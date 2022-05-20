Prep Roundup for May 19

The Greene Devils are tough to tame.

Tennessee High dropped a 5-0 TSSAA Region 1-AA championship game match at Greeneville on Thursday night.

Greeneville (13-5-3) took a 3-0 lead at halftime and added two more in the second half.

Brady Quillen, Spencer Robinson, David Fisher, Austin Beets and Landyn White scored the goals for the Greene Devils.

The Vikings (11-7-1), which are 0-3 against Greeneville this season, will visit Austin-East (12-7) for a sub-state game on Saturday. The game time has not been set.

Austin-East defeated Knox Halls 4-1 on Thursday night.

Tennessee High became just the second team in program history to advance to the regional finals, and first to make a sectional appearance.

Virginia High 3, Marion 2

Patrick Poku scored two goals and his brother, Prince Poku, also found the back of the net as Virginia High eked out a Southwest District tournament semifinal win over the Scarlet Hurricanes from Marion.

Colee Fils-Amie and Bailey Owens had assists for the Bearcats.

Wise County Central 3, Gate City 1

Ashar Khan, Ricky Onate and Alex Dotson scored goals in Wise County Central’s Mountain 7 District tournament semifinal triumph.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 3, Wise County Central 2

Isabella Blagg scored two goals as Union edged Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District Tournament.

Peyton Davis also scored for the Bears, while goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made 10 saves.

BASEBALL

Wise County Central 11,

Gate City 1

Robbie Wilson pitched a three-hitter, while Logan Sartin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Wise County Central whipped Gate City in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District Tournament.

The five-inning game was marred by long lightning delays and the championship game between John Battle and Abingdon was postponed and rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Braeden Church went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the win, while Ashton Bolling and Tyson Tester had two hits apiece.

Zach Depriest scored Gate City’s only run. The Blue Devils allowed 32 runs in three tourney games.

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 3, Virginia High 1

Carly Compton allowed four hits and struck out 12 to lead Tazewell to the Southwest District championship game with a win over the Bearcats.

Griffith had two hits for Tazewell, while Alayshia Griffith and Paige Bowman drove in a run apiece.

Carrie Patrick had two hits for Virginia High, while Aidan James drove in the Bearcats’ lone run. Anna Stacy took the loss in the circle.

Richlands 6, Marion 2

Alyssa Lee, Rachael Rife and Erica Lamie had two hits each to lead the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District semifinal victory over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Lee, who had a double, also scored two runs. Arin Rife scattered four hits, while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Allie Totten had one of four Marion hits and drove in two runs. Elena Williams also had a hit and took the loss in the circle.

John Battle 5, Ridgeview 0

Singles

Nathan Spurling (JB) def. Aiden Branham 6-0, 6-2; Collin Davidson (JB) def. Clayton Compton 6-0, 6-0; Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Logan Sutherland 6-1, 6-1; Chase Hamlin (JB) Brett Childress 6-0 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Landon Couch 6-0, 6-1.

Notes: John Battle improved to 17-0, and will host Wise County Central in the Mountain 7 District team championship match today at 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain 7 District

Team Semifinals

Abingdon 6, Gate City 0

Singles

Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Ryan Carter 8-0; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. M.Brooks 8-0; Harmony Webb (AB) def. M.Greear 8-1; Katie Creasey (AB) def. M.Bartley 9-7.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (AB) def. Williams-Carter 8-0; Cozart-Rainero (AB) def. Brooks-Bartley 8-0; Creasy-Eller Buddington (AB) def. Bays-Greear 8-3.

John Battle 5, Wise Central 1

Singles

Allison Smith (JB) def. Ella Taylor, 8-2; Makenzie Smith (JB) def. Angelina Hughes, 8-0; Claire Kreutzer (JB) def. Makenna Powers, 8-1

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (Central) def. McKee-Jenkins, 8-3; Reedy-Kreutzer (JB) def. Stafford-Powers, 8-4; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Hughes-R. Taylor, 8-2.

Notes: John Battle plays Abingdon today at 11:30 a.m. at Emory & Henry College

Southwest District

Team Semifinals

Marion 9, Tazewell 0

Singles

Parker White (M) def. Angel Hacker 8-0; Maddie Austin (MR) def. Courtney Wright 8-0; Kelsey Grubb (MR) def. Taryn Stiltner 8-0; Ava-Kate Graham (MR) def. Gracien Cordle 8-0; Bailey Russell (MR) def. London Remines 8-1; Sarah Myers (MR) def. Kaleigh Blevins 8-1.

Doubles

White-Grubb (MR) def. Hacker-Wright 8-0; Austin-Rusell (MR) def. Stiltner-Cordle 8-0; Graham-Myers (MR) def. Remines-Blevins 8-3.

Note: Marion improved to 14-0, and will host Virginia High or Graham in the SWD team championship this morning at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Mountain 7 District Doubles Tournament

First Round

Williams-Carter (Gate City) def. Dingus-Collins (Ridgeview), 8-2; McKee-Jenkins (John Battle) def. Moore-Smith (Lee High), 8-0; Meade-Mullins (Wise County Central) def. Davidson-Weitzman (Union), 8-2

Semifinals

Wimmer-Woodall (Abingdon) def. Williams-Carter (Gate City), 6-1, 6-0; Meade-Mullins (Wise County Central) def. McKee-Jenkins (John Battle), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Finals

Championship Match: Wimmer-Woodall (Abingdon) def. Meade-Mullins (Wise County Central), 6-1, 6-1

Third-Place Match: Williams-Carter (Gate City) def. McKee-Jenkins (John Battle), 6-2, 6-3