Prep Roundup for May 3

J.I. Burton High School’s baseball team now stands alone atop the Cumberland District standings and the Raiders got there with a big-time performance.

Noa Godsey, Miguel Madrigal and Chris Branham each had two hits in a 14-2, five-inning win over the homestanding Eastside Spartans on Tuesday night.

Coupled with Castlewood’s loss to Thomas Walker, Burton (14-3, 5-2) emerged from what was a three-way tie entering Tuesday to take over sole possession of first place.

Branham homered for Burton and winning pitcher Clay Hart got plenty of run support. Hart struck out six and yielded just four hits.

Jaxsyn Collins and Eli McCoy drove in Eastside’s runs.

Patrick Henry 15, Chilhowie 8

An 11-run fourth inning powered the Patrick Henry Rebels to an upset win over Hogoheegee District rival Chilhowie.

PH trailed 5-2, before the offensive outburst.

Eric Casey, Waylon Daniels and Carter Lester each had two hits with Daniels scoring four runs. Connor Kausch pitched well in relief for the Rebels.

Daniel Hutton and Connor Smith each had three hits for Chilhowie, which committed eight errors and issued seven walks. Only two of the 15 runs the Warriors allowed were earned.

Thomas Walker 5, Castlewood 0

Adam Hollandsworth pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as Thomas Walker blanked Castlewood for a key Cumberland District win.

Hollandsworth was locked in a scoreless pitching duel with Austin Kiser – who allowed seven hits and struck out 10 – before the Pioneers pushed across five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Cameron Grabeel’s three-run double was the big hit. Jordan Bertram and Jacob McCurry each had three hits in the win.

Kiser and Rafe Cooper accounted for Castlewood’s hits.

Abingdon 9, Union 3

Landon Greer, Ethan Gibson, Cole Lambert and Braiden Mock each had two hits as the Abingdon Falcons overwhelmed Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Greer homered for the Falcons, who scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 deadlock.

Gibson added two RBIs and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning as he was the fifth of five pitchers used on the night by AHS.

Union received two hits apiece from Seth Cox and Alex Richardson.

Lebanon 12, Holston 1

Nick Belcher hit two home runs to lead the way for Lebanon as the Pioneers pounded Holston and remained in firm control of first place in the Hogoheegee District.

Seth Buchanan also homered and was the winning pitcher. Buchanan and Dagan Barton combined to spin a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Belcher finished with five RBIs.

Jordan Ezzell and Jake Bott accounted for Holston’s hits.

Rye Cove 9, Twin Springs 5

John Kern went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and was also the winning pitcher in relief as Rye Cove recorded a Cumberland District victory over archrival Twin Springs.

Peyton Darnell and Zach Baker added two hits apiece for the Eagles, who scored thrice in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Ryan Horne and Josh Dorton each had three hits for Twin Springs.

Rural Retreat 13, Northwood 8

Tucker Fontaine had four hits and Garrett Holston drove in three runs as Rural Retreat outslugged Northwood for a Hogoheegee District victory.

The game featured a combined 21 runs, 14 hits, 13 errors and six pitchers used.

Wise County Central 17, Lee High 4

Logan Sartin went 4-for-4 and scored four runs, Tyson Tester blasted a home run and Ashton Bolling finished with four RBIs as Wise County Central walloped the Generals of Lee High.

Preston Joyner and Casey Dotson went 3-for-3 as well with Central compiling 20 hits on the night. Robbie Wilson and Bolling combined to pitch a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Bryce Moritz scored twice for Lee.

Gate City 10, John Battle 7

The Blue Devils scored three times in the top of the eighth inning off Battle reliever Evan Hankins to earn a Mountain 7 District road win over the John Battle Trojans.

Brayden Cox and Luke Bledsoe each had two hits for Gate City, while Eli McMurray finished with two RBIs. The Blue Devils won despite not getting an extra-base hit.

Bunts by Trevor Herron and Brevan Spivey and a run-scoring fielder’s choice by McMurray were responsible for Gate City’s runs.

The Blue Devils led 7-5 after five innings before Battle rallied to force extra innings. Porter Gobble and Gavin Ratliff each had two hits for the Trojans, while Jon Alan Richardson walked five times and scored two runs.

Tennessee High 12, David Crockett 6

Braden Wilhoit smacked four hits as Tennessee High defeated David Crockett.

Andrew Dingus, Greg Harris and Brayden Blevins added two hits as the Vikings closed the regular season with 21 wins.

