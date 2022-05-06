Prep Roundup for May 5

Eastside High School’s softball team owns sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District thanks to an improbable rally on Thursday.

The Spartans scored six runs in the sixth inning and seven more in the seventh to earn a 17-11 victory over the Rye Cove Eagles in a showdown for the top spot in the standings.

Eastside trailed 11-4 after five innings, but the Spartans slugged their way back into it.

Leci Sensabaugh went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, driving in the tiebreaking run on a double in the top of the seventh inning.

Taylor Perry (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs), Tinley Hamilton (2-for-3, three RBIs), Braelyn Hall (2-for-5, two runs), Jada Jordan (2-for-3, four RBIs) and Savannah Stanley (2-for-4, three runs) also played well for the Spartans.

Gracie Turner homered for Rye Cove, while Makenzie Hood went 2-for-4 with five RBIs.

Lebanon 3, Patrick Henry 2

Erin Rasnake allowed just three hits as the Pioneers moved into first place in the Hogoheegee District.

Lebanon collected the winning run in the top of the seventh inning. After Cierra Skeens walked, her courtesy runner eventually scored on two errors.

Abigail Street of PH gave up just two hits in the circle, but the Rebels were hurt by four errors.

PH and Lebanon entered the night tied for first in the district.

Northwood 6, Holston 4

Caroline Hayden drove in three runs on two hits as the Panthers earned the Hogoheegee District win.

Maddie Lowe led Northwood with three hits, while Sydney Carter added two hits.

Cami Debusk allowed seven hits to earn the decision.

Richlands 6, Graham 0

Arin Rife, Erica Lamie and Kira Vance combined to strike out and allow just one hit for the Blue Tornado in the Southwest District win over Graham.

Lamie also had two home runs, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rachael Rife added two hits for Richlands.

Samantha Brewster had the lone hit for the G-Girls.

Tazewell 12, Virginia High 0

Carly Compton had the most perfect of perfect games on Thursday.

The Tazewell freshman struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced and also hit a grand slam as the Bulldogs beat Virginia High.

The Bulldogs (12-2) received two hits apiece from Compton and Maddie Gillespie.

Abingdon 10, John Battle 7

The Falcons beat John Battle for the second time this season.

J.I. Burton 10, Thomas Walker 0

Kenzie Franklin pitched a three-hit shutout and also blasted a home run as the Raiders rolled to a Cumberland District win.

Ridgeview 15, Union 6

Braelynn Strouth’s six-inning grand slam was a highlight as Ridgeview rocked Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Claudia Stanley added four RBIs for the Wolfpack, while Mckenna McFall and Brooklyn Frazier supplied three hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Holston 9, Northwood 3

One night after collecting 16 hits in an 18-17 win over Eastside, the Cavaliers collected 13 hits in a Hogoheegee District victory.

Dustin Bott led the hit parade with three hits, while Jake Bott, Jordan Ezzell and Noah Tweed added two hits apiece.

Ezzell also recorded 11 strikeouts

Richlands 18, Graham 2

Colin Richardson collected three hits as the Blue Tornado remained in the Southwest District title hunt.

Richlands finished with 14 hits, as Drew Simmons and Jake Gillespie collected two apiece.

The Blue Tornado (9-8, 3-2) will travel to SWD rival Marion (10-4, 2-2) tonight.

Graham (2-15-1) was led by Eli Mounts with two hits.

Lebanon 17, Patrick Henry 0

Seth Buchanan homered, drove in five runs and scored three more to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Rebels.

Nathan Phillips scattered three hits over five innings, striking out 10 and walking just one. He also joined Nick Belcher and Dagan Barton with doubles.

Barton had a pair of two-baggers and drove in three runs.

J-Kwan McFail supplied a double for the Rebels.

Castlewood 5, Twin Springs 2

Ryan Salyers struck out 17 and allowed just five hits, leading the Blue Devils to a Cumberland District victory over the error-prone Titans.

Salyers, who didn’t walk any batters, also doubled, scored and drove in a run for Castlewood. Peyton King and Austin Meade joined Salyers with an RBI apiece.

Chase Daugherty had two hits and Joshua Dorton scored twice for Twin Springs, which allowed just three hits, but also committed five errors.

Eastside 6, Rye Cove 5

Trailing 4-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Eastside rallied for a Cumberland District win at Rye Cove.

Jeremy Sexton’s tiebreaking, two-run single put the Spartans ahead for good and was one of two hits he collected. Clay Ward’s three hits were also key for Eastside.

Rye Cove recived two hits apiece from Zach Baker and Lucas Lane.

J.I. Burton 14, Thomas Walker 5

Chris Branham’s four RBIs were a highlight as J.I. Burton broke out the bats and remained in first place in the Cumberland District.

