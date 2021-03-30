PREP ROUNDUP: Fort Chiswell tops George Wythe, 27-22; Council, Virginia High, Abingdon, John Battle, Ridgeview among volleyball winners

Jude Reigelsperger spent the 2019 season helping the football team at George Wythe High School.

He spent Monday night hurting the Maroons.

The George Wythe transfer caught two touchdown passes from Dylan Bailey as the Fort Chiswell Pioneers posted a crucial 27-22 Mountain Empire District gridiron win over GW in a game played on the artificial turf surface at Galax High School.

Reigelsperger’s 1-yard TD reception in the first quarter put Fort Chiswell (4-1) ahead to stay, while he also caught a 22-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. He was an all-district selection last season at George Wythe.

Bailey finished with 143 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while throwing for 64 yards and two scores. The Pioneers moved closer to a playoff berth under the direction of head coach Chris Akers.

Braydon Thompson had six catches for 81 yards for GW (2-2) and scored on a 95-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. The Maroons also received TDs from Cody Davis and Ben Jollay.

Fort Chiswell 6 7 7 7—27

George Wythe 0 9 7 7—22

Scoring Summary