DePriest each had three hits as Gate City earned a Mountain 7 District road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Gate City took control with an eight-run third inning and finished the game with 14 hits. The Blue Devils (4-13, 3-9) have won three straight after losing 13 in a row.

Dakoda McMurray pitched well in relief for Gate City.

Brandon Beavers went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Ridgeview. Hunter Goodman and Terran Owens supplied two hits apiece in a losing effort.

Lebanon 11, Holston 1

Seth Buchanan struck out 15 in pitching a six-inning no-hitter as the Lebanon Pioneers remained the hottest baseball team in Southwest Virginia.

It was the third no-no this season for Lebanon and three different pitchers have achieved the feat. Dagan Barton and Nathan Phillips did so earlier this spring for the Pioneers.

Buchanan walked one and hit a batter.

Buchanan also had two hits and scored two runs, as did Chance Parker.

Holston did not have a hit in either of its regular-season games against Lebanon. Noah Tweed scored the lone run for the Pioneers and also stole a base.

Eastside 15, Thomas Walker 5

The Eastside Spartans don’t always explode for a bunch of runs in the first inning, but they do when they are playing Thomas Walker.

Eastside (15-4, 10-0) scored 10 times in the first inning on Thursday in completing a perfect regular-season run through the Cumberland District.

The Spartans plated 15 first-inning runs in a 27-3 pounding of the Pioneers back on April 24.

Jaxsyn Collins (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Landon Nixon (three RBIs) led the hit parade, while Will Johnson pitched three strong innings with four strikeouts in what was his first varsity win in his first varsity start.

Thomas Walker (8-11, 5-5) got two RBIs from freshman Ellis Hoskins.

Abingdon 14, Union 2

Jett Humphreys, Aidan Woods, Beckett Dotson, Landon Greer and Daniel Fellhauer all had two hits as Abingdon completed a perfect run through the Mountain 7 District with an overwhelming win.

Dotson was also the winning pitcher.

J.R. Hurley had two hits for Union.

Rural Retreat 21, Northwood 2

Justin Gilman and Noah Bandrimer hit two home runs apiece and combined for 12 runs batted in to lead the Indians to a Hogoheegee District road rout of the Panthers.

Bandrimer drove in seven runs, four with a grand slam, while Gilman drove in five runs for Rural Retreat, which scored five runs in the second and seven in the fourth. Bandrimer also picked up the win on the mound.

Jake Barlow had three hits for Northwood.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 8, Lee High 1

Taylor Wallace scored three goals as the John Battle Trojans easily beat Lee High for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Ava Wallace added two goals, while Bri McAllister, Claire Booher and Chloe Turner also found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Kyla Dula made five saves.

Gate City 0, Wise County Central 0

The Blue Devils and Warriors battled to a scoreless draw in a Mountain 7 District showdown.

Marion 3, Virginia High 1

The Scarlet Hurricanes prevailed an avenged an earlier loss to Southwest District rival Virginia High on Thursday at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

BOYS SOCCER

John Battle 1, Lee High 0

Graham Wiles scored a spectacular goal on an assist from Benjamin Wiles as the John Battle Trojans won on the road.

Aiden Pullon was in goal for the shutout and made nine saves.