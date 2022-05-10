Prep Roundup for May 9

Cameron Grabeel is having a season to remember and he produced another scrapbook-worthy moment on Monday.

Grabeel hit two home runs, tallied seven RBIs and scored four times as Thomas Walker pounded Pineville (Kentucky) for a wild 25-10 triumph in the Bluegrass State.

Grabeel raised his batting average to .514 and while he did not pitch on Monday, he has a 1.24 ERA and has struck out 107 batters in 50 2/3 innings.

Keep in mind that Grabeel had played in a postseason tennis match earlier in the day, teaming with Tanner Epperly for a victory in doubles against Castlewood.

Thomas Walker scored 13 runs in the first inning and nine runs in the fourth on Monday.

Nick Kimberlin finished with four RBIs from the ninth spot in the order, while Jordan Betram had two hits and three RBIs.

Chilhowie 10, Patrick Henry 1

Isaac Booth got it done both on the mound and at the plate as Chilhowie earned a Hogoheegee District road win over Patrick Henry and avenged an earlier loss to the Rebels.

Booth struck out six and allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings, while going 2-for-4 and driving in a run at the plate. Zac Hall added three hits, while Brandon Bush went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as part of a 14-hit onslaught for the Warriors.

Carter Lester led PH with three hits, while Waylon Daniels scored the lone run for the Rebels.

Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 2

Mason Elliott was the man for Twin Springs as he went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and also notched the save on the mound as the Titans topped visiting Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Josh Dorton added two hits for Twin Springs.

Castlewood managed just four hits off Will Farmer and Elliott. Coleman Cook and Austin Kiser scored the Blue Devils’ runs.

Marion 11, Graham 7

Bradley Thomas, Brody Taylor and Carter Sayers each had two hits as Marion outlasted Graham for an eight-inning Southwest District victory.

Taylor also had two RBIs, while Sayers was the winning pitcher in relief.

The Scarlet Hurricanes scored five runs in the top of the eighth, while Graham pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Grundy 8-5, Twin Valley 0-4

Austin Deel struck out 14 and pitched a no-hitter on Senior Night as Grundy won the first game of a doubleheader by an 8-0 score.

Ethan Deel was the winning pitcher in the 5-4 triumph in the nightcap.

Fort Chiswell 12, George Wythe 11

Elijah Williams connected for the walk-off hit as Fort Chiswell scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the win over the Maroons.

Colton Green led George Wythe with a grand slam in the third inning.

Gate City 12, Lee High 7

Luke Bledsoe went 3-for-3 as Gate City outslugged Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Eli McMurray, Brayden Cox, Ryan Jessee and Brevan Spivey added two hits apiece for Gate City. Caleb Leonard went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Lee.

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 11, Rye Cove 8

Kenzie Franklin went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as J.I. Burton outlasted Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.

Abigail Adams (3-for-4, three runs) also hit the ball well for the Raiders, who led 8-5 after three innings. Winning pitcher Jordan Mooney struck out 12 and was also the winning pitcher.

Lexie Rhoten hit a second-inning grand slam for Rye Cove, while Gracie Turner went 3-for-4 and scored three times. The Eagles were haunted by seven errors.

The loss gave Eastside a two-game lead in the Cumberland District standings over Rye Cove.

Richlands 12, Patrick Henry 1

The trio of Arin Rife, Erica Lamie and Kira Vance starred for the Richlands Blue Tornado in a marquee non-district road win over Patrick Henry.

Rife, Lamie and Vance combined to pitch a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and combined for five hits and seven RBIs at the plate.

Rachael Rife added two hits and two RBIs for the Blues.

Zoe Chapman went 2-for-2 and scored Patrick Henry’s only run as she was driven in by Abigail Street in the fifth inning.

Honaker 20, Twin Valley 0

Kiley Ray had three hits and Riley Hart drove in four run as Honaker hammered Twin Valley.

The Tigers (10-2) can clinch the Black Diamond District regular-season title today with a win over Grundy.

Emma Ray and Rylee Rasnake each scored three runs for Honaker on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 6, Graham 5

Adie Ratcliffe’s three goals led the way for Virginia High in a Southwest District victory over the Graham G-Men.

Maria Wilson’s two goals and an assist were also vital. Aly Wright also had a goal, while Mary Katherine Wilson facilitated two goals.

