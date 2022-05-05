Prep Roundup for May 4

The Holston Cavaliers pounded out 16 hits en route to an 18-17 non-district baseball win over the Eastside Spartans on Wednesday at Backer Park in Damascus.

Brycen Richardson and Cade Morrison collected two doubles apiece for Holston, while Jordan Ezzell added two hits.

Blake Jones bagged three of the 16 hits for Eastside.

Union 13, Ridgeview 6

Caiden Bartee and Espn Evans supplied two hits apiece as the Bears (8-10, 3-7) earned the Mountain 7 District road win.

Bradley Bunch added two hits and pitched the final two innings for Union.

Ridgeview (5-10, 2-7) was led by Cannon Hill, who drove in two runs on two hits.

Richlands 7, Honaker 3

The Blue Tornado collected 10 hits in improving to 8-8.

Drew Simmons, Gavin Cox and Ben Hale collected two hits apiece for Richlands.

Jason Mullins and Tyler Hubbard both had two hits for Honaker.

SOFTBALL

Ridgeview 9, John Battle 8

McKenna McFall had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs to lift the Wolfpack to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Trojans.

Ava Stanley also had three hits and Caiti Hill drove in two runs and also picked up the win in the circle.

John Battle was led by Natalie Collins with two hits and three RBIs. Hanna McReynolds also drove in two runs for the Trojans.

Gate City 15, Abingdon 4

Addie Gibson went 4-for-5 and scored three runs as Gate City unleashed 18 hits in a Mountain 7 District mashing of Abingdon.

Kady Davidson added three hits for the first-place Blue Devils, Tori Fansler scored three runs and Savannah Monroe connected for a home run.

Aly Yeary had two hits and Kendal Yates drove in two runs for AHS.

Fort Chiswell 4, Rural Retreat 3

Blair Jackson went 3-for-3 as Fort Chiswell improved to 14-2 with the victory.

Ty Wolfe added two RBIs for the powerful Pioneers, who bounced back from Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to Auburn.

Honaker 10, Chilhowie 2

Lara McClanahan had three hits as Honaker hammered Chilhowie for a non-district win.

Emma Ray, Tabitha Ball, Riley Hart and Rylee Rasnake supplied two hits apiece for the Tigers.

BOYS SOCCER

Christiansburg 5, Abingdon 1

Caleb Denton scored off an assist by Isaac Robins during the Falcons’ non-district loss to the Blue Demons.

Abingdon dropped to 11-2-1 on the season.