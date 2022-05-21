Prep Roundup for May 20

Rural Retreat High School’s baseball team opened the postseason by rolling to a victory.

Caleb Roberts went 3-for-4 and scored three runs as the Indians posted a 12-2 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels in the first round of the Hogoheegee District baseball tournament.

Noah Bandrimer added two hits and struck out six over four innings to get the win on the mound. Justin Gilman (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs), Wyatt Meek (2-for-3, two RBIs), Garrett Holston (2-for-4) and Kaiden Atkinson (2-for-4) also played well for the Indians.

Carter Lester and Eric Casey had two hits apiece for PH with Lester and Connor Kausch scoring the runs for the Rebels.

Virginia High 8, Richlands 2

Bhraedon Meredith went 2-for-4 and scored two runs as Virginia High vanquished Richlands in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament at DeVault Stadium.

Ty Weaver added two hits for the Bearcats (10-12), while Brody Jones pitched six solid innings to pick up the win on the mound. VHS hosts Marion today at 5 p.m. in the tournament title game.

Drew Simmons had two hits for Richlands with he and Collin Richardson scoring the runs for the Blue Tornado.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 1, Marion 0

Maria Wilson scored the only goal of the match as Virginia High edged Marion in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

John Battle 5, Wise Central 0

Singles

Nathan Spurling (JB) def. Chance Boggs 6-1, 6-0; Collin Davidson (JB) def. Logan Mullins 6-2, 6-1; Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Montgomery Dingus 6-0, 6-0; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Canaan Masters 6-1, 6-2; Chase Hamiln (JB) def. Camden Moore 6-3, 6-1.

Note: John Battle added the Mountain 7 District tournament crown to its regular season title, improving to 18-0 on the season. Region 2D play will begin on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain Empire District

Singles Tournament

First Round: Anna McGuire (Auburn) def. Marisa Halsey, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Ashley Roark (Fort Chiswell) def. Rylie Johnson (Giles), 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinals: Maggie Minton (George Wythe) def. McGuire (Auburn), 6-2, 6-3; Carly Sturgill (Galax) def. Roark (Fort Chiswell), 6-2, 6-1.

Finals: Sturgill (Galax) def. Minton (George Wythe), 6-4, 6-1.

Mountain 7 District Team Tournament

Third-Place Match

Wise Central 5, Gate City 4

Singles

Audrey Williams (GC) def. Jaida Meade, 6-1, 6-1; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Ryan Carter, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0); Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Addy Bays, 6-0, 7-5; Makenna Powers (WC) def. Marley Brooks, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Madeline Greear (GC) def. Angelina Hughes, 6-0, 6-1; Mady Bartley (GC) def. Ella Taylor, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Williams-Carter, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2; Stafford-Powers (WC) def. Brooks-Bartley, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Bays-Greear (GC) def. Hughes-R. Taylor, 6-0, 6-3.

LATE THURSDAY

GIRLS

Mountain Empire District Team Tournament

Auburn 5, George Wythe 3

Singles

Maggie Minton (GW) def. Anna McGuire, 6-1, 6-2; Sara Albert (A) def. Camryn Hardin, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Allyson Martin (A) def. Kara Temple, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4); Ashley Parsons (A) def. Payton Rigney, 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Rutledge (A) def. Sarah Moses, 6-2, 6-3; Emerson Hardin (GW) def. RaeAnna Weeks, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

McGuire-Albert (A) def. Minton-C. Hardin, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Rigney-E. Hardin (GW) def. Rutledge-Huffman, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

SOFTBALL

Ridgeview 6, Wise County Central 5

Claudia Stanley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in helping Ridgeview win the Mountain 7 District tournament for the second straight year.

Braelynn Strouth and Brooke Frazier added two hits apiece for the Wolfpack in the late-ending game.

Central received homers from Bayleigh Allison, Lexi Baker and Katherine Hopkins.

Grundy 19, Twin Valley 2

Maddie Yates hammered out four RBIs as Grundy trounced Twin Valley in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District.

The Golden Wave also received two hits and three RBIs from Madie Owens.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 6, Union 2

Pickett Johnson scored three goals as Abingdon overpowered Union in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District Tournament.

James Whitted added two goals for the Falcons, while Corey Britt dished out two assists and also found the back of the net.

Abingdon plays Wise County Central in Monday’s 7 p.m. title match at The Meadows sports complex.

Graham 7, Richlands 1

Ethan Aiello scored two goals as Graham had no problem with Richlands in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.