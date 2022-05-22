Prep Roundup for May 21

Bhraedon Meredith saved his biggest hit for his last at-bat on Saturday for the Virginia High Bearcats.
The sophomore connected for a walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Bristolians an 8-7 triumph over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in the finals of the Southwest District baseball tournament.
Meredith was also the winning pitcher in relief of starter Isaac Berry, getting the final two outs in the top of the seventh inning. He then delivered his clutch knock to bring in Brody Jones, one of three hits and two RBIs he had in the game.
Jones and Ty Weaver added two hits apiece for VHS (11-12), which won despite leaving 13 runners on base.
Bradley Thomas and Hunter Robinson each went 3-for-4 to lead the way for Marion, which fell to 14-6.
Tazewell 9, Richlands 7
Luke Childress, Connor Cline and Brody Patterson each had two hits as Tazewell recorded a win over Richlands in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament at DeVault Stadium.
People are also reading…
Childress tallied three RBIs for the Bulldogs (14-7), who scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Collin Richardson had two hits for Richlands as he and Drew Simmons each tallied two RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
Austin-East 8, Tennessee High 1
Tennessee High’s postseason run was ended by the Roadrunners of Austin-East High School.
The Vikings (11-8-1) fell behind 4-0 at halftime and never recovered.