Dauntae Keys added three hits and three RBIs for the Raiders.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 15, Ridgeview 0

Isabella Blagg had four goals and three assists and Peyton Davis and Emma Hemphill added three goals and two assists apiece, leading the Bears to a resounding Mountain 7 District drubbing of the Wolfpack.

Shay Henderson scored two goals and Francesca Brownsberger and Mariella Brownsberger had a goal apiece. Addie Gilliam, Gracy McKinney and Gracie Gibson had an assist each.

Gracie Gibson had five saves in goal for the Bears.

Abingdon 2, John Battle 0

Freshmen Jenny Copeland and Aleah Dorn each scored for the Falcons in a Mountain 7 District victory over the Trojans.

Chloe Turman had an assist for the Falcons, who improved to 10-4-1.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 8, John Battle 0

James Whitted has two goals and two assists in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District blanking of the Trojans.

Rylan Kreps had three goals, Pickett Johnson added two and Will Dorton had one for the Falcons. Issac Robins, Corey Britt, Tyler Rogers and T.R. Adamson each had assists.

Abingdon, which improved to 11-2-1, hosts Ridgeview on senior day on Tuesday at Emory & Henry College.

Lebanon 5, Patrick Henry 0

Carter Dillon scored three goals as Lebanon powered past Patrick Henry.

Grayson Olson scored the other two goals for the Pioneers.

Graham 8, Richlands 0

Ben Morgan scored three goals and dished out two assists as Graham rocked Richlands.

Gate City 3, Lee High 0

Caiden Poole’s two goals led the way for the Blue Devils.

Honaker 7, Rural Retreat 0

Jaxon Dye, Nick Goodman and Zane Johnson scored two goals apiece as Honaker rocked Rural Retreat.

Landon Marsh also had a goal, while Johnson dished out three assists.

Skylar Miller had the shutout in goal for Honaker.

Rural Retreat keeper Brandon Combs made 18 saves.

BOYS TENNIS

Science Hill 7 West Ridge 2

Singles

Daniel Dalton (SH) def Grayson Manis 9-7; Kenan Al Khaieeb (SH) def Spencer Manis 8-2; Evan Liu (SH) def Jeffrey Seto 8-2; Reshi Reddy (SH) def Camron Easler 8-3; Elijah Hood (WR) def Micah Richardson 8-5; Ean Martinez (SH) def Max Macfarlane 8-6.

Doubles

Newton Raff/Dylan Brown (SH) def G.Manis/Seto 8-3; Reddy/Martinez (SH) def Easler/S.Manis 8-6; Hood/Macfarlane (WR) def Brantley Owen/Marshall Cox 8-6

GIRLS TENNIS

Science Hill 9 West Ridge 0

Singles

Leah McBride def Allie Jordan 8-0; Josi Reid def Laynie Jordan 8-1; Armita Kordamin def Angelina Kerney 8-2;Madiron Berry def Olivia Nothnagel 8-0; Lizzy Luna def Kirra Correll 8-0; Haley Jones def Haley Webb 8-5.

Doubles

Kordamin/Kneirley def Jordan/Jordan 8-2; Berry/Luna def Kerney/Nothnagel 8-1; Patel/Kneirley def Correll/Webb 8-5.

Abingdon 8, John Battle 1

Wimmer (A) def. Anna McKee 6-0, 6-0; Woodall (A) def. Addison Reedy 8-1; Clair Krutezer (JB) def. Webb 8-3; Cozart (A) def. Kennedy Jenkins 8-1; Rainero (A) def. M Smith 8-0; Creasy def. Sah 8-4.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (A) def. McKee-Jenkins 6-0.,6-0; Cozart-Rainero (AHS) def. Reedy-Krutezer 8-3; Creasy-Buddington def. Smith-Smith by forfeit

Marion 8, Lebanon 1

Singles

Parker White (M) def.Ava Deckard 8-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Bella Ashby 8-5; Kelsey Grubb (M) def. Averie Russell 8-2; Ava Graham (M) def. Calli Dye 9-8; Bailey Russell (L) def. Bailey Collins 8-6; Sarah Myers (M) def. Makenzie Boyd 8-4.

Doubles

Grubb-White (M) def. Ashby-Russell 8-1; Austin-Russell (M) def. Deckard-Boyd 8-5; Dye-Collins (L) def. Graham-Myers 8-3.

LATE WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

University High 10, Gate City 6

Hank Stott and Cade Pollock had three apiece to lead the Buccaneers past the Blue Devils in a non-district affair in Johnson City.

Ryan Jessee took the loss on the mound, but contributed offensively with three hits, including two triples, along with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Luke Bledsoe doubled for Gate City, while Brendan Cassidy added a triple in the loss.