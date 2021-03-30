PREP ROUNDUP: Fort Chiswell tops George Wythe, 27-22; Council, Virginia High, Abingdon, John Battle, Ridgeview among volleyball winners

Jude Reigelsperger spent the 2019 season helping the football team at George Wythe High School.
He spent Monday night hurting the Maroons.
The George Wythe transfer caught two touchdown passes from Dylan Bailey as the Fort Chiswell Pioneers posted a crucial 27-22 Mountain Empire District gridiron win over GW in a game played on the artificial turf surface at Galax High School.
Reigelsperger’s 1-yard TD reception in the first quarter put Fort Chiswell (4-1) ahead to stay, while he also caught a 22-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. He was an all-district selection last season at George Wythe.
Bailey finished with 143 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while throwing for 64 yards and two scores. The Pioneers moved closer to a playoff berth under the direction of head coach Chris Akers.
Braydon Thompson had six catches for 81 yards for GW (2-2) and scored on a 95-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. The Maroons also received TDs from Cody Davis and Ben Jollay.
Fort Chiswell 6 7 7 7—27
George Wythe 0 9 7 7—22
Scoring Summary
FC – Reigelsperger 1 pass from Bailey (kick failed)
GW – Safety, Bailey tackled in end zone by Leyton Fowler
GW – Jollay 5 run (Kapranos kick)
FC – Reigelsperger 22 pass from Bailey (Kiger kick)
FC – Bailey 45 run (Kiger kick)
GW – Davis 3 run (Kapranos kick)
FC – Bailey 54 run (Kiger kick)
GW – Thompson 95 kickoff return (Kapranos kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: FC 15, GW 12; Rushes-Yards: FC 43-249, GW 35-127; Passing Yards: FC 64 6-11-1, GW 96 10-18-1; Comp-Att-Int.: FC, GW; Fumbles-Lost: FC 1-1, GW 2-2; Penalties-Yards: FC 4-20, GW 4-40
VOLLEYBALL
Council 3, Hurley 0
Isabelle Stevens slammed down seven kills and Abby Rose served 10 aces as the Council Cobras cruised to a 25-21, 26-24, 25-9 Black Diamond District victory over the Hurley Rebels.
Brianna Stevens added five assists and three aces for the winning side.
Virginia High 3, Marion 0
Dianna Spence, Adie Ratcliffe and Camden Jones each slammed down nine kills as the Virginia High Bearcats earned a 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 Southwest District road win over Marion.
Many of Caleigh Hampton’s 27 assists went to that trio of hitters and Kelly Locke’s 15 digs were also vital for VHS. Jones and Bre Owens added a dozen digs apiece as VHS remained atop the SWD standings.
Audrey Moss (five kills), Gabby Whitt (six digs) and Ella Moss (two blocks) were the stat leaders for Marion.
Patrick Henry 3, Holston 0
Patrick Henry pairing of Ella Maiden (16 kills, four blocks) and Avery Maiden (10 kills, six digs) made life difficult for Holston in a 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 Hogoheegee District victory.
Zoe Miller’s 15 digs and Logan Newberry’s 35 assists also helped PH remain on the top perch of the league.
John Battle 3, Union 0
Mackenzie Smith dished out 24 assists as John Battle overwhelmed Union for a 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory.
Logan Leonard (11 kills), Jaqueline Hill (seven kills) and Molly Little (seven kills) led Battle at the net, while Jenna Atkins (nine digs), Allison Smith (eight digs) and Anna McKee (eight digs) spearheaded the defensive effort.
Isabella Blagg’s 17 digs and eight kills led the way for Union, now 3-8.
Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 1
Mari-Beth Boardwine had 13 kills, five blocks and five digs to lead the way for the Chilhowie Warriors in a 25-16, 27-29, 25-12, 25-8 Hogoheegee District road win over Rural Retreat.
Josie Sheets (31 service points, 18 assists, eight digs, four kills), Dixie Mullinax (24 digs), Caitlin Pierce (17 digs, six kills) and Hannah Goodwin (seven digs, six kills) had good performances for Chilhowie as well.
Ridgeview 3, Lee High 0
Lorin Phipps hustled her way to 28 digs as the Ridgeview Wolfpack won 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 on the road.
Alyssa Price (19 assists, 10 digs), Haley Mullins (16 kills), Kassidy Rasnick (17 assists) and Hailey Sutherland (10 kills) also keyed the win.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 1
Madeline Love slammed down 11 kills and serviced four aces in Rye Cove’s 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 26-24 Cumberland District victory over the Blue Devils from Castlewood.
Rileigh Parsons added 10 kills for the Eagles, while Janakay Kiser (16 kills), Anneleise White (12 kills) and Montana Sutherland (11 kills) were the top hitters for Castlewood.
Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 1
Morgan Blevins slammed down 20 kills and also had 11 digs in Abingdon’s 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 Mountain 7 District road win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
Abby Boyd (36 assists, 17 digs, four kills, three aces), Lacie Bertke (18 digs), Taylor Statzer (five blocks, four kills), Riley Cvetkovski (13 digs), Megan Cooper (10 digs), Jennings Woods (seven kills) and Alexis Brown (six kills) were the other standouts for AHS.
BASEBALL
David Crockett 9, Tennessee High 7
David Crockett outslugged Tennessee High for a win in Jonesborough. The two teams play again today in Bristol.