Prep Roundup for May 16

Landon Odum went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs to provide the spark in John Battle’s 12-hit attack as the Trojans topped Union, 12-4, on Monday night in the first round of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament.

Elijah Childress and Evan Hankins added two RBIs apiece for Battle, which plays Wise County Central today at 5 p.m. in a semifinal game at Abingdon High School’s Falcon Park.

Will Purifoy and Porter Gobble contributed two hits apiece for the Trojans.

J.R. Hurley, Sam Whitman and Cole Chandler each finished with two hits for Union.

Chilhowie 9, Northwood 0

Isaac Booth scattered five hits as the Warriors took a Hogoheegee District win over the Pan-thers.

Booth finished with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Brandon Bush drove in three runs for Chilhowie (8-11, 5-4) while D.J. Martin had a pair of hits, including a double.

Grundy 17, Twin Valley 5

Kaden Vanover went 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs as Grundy trounced Twin Valley in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Austin Deel struck out seven in getting the win on the mound and also went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Dylan Boyd (2-for-4, five RBIs) also had a big-time performance.

Wise Central 11, Ridgeview 5

Preston Joyner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and was also the winning pitcher as Wise County Central won a first-round game in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Tyson Tester, Shawn Phillips and Robbie Wilson added two hits apiece for the winners with Wilson driving in three runs.

Brady Fleming went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for Ridgeview, while Cannon Hill and Blake Bake supplied two hits apiece.

Eastside 10, Thomas Walker 4

Eli McCoy and Clay Ward homered as Eastside thumped Thomas Walker in a game that was completed on Monday after being suspended due to rain on Friday.

Christopher Steele, Jeremy Sexton and Tanner Perry added two hits apiece for the Spartans.

Nick Kimberlin homered for TW.

Gate City 11, Lee High 10

The Blue Devils rallied from an 8-3, fifth-inning deficit to beat Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Gate City pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Ryan Jessee (3-for-5, four RBIs) led the way for the Blue Devils and also struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings in being the winning pitcher in relief.

Jacob Leonard had three hits for Lee, while Lucas Parsons drove in four runs.

SOFTBALL

Northwood 3, Chilhowie 1

Kendra Armstrong had three hits as Northwood closed the regular season with a win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

Freshman Sydney Carter scored two runs for the Panthers, who moved to 6-14.

Chilhowie (1-19) received two hits and its only run from Shayla Roland.

Gate City 10, Lee High 0

Abby Davidson pitched a two-hit shutout as Gate City blasted Lee High for a first-round win in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Makayla Bays went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead the Blue Devils at the plate.

Sybella Yeary and Jayden Thomas had Lee’s hits.

Ridgeview 7, Union 1

Caiti Hill pitched a six-hitter and Maddie Fleming went 3-for-4 with a RBI as Ridgeview rec-orded a win over Union in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

McKenna McFall and Maggie Grant added two hits apiece for the Wolfpack, while Braelynn Strouth tallied two RBIs.

Kylee Castle had two hits for Union with Keelie Sutphin scoring the only run for the Bears.

Abingdon 4, John Battle 2

Hannah Dillard struck out four and allowed just two runs over four innings to get the win in the circle as Abingdon beat John Battle in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

The Falcons play at top-seeded Wise County Central tonight in a semifinal contest.

Abingdon transfer Saylor Baldwin homered for Battle.

Carroll County 3, Tazewell 2

Brooke Nance’s squeeze bunt brought in the winning run as Carroll County edged Tazewell in nine innings.

Tazewell scored twice in the top of the ninth inning and Carroll County answered by scoring three times to end the pitching duel.

Emma Leath pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts for the Cavaliers, while Tazewell freshman ace Carly Compton crafted a six-hitter with 10 Ks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gate City 2, John Battle 1 (PKs)

Emma Reed converted on the game-winning penalty kick as Gate City edged John Battle in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Battle went up 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Ava Wallace, but Gate City rallied and tied the match in the last 30 seconds of regulation as Bekah Reid scored on an assist from Georgia Griffis.

Bristyn Holder, Abbie Griffis, Bekah Reid, Emma Reed and Renee Sexton scored in PKs for Gate City, while Alexis Thacker had a save in goal to set up the game-winner.

Battle keeper Macie Ratliff made seven saves.

Virginia High 3, Tazewell 3

Aly Wright turned in a hat trick as the Bearcats tied the Bulldogs, but Virginia High (12-1-2) captured the Southwest District regular-season title.

Wise County Central 8, Lee High 0

Olivia Webb and Haley Leonard each scored three goals as Wise County Central whipped the Generals of Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District Tournament.

Union 14, Ridgeview 0

Isabella Blagg and Emma Hemphill each scored five goals as Union rocked Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District Tournament.

Goalkeepers Gracie Gibson and Lucille Charriand combined to make seven saves in the shut-out.

BOYS SOCCER

George Wythe 2, Galax 1

Blake McBride and Dylan Jones scored goals as George Wythe beat Galax in a one-game Mountain Empire District playoff at Fort Chiswell.

GW clinched the MED’s top seed in the Region 1C tournament.

Union 6, Lee High 1

Brayden Wharton, Zavier Lomax, Keyshawn Anderson, Christian Fannon, Ben Hersel and Dominic Clark all scored goals as Union won handily in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Hersel, Corbyn Jenkins and Ean Schenck doled out assists.

Wise Central 8, Ridgeview 0

Ashar Khan and Ricky Onate scored three goals apiece as the Wise County Central Warriors won in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Gate City 12, John Battle 0

Jared Hartsock and Luke Stokes each had a hat trick as Gate City jumped all over John Battle in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Lebanon 8, Holston 0

Grayson Olson and Carter Dillon each scored three goals as Lebanon remained unbeaten.

Landon Hess and Austin Street also found the back of the net for the Pioneers with Hess scor-ing the first goal of his varsity career.

GIRLS TENNIS

John Battle 9, Union 0

Singles

Anna McKee def. Hannah Peterson, 8-0; Kennedy Jenkins def. Davidson, 8-4, Addie Reedy def. Weitzman, 8-1; Claire Kreitzer def. Campbell, 8-0; McKenzie Smith def. Estep, 8-1; Allison Smith def. Robinson, 8-0.

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins def. Weitzman-Davidson, 8-1; Kreitzer-Reedy def. Peterson-Campbell, 8-0; M.Smith-A.Smith def. Robinson-Estep, 8-0.

Notes: This was a first-round match in the Mountain 7 District Tournament

George Wythe 5, Grayson County 1

Singles

Maggie Minton (GW) def. Marisa Halsey, 7-5, 6-2; Sydney Poe (GC) def. Camryn Hardin, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4; Kara Temple (GW) def. Hannah Carrico, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0; Samantha Williams (GW) def. Erin Shinault, 6-2, 6-0; Payton Rigney (GW) def. Sarah Hale, 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mosses (GW) def. Amelia Blevins, 6-0, 6-1.

Notes: This was the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament. The Maroons play in the finals Thursday at 1 p.m. in Independence.

Wise Central 5, Lee High 1

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Shelby Moore, 8-0; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Maddie Gunter, 8-2; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Kylee Honeycutt, 8-0; Makenna Powers (WC) def. Emily Smith, 8-5; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Hannah Jones, 8-4; Mika Woliver (L) def. Ella Taylor, 8-2.

Notes: This was the a first-round match in the Mountain 7 District Tournament.

Tazewell 7, Richlands 2

Singles

Angel Hacker (T) def. Madison Casey, 6-1, 6-0; Jadyn Daniels (R) def. Courtney Wright, 6-4, 6-4; Taryn Stiltner (T) def. Caroline Keene, 6-0, 6-0; Graycen Cordle (T) def. Alteha Shortt, 6-2, 7-5; Landon Remines (T) def. Raegan Boyd, 6-0, 6-3; Emily Roher (R) def. Kaleigh Blevins, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).

Doubles

Hacker-Wright (T) def. Mtichell-Daniels, 6-3, 6-3; Stiltner-Cordle (T) def. Keene-Shortt, 6-0, 6-2; Remines-Church (T) def. Bohon-Rohrer, 6-1, 6-2.

Notes: This was the first round of the Southwest District tournament.

BOYS TENNIS

Abingdon def. Union

Notes: Abingdon won by forfeit in the first-round match against Union and advances to the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District Tournament.