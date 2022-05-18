Prep Roundup for May 17

Matthew Cardoso, Micah Hyskell, Ryan Fish and Austin DeGeare all scored to lead Tennessee High to a 4-3 Region 1-2A boys soccer semifinal victory at Grainger on Tuesday night.

Tennessee High (11-7-1), which trailed 2-0 at halftime and 3-1 early in the second half before rallying for three goals.

Ayoub Hrirou, Cardoso and Hyskell had an assist apiece for the Vikings.

Tennessee High will visit Greeneville for the Region 1-2A championship game on Thursday, and will also play a substate game on Saturday.

Lebanon 6, Rural Retreat 0

Eli Taylor and Grayson Olson scored two goals apiece as Lebanon clinched the Hogoheegee District regular-season title and remained unbeaten.

The Pioneers (12-0-3) also received goals from Carter Dillon and Austin Street.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 11, Rural Retreat 1

Madison Hill had three hits and Malli Jessee drove in three runs, as Lebanon clinched the Hogoheegee District softball regular-season championship with a five-inning victory over Rural Retreat.

Morgan Varney and Jessee had two hits each and Hill drove in two runs. Erin Rasnake picked up the win for Lebanon, which avenged its only district loss of the season.

Rural Retreat was led by Candace Miller and Jenna Mutter with two hits each.

Lebanon was 24 hours removed from a 9-1 win over Honaker.

Twin Springs 6, Castlewood 0

Megan Dougherty pitched a two-hit shutout and Lexi Austin went 3-for-4 and hit a solo home run as Twin Springs trounced Cumberland District archrival Castlewood.

Ryleigh Gillenwater scored two runs and Jess Burke tallied two RBIs for the Titans.

Virginia High 13, Graham 11

Alexis Frazier went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Virginia High outslugged Graham in the first round of the Southwest District Tournament.

Carrie Patrick, Aidan James, Paizley Corvin and Anna Stacy all had two RBIs for the Bearcats, who led 11-8 after three innings and held on.

Abigail Milam led Graham with three hits.

The game featured a combined 24 runs, 27 hits, 17 strikeouts, 10 walks and four errors.

Patrick Henry 13, Holston 0

Patrick Henry’s battery mates battered Holston in earning a Hogoheegee District victory.

Abigail Street pitched a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, while catcher Shaina Addair hit an isde-the-park home run.

Wise Central 12, Abingdon 2

Wise County Central scored 10 runs in the fifth inning, turning a tie game into a decisive win in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Gracie Mullins homered for the Warriors, while Kendal Yates went deep for Abingdon.

Ridgeview 11, Gate City 6

Claudia Stanley had four of Ridgeview’s 18 hits as the Wolfpack outlasted Gate City for a semifinal triumph in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Caiti Hill (3-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) also had a big night, while McKinley Owens mashed a home run.

The Wolfpack, the defending district tourney champs, overcame an early 5-2 deficit.

Makayla Bays had three hits, including a home run, for Gate City.

George Wythe 8, Galax 5

Samara Sheffey was 3-for-4, smacked a home run and tallied three RBIs as George Wythe earned a first-round Mountain Empire District tournament win over Galax.

The Maroons clinched a Region 1C tourney bid and will play Grayson County in a semifinal game on Thursday.

Makenna Gilman, Camille Wolfe and winning pitcher Olivia Shockley all had two hits.

BASEBALL

Holston 12, Patrick Henry 2

Brycen Richardson and Jordan Ezzell teamed to pitch a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as Holston earned a win over Washington County rival Patrick Henry.

Dustin Bott and Ezzell each had two hits for the Cavaliers.

Jason Tiller drove in both of PH’s runs with Eric Casey and Carter Lester crossing the plate on his hit in the fourth inning.

Richlands 8, Graham 4

The Blue Tornado collected 10 hits en route to a first round win in the Southwest District tournament Tuesday afternoon.

Dylan Brown collected three hits for Richlands, while Gavin Cox and Ethan Roberts added two apiece.

Eastside 16, Honaker 5

Christopher Steele tallied four RBIs and Jaxysn Collins scored four runs as the Spartans closed out the regular season by hammering Honaker.

The Spartans hammered out 15 hits.

Wesley Yates led Honaker with two hits and scored two runs.

BOYS TENNIS

Diego Zamora Gonzalez (Thomas Walker) def. Sam Gibson (Castlewood)