Prep Roundup for May 18

As far as Thomas Walker’s hitters were concerned, Jon Kern was too tough on Wednesday.

Kern threw a five-inning no-hitter and also went 2-for-4 with five RBIs as the fifth-seeded Rye Cove Eagles rolled to a 17-0 win over the homestanding Pioneers in the first round of the Cumberland District baseball tournament.

Kern struck out seven and walked four in a performance the sophomore will not soon forget as the Eagles advanced to Monday’s semifinals to face Cumberland District regular-season champion J.I. Burton.

Zach Baker’s four RBIs and Dawson Kern’s three RBIs were also among the highlights. Rye Cove pounded out 10 against Thomas Walker ace Cameron Grabeel and also benefitted from six errors byt the Pioneers.

Chilhowie 9, Rural Retreat 7

Zack Hall went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs as the Warriors posted a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Daniel Hutton, who earned the win, had two hits with two RBIs for Chilhowie (9-11, 6-4) which nailed down the No. 2 seed in the district tournament.

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 16, Castlewood 2

Abigail Adams went 3-for-3 with four RBIs as third-seeded J.I. Burton hammered Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Kenzie Franklin added three RBIs and was the winning pitcher for the Raiders. Shea Phillips pounded out two hits for Castlewood.

Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 0

Eden Muncy returned to the Thomas Walker lineup in a major way by striking out 17 in a two-hit shutout as the Pioneers topped Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Muncy also had two hits.

TRACK & FIELD

Mountain 7 District Championships

At Bullitt Park (Big Stone Gap)

BOYS

Team Scores

Abingdon 179, Union 111, Ridgeview 93.5, Wise County Central 55, John Battle 39, Lee High 22.5, Gate City 4

Individual Winners

4x800 – Abingdon (Childress, Thiessen, Bundy, Phillips), 8:55.06; 110 Hurdles – Maddox Reynolds (Central), 15.74; 100 – Xander Brown (Abingdon), 10.97; 1,600 – Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 4:29.47; 4x100 Relay – Abingdon (Long, McClanahan, Barr, Brown), 45.26; 400 – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 52.42; 300 Hurdles – Maddox Reynolds (Central), 42.14; 800 – Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 2:08.29; 200—Xander Brown (Abingdon), 22.01; 3,200 – Bramley Childress (Abingdon), 10:17.81; 4x400 Relay – Union (Satterfield, Cochran, Welch, Pennington), 3:46.18; High Jump – Malachi Jenkins (U), 6-2; Long Jump – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 20-3; Triple Jump – Alec Gent (Central), 39-5; Shot Put – Keyandre Davis (U), 46-4; Discus – Keyandre Davis (U), 142-0;

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 156, Ridgeview 97, John Battle 96, Lee High 48, Gate City 33, Wise County Central 30, Union 29

Individual Winners

4x800 – Abingdon (Sullivan, Dorn, Johnson, Jessee), 11:23.27; 100 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (JB), 17.07; 1,600 – Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 5:13.51; 4x100 Relay – Abingdon (Andis, Blackmon, Whitman, Cvetkovski), 52.29; 400 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 59.34; 300 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (JB), 48.72; 800 – Ava Stanley (Ridgeview), 3:04.63; 200 – Emmah McAmis (Central), 26.81; 3,200 – Aleah Dorn (Abingdon), 12:52.76; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon (Sullivan, Blackmon, T. Odum, Jackson, 4:21.08; 100 – Chloe Odum (Abingdon), 12.73; High Jump – Jada Samuel (JB), 5-0; Long Jump – Cassidy Hammonds (Lee), 16-3 ½; Triple Jump – Cassidy Hammonds (Lee), 34-5 ¼; Shot Put – Riley Houseright (GCC), 34-9 ½; Discus – Riley Houseright (GC), 113-10

Southwest District

At Virginia High

BOYS

Team Scores

Tazewell 139, Virginia High 101, Marion 83, Richlands 68, Graham 20

Individual Winners

4X800 Relay – VHS 12:19.48; 110 Hurdles – Mills (T) 17:50; 100 – Honeycutt (R) 11:68; 1600 – Goss (VHS) 4:51.24; 4X100 Relay – Richlands 46.46; 400 – Roe (VHS) 54.67; 300 Hurdles – Mills (T) 44.51; 800 – Salks (M) 2:15.90; 200 – Honeycutt (R) 23.86; 3200 – Bruzzo-Morello (M) 11:49.61; 400x400 Relay- VHS 4:55.57

GIRLS

Tazewell 146, Virginia High 116, Marion 71, Graham 51, Richlands 32

Individual Winners

4X800 Relay – VHS 16:40.74; 100 Hurdles – Ward (T) 19:86; 100 – Umbarger (M) 13:46; 1600 – Keene (T) 5:44.05; 4X100 Relay – Marion 55:37; 400 – Rhudy (T) 1:04.42; 300 Hurdles – Richardson (VHS) 1:00.71; 800 – Bonney (VHS) 2:58.79; 200 – Rhudy (T) 28:17; 3200 – Keene (T) 12:53.66; 4x400 Relay – Richlands 5:13.56

PREP TENNIS

GIRLS

TSSAA Class AA Sectionals

Tennessee High 5, Farragut 2

Singles

Riley Cassity (F) def. Keona Fielitz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Ellyson Kovacs (TH) def. Bekah Graham 6-0, 6-0; Lily Rosser (TH) def. Michelle Lin 6-1, 6-3; Iris Ye (F) def. Lilly Belcher 6-3, 6-1; Trinity Moore (TH) def. Ananya Suresh 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Fielitz-Kovacs (TH) def. Cassity-Ye 6-1; 6-2; Averie Stalnaker-Moore (TH) def. Graham-Lin 6-2, 6-1.

Mountain 7 District Doubles Tournament

First Round

Williams-Carter (Gate City) def. Dingus-Collins (Ridgeview), 8-2; McKee-Jenkins (John Battle) def. Moore-Smith (Lee High), 8-0; Meade-Mullins (Wise County Central) def. Davidson-Weitzman (Union), 8-2

Semifinals

Wimmer-Woodall (Abingdon) def. Williams-Carter (Gate City), 6-1, 6-0; Meade-Mullins (Wise County Central) def. McKee-Jenkins (John Battle), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Finals

Championship Match: Wimmer-Woodall (Abingdon) def. Meade-Mullins (Wise County Central), 6-1, 6-1

Third-Place Match: Williams-Carter (Gate City) def. McKee-Jenkins (John Battle), 6-2, 6-3