VHS (10-1-1) avenged an earlier loss to the G-Girls. The Bearcats led 6-3 with 11 minutes remaining and survived a late surge by the bunch from Bluefield.

Ella Dales scored four of Graham’s five goals.

BOYS SOCCER

Graham 5, Virginia High 1

Graham continued to hold a firm grasp on first place in the Southwest District with a victory over Virginia high.

Patrick Poku had Virginia High’s only goal as Aquemini Martin assisted on the score.

GIRLS TENNIS

Graham 7, Virginia High 2

Singles

Halaya Bradshaw (G) def. Emily Page, 8-7 (12-7), Maddie Bishop (VHS) def. Jordan Lambert, 8-1; Isabella McGwire (G) def. Sara Richard, 8-5; Gweb Peters (VHS) def. Emily Harris, 8-7; Riley Gibson (G) def. Kaleen Robinson, 8-5; Kaylee Carr (G) def. Fiona Duffy, 8-5.

Doubles

Bradshaw-McGwire (G) def. Page-Bishop, 8-7; Lambert-Gibson (G) def. Richard-Peters, 8-2; Harris-Carr (G) def. Robinson-Duffy, 8-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Thomas Walker 5, Castlewood 1

Singles

Diego Zamora-Gonzalez (TW) def. Sam Gibson, 6-1, 6-2; Tanner Epperly (TW) def. Steven Sommervelle, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Heath Kiser (C) def. Jackson Spears, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Gonzalez-Kristof Barczi (TW) def. Gibson-Slade Castle, 6-1, 6-3; Parker Jackson-Danton Saylor (TW) def. Cameron Lagaillarde-Aiden Glover, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4; Epperly-Cameron Grabeel (TW) def. Heath Kiser-Steven Sommervelle, 8-2.

TRACK & FIELD

Six Rivers Relays

At Science Hill High School

BOYS

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Daniel Boone, 7:52.25; 110 Hurdles (tie) – Maddox Reynolds (Wise County Central) & Brayden Simpson (Dobyns-Bennett), 15.00; 100 – Jaden Stevenson (Greeneville), 10.58; 4x200 Relay – Dobyns-Bennett, 1:31.06; 1,600 – Levi Streeval (Daniel Boone), 4:11.10; 4x100 Relay – Greeneville, 43.68; 400 – Jaden Stevenson (Greeneville), 49.66; 300 Hurdles – Maddox Reynolds (Wise Central), 40.89; 800 — Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 1:58.16; 200 – Mason Gudger (Greeneville), 22.51; 3,200 – Sam Cline (Daniel Boone), 9:56.44; 4x400 Relay – Science Hill, 3:26.33; High Jump – Nigel Vidale (Dobyns-Bennett), 6-4; Pole Vault – Jesse Vaughn (Dobyns-Bennett), 13-0; Long Jump – Jayquon Price (Greeneville), 21-3; Triple Jump – Xadrian Taybron (J.I. Burton), 40-6; Shot Put – Eli Penix (Daniel Boone), 61-6; Discus – Eli Penix (Daniel Boone), 170-5

GIRLS

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Science Hill, 10:13.34; 100 Hurdles – Samantha Degrace (Dobyns-Bennett), 15.65; 100 – Kaiya Simmons (Elizabethton), 12.67; 4x200 Relay – Dobyns-Bennett, 1:46.78; 1,600 – Maggie Bellamy (David Crockett), 5:22.16; 4x100 Relay – Dobyns-Bennett, 49.89; 400 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 1:00.75; 300 Hurdles – Cassidy Hammonds (Lee High), 48.29; 800 – Maggie Bellamy (David Crockett), 2:26.37; 200 – Chloe Odum (Abingdon), 26.07; 3,200 – Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 10:55.83; 4x400 Relay – Science Hill, 4:10.22; High Jump – Samatha Degrace (Dobyns-Bennett), 5-2; Pole Vault – Caitlin Paulins (Unicoi County), 10-0; Long Jump – Chloe Odum (Abingdon), 16-7 ¼; Triple Jump – Olivia Crigger (Rural Retreat), 35-3; Shot Put – Riley Houseright (Gate City), 36-1 ½; Discus – Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker), 124-2.