SOFTBALL

Eastside 9, J.I. Burton 3

Braelyn Hall, Emmaleigh Banks and Reagan McCoy each had three hits as Eastside dispatched Cumberland District rival J.I. Burton.

The Spartans pounded out 17 hits and struck out just three times.

Tinley Hamilton struck out nine to get the win in the circle.

Tazewell 9, Graham 0

Carly Compton struck out 19 in spinning a one-hit shutout as Tazewell thumped Graham for a Southwest District victory.

The Bulldogs (11-2) were led at the plate by Haley Reynolds and Whitney Bowman.

Compton has 174 strikeouts on the season, establishing a new single-season school record.

Lebanon 18, Holston 5

Morgan Varney went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and scored four runs as Lebanon hammered Holston for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Madison Hill’s three RBIs and a 2-for-3, three-run performance from Cierra Skeens also helped power a 16-hit onslaught by the Pioneers.

Riley Cobler (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Molly Turner (2-for-2, two runs) were the top performers for Holston.

Gate City 4, John Battle 2

Tori Fansler went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as Gate City retained its first-place hold in the Mountain 7 District with a victory over the Trojans of John Battle.

Abby Davidson added two hits and scored two runs for the Blue Devils, who scored twice in the bottom of the inning to break a tie and take the lead for good.

Alyssa Kate Wallace and Hanna Jo McReynolds drove in the runs for Battle with Leanna McCracken and Natalie Collins scoring the team’s runs.

Abingdon 10, Union 6

The seniors were the stars for Abingdon on Senior Night.

Ally Yeary, Savannah Price and Sydney Nunley combined for five hits, four RBIs and four runs scored in a Mountain 7 District triumph.

Patrick Henry 14, Chilhowie 1

Sophie Wright and Sydney Taylor had four hits each to lead the Rebels to a four-inning Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.

Abigail Street and Payton Monahan three hits each for Patrick Henry, which finished with 21 hits. Street struck out six and allowed one hit through three innings to pick up the win.

Allison Rose had a double for the Warriors.

Rural Retreat 8, Northwood 7

Camron Holston had two hits and drove in three runs and Kailey Davidson pitched the final four innings to lift the Indians to a Hogoheegee District home victory over the Cavaliers.

Maddie Lowe led the Panthers with two hits.

Thomas Walker 9, Castlewood 7

Caylea Ellis and Kalli Woods each had two hits as Thomas Walker tripped up Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Gracee Greer stole five bases for the Pioneers

Shea Phillips had two hits for Castlewood, which scored six of its seven runs in the third inning.

Rye Cove 9, Twin Springs 2

Lexi Rhoten and Elisabeth Rollins drove in two runs apiece as Rye Cove recorded a Cumberland District triumph over Twin Springs.

Gracie Turner added two hits for the Eagles, while Makenzie Hood was the winning pitcher. The Eagles entertain Eastside on Thursday in a first-place showdown.

Lexi Austin and Amica Dooley led Twin Springs with three hits apiece.

Marion 12, Virginia High 3

Abby Melvin went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and scored two runs as Marion mashed Virginia High for a Southwest District road win.

Elena Williams (3-for-4, three runs), Gabby Whitt (2-for-5, three RBIs), Ella Grace Moss (2-for-3, two runs) and Allie Totten (2-for-4, two RBIs) also swung hot bats for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Autumn Owens and Jayden Kilinski each had two hits for VHS, which led 3-2 after five innings.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 3, Patrick Henry 1

Zane Jonson dished out two assists and also scored a goal as Honaker scored three times in the second half en route to the win.

Thomas Ball and Jaxon Dye also found the back of the net for the Tigers.

Dylan Bassett had PH’s lone goal.

Abingdon 4, Union 0

Pickett Johnson, James Whitted, Isaac Robins and Caleb Denton found the back of the net as Abingdon improved to 11-1-1 with the Mountain 7 District victory.

Taylor Smiley added an assist for the Falcons, who host Christiansburg today at 7 p.m. at The Meadows Soccer Complex.

Virginia High 3, Marion 2

Patrick Poku scored a pair of goals and Virginia High overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to earn a Southwest District triumph.

Prince Poku also scored for the Bearcats, while Gage Coleman tallied two assists.

Tennessee High 9, Sullivan East 0

Jonathan Helms and Colin Huff each scored their first career goals as the Tennessee High Vikings roared past Sullivan East and virtually wrapped up second place in the Upper Lakes Conferences.

Matthew Cardoso had a hat trick, Ryan Fish scored a pair of goals with Micah Hyskell and Abram Moore scoring one goal apiece.

Multiple assists were recorded by Hyskell (three), Austin DeGeare (two) and James Bowling (two) for THS, now 9-5-1.

Gate City 8, John Battle 0

A four-goal, one-assist performance by Luke Stokes powered Gate City to a Mountain 7 District victory.

Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 1

Lucas Park scored three goals as Dobyns-Bennett drubbed the Wolves of West Ridge.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 3, Marion 1

Maria Wilson was electric as usual for Virginia High with two goals and an assist as the Bearcats were triumphant.

Myra Kariuki added a goal and assist for the Bearcats, while Aly Wright also assisted on a goal.

John Battle 2, Gate City 0

Goals from Hannah Musick and Taylor Wallace helped the John Battle Trojans take a Mountain 7 District road win.

Abingdon 5, Union 3

Eliza Burcher scored two goals and also doled out an assist as Abingdon earned a key Mountain 7 District victory.

Riley Cvetkovski, Jenny Copeland and Caroline Jones also found the back of the net for the Falcons. Copeland Aleah Dorn supplied assists.

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Shelby Moore, 6-1, 6-0; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Maddie Gunter, 8-1; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Kylee Honeycutt, 8-1; Makenna Powers (WC) def. Emily Smith, 8-3; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Hannah Jones, 8-3; Mikah Woliver (L) def. Ella Taylor, 8-5.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Moore-Smith, 6-0, 6-1; Stafford-Powers (WC) def. Gunter-Honeycutt, 8-3; Hughes-R. Taylor (WC) def. Jones-Woliver, 8-6

Abingdon 9, Union 0

Singles

Lauren Wimmer def. F. Giacomelli, 6-0, 6-0; Grayson Woodall def. H. Peterson, 8-0; Harmony Webb def. A. Davidson, 8-1; Eliza Cozart def. R. Weitzman, 8-1; Wrenn Raineiro def. W. Campbell, 8-0; Ellie Williams def. T. Estep, 8-0.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall def. Giacomelli-Davidson, 6-0, 6-0; Katy Creasy-Elle Buddington def. Peterson-Weitzman, 8-1; Cate Arney-Melanie Bedwell def. Campbell-Estep, 8-2.

Marion 9, Virginia High 0

Singles

Parker White (MR) def. Emily Page 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Austin (MR) def. Maddy Bishop 8-0; Kelsey Grubb )SH) def. Sara Richard 8-0; Ava Kate Graham (MR) def. Gwen Peters 8-6; Bailey Russell (MR) def. Kaeleen Robinson 8-3; Sarah Myers (MR) def. Feona Duffy 8-2.

Doubles

White-Grubb (MR) def. Page-Bishop 7-5, 6-1; Austin-Russell (MR) def. Richard-Peters 8-3; Graham-Myers (MR) def. Robinson-Duffy 8-0.

Note: Marion improved to 9-0 on the season.

Throwback Classic Tournament

(At West Ridge)

Boys Singles Finals: Grayson Manis (West Ridge) def. Anderson Hallman (Elizabethton), 8-4

Boys Doubles Finals: Elijah Smith-Hudson Smith (Elizabethton) def. Carson Peters-Kaden Street (Elizabethton), 8-3

Girls Singles Finals: Allie Jordan (West Ridge) def. Laynie Jordan (West Ridge), 8-5

Girls Doubles Finals: Angelina Kerney-Olivia Nothnagel (West Ridge) def. Haley Webb-Kirra Correll (West Ridge), 8-3

Mixed Doubles Finals: Grayson Manis-Laynie Jordan (West Ridge) def. Elijah Smith-Mattie Davis (Elizabethton), 8-5

LATE MONDAY

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High 2, Science Hill 0

Tennessee High claimed the Big 8 boys volleyball championship on Monday with wins over Volunteer, David Crockett and Science Hill.

Led by Big 8 tournament MVP Kasey Hagerman, the Vikings defeated the Hilltoppers 25-21, 25-19 in the finale. Connor Mullins, Ethan White and Alex Jones also earned all-tournament honors.

Jones was selected as the Big 8 player of the year for the Vikings. Will Cox, Adam Hrirou and White earned all-conference honors.

West Ridge was represented on the all-Big 8 team by Ty Hutchins.