Prep Roundup for May 13

The combination of Kenzie Franklin and Jordan Mooney were a dynamic duo for the J.I. Burton Raiders on Friday.

Franklin went 4-for-4 and tallied seven RBIs, while Mooney struck out 12 in pitching a two-hit shutout as Burton rolled to a 17-0 Cumberland District softball victory over the Twin Springs Titans.

Savannah Adams added three hits for the Raiders (11-8, 6-4), who put up 11 runs in the third inning alone.

Lexi Austin was responsible for both of Twin Springs’ hits.

The victory came one day after Burton earned a 13-0 win over the same team as Franklin drove in more runs at the plate (three) than she gave up while pitching (two) in the first meeting between the teams.

Honaker 4, Lebanon 0

Lara McClanahan had three hits at the plate and from the circle held the Pioneers to three hits as the Tigers took the win.

McClanahan also scored two runs and struck out five.

Tazewell 6, Richlands 1

The Tazewell Bulldogs not only clinched the Southwest District regular-season title, but freshman pitcher Carly Compton reached a milestone.

Compton struck out 12 – raising her season total to 207 – and allowed just two hits over five innings after taking over for starting pitcher Whitney Bowman in relief.

Maddie Gillespie had three RBIs for Tazewell from her leadoff spot.

Alyssa Lee, Erica Lamie and Rachael Rife accounted for the hits for Richlands with Rife scoring the only run for the Blue Tornado.

Wise Central 6, Ridgeview 0

Bayleigh Allison struck out seven in spinning a six-hit shutout as Wise County Central recorded a Mountain 7 District victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Allison also homered as Central clinched a share of the league’s regular-season title with Gate City. The Warriors will play Gate City today at 6 p.m. in a one-game playoff at Union High School to determine who earns an automatic bid to the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Rural Retreat 10, Holston 0

Rural Retreat senior Candace Miller pitched a one-hit shutout as Rural Retreat rolled to a Hogoheegee District win over Holston.

The Indians scored five times in the first inning.

Rye Cove 11, Castlewood 1

Lexie Rhoten homered during a 10-run first-inning outburst as the Rye Cove Eagles overwhelmed Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Gracie Turner and Sara Byrd supplied two hits apiece in the win, while Rhoten teamed with Makenzie Hood to pitch a three-hitter.

Bri Phillips, Montana Sutherland and Destiny Smith had Castlewood’s hits with Phillips scoring the lone run for the Blue Devils.

Marion 7, Virginia High 5

Madi Bystrek collected three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in four runs as the Scarlet Hurricanes defeated the Bearcats.

Bystrek also got the win from the circle.

Elena Williams had three hits for Marion (14-3) with three RBIs.

Jaden Kilinsky and Carrie Patrick each had two hits for Virginia High.

Eastside 17, Thomas Walker 0

Freshman Braelyn Hall struck out 11 in pitching a no-hitter as Eastside trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

A walk to Gracie Greer and an error on Eastside gave TW its only baserunners.

Reagan McCoy scored four runs and finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Spartans, while Haley Day had two hits and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Wise County Central 14,

Tazewell 3

Preston Joyner drove in five runs and was also the winning pitcher as Wise County Central trounced Tazewell.

Logan Sartin, Braeden Church and Tyson Tester added three hits apiece for the Warriors (14-5), who host Ridgeview on Monday in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Jonathan Davis, Caleb O’Neal and Luke Childress scored the runs for Tazewell.

John Battle 15, Ridgeview 4

Ryan Mix drove in four runs on four hits and also scored twice as John Battle closed out the regular season with a Mountain 7 District road win.

Battle trailed 3-2 after three innings, but got in a groove at the plate shorty thereafter. JonAlan Richardson and Nolan Sailor each supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans (13-7), while Porter Gobble finished with two hits and scored twice.

Terran Owens had two hits to lead Ridgeview, while Cannon Hill collected two hits and drove in two runs.

Castlewood 8, Rye Cove 3

Austin Kiser pitched a three-hitter as Castlewood rolled to a Cumberland District victory.

Kiser kept Rye Cove off balance with an assortment of pitches and notched three strikeouts.

Ryan Salyers added three RBIs and Rafe Cooper recorded two hