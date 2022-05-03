Prep Roundup for May 2

Patrick Poku scored four goals and Gage Coleman dished out four assists as Virginia High had no trouble collecting an 8-0 non-district boys soccer victory over the John Battle Trojans on Monday evening.

Bailey Owens’ two goals and scores by Prince Poku, Parker Carroll and Coleman Austin were also part of the relentless onslaught for the Bearcats.

SOFTBALL

Honaker 10, Northwood 0

Honaker’s Lara McClanahan crafted a masterpiece in the circle and at the plate as the Tigers cruised to a non-district win over Northwood.

McClanahan teamed with Aubree Brown to pitch a one-hit shutout and also had a home run among her three hits wielding the bat.

Sophomore Maddie Lowe notched Northwood’s only hits.

Richlands 5, Wise Central 2

Kira Vance provided some power at the plate and she also helped shut down Wise County Central’s powerful attack with her pitching as Richlands held the Warriors to a season-low run total in taking a non-district victory.

Vance homered and drove in two runs and struck out four in pitching two scoreless innings of relief to notch the save and polish off a five-hitter.

Richlands starting pitcher Arin Rife struck out eight, while allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of work.

Rachael Rife (2-for-3, three RBIs) led the Blue Tornados at the plate, while Gillian Guerriero tallied two hits and scored twice.

Central (12-4) receive two hits from Gracie Mullins. Maddie Whited and Lauren Jackson scored the runs for the Warriors.

Daniel Boone 14, Sullivan East 1

The Sullivan East Patriots couldn’t master Daniel Boone’s Maci Masters and as a result lost their final game of the regular season.

Masters mashed two home runs and finished with five RBIs to lead the way for Boone.

East (13-21-1) managed just three hits off Boone pitchers Maggie Hillman and Suzie Chatman. Those knocks came courtesy of Olivia Ashbrook, Lexie McDuffie and Jade Sanders. Ashbrook scored the only run for the Patriots.

East opens District 1-3A tournament play on Wednesday at home against Unicoi County.

Tennessee High 11, Lebanon 1

Who provided the power on Monday for Tennessee High: Macie and Kaci.

Macie Strouth and Kaci Honaker clubbed home runs as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a win over Lebanon.

THS exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to turn a tie game into a completed game due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Strouth finished 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, while Honaker went 2-for-3 with a couple of RBIs.

Ashley Worley struck out five in pitching a five-hitter to get the win in the circle.

Alexis Horne and Cierra Skeens had the only hits for Lebanon with Katie Jones scoring the team’s lone run in the top of the fifth inning.

BASEBALL

Richlands 9, Wise County Central 5

Drew Simmons smacked a three-run home run to lead the Blue Tornado to a win over the Warriors.

Simmons finished the game with a pair of hits and four RBIs.

Gavin Cox added a double and sacrifice fly for Richlands (7-8).

Sullivan East 10, Elizabethton 1

If it seemed like a day at the beach on Monday for the Sullivan East Patriots it’s because Johnathan Beach helped make it that way.

Beach went 2-for-2, scored twice and tallied four RBIs in a victory over archrival Elizabethton.

Justice Dillard (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Peyton Miller (two RBIs) also had big days at the plate for the bunch from Bluff City.

Grundy 8-9, Twin Valley 0-3

Austin Deel and Ethan Deel were dealing as Grundy swept a doubleheader from the Twin Valley Panthers.

Austin Deel was the winning pitcher in the first game, while Ethan Deel got the W on the mound in the nightcap.

Science Hill 17, Tennessee High 5

The Hilltoppers of Science Hill made it a regular-season sweep of their former conference rivals.

Rural Retreat 17, Fort Chiswell 3

The Rural Retreat Indians rocked Fort Chiswell and avenged an earlier loss to the Pioneers.

BOYS TENNIS

Thomas Walker 7, Eastside 2

Singles

Diego Zamora-Gonzalez (TW) def. Sutherland, 8-0; Chris Barczi (TW) def. Gray, 8-0; Saylor (TW) def. Mullins, 8-0; Jackson (TW) def. Bright, 8-4; Grabeel (TW) def. Mitchell, 8-0; Meade (E) def. Epperly, 9-8 (9-7)

Doubles

Zomora-Gonzalez/Barczi (TW) def. Sutherland-Gray, 8-1; Jackson-Saylor (TW) def. Mullins-Bright, 8-1; Meade-Mitchell (E) def. Epperly-Spears

Notes: Thomas Walker (10-3) clinched the Cumberland District title with the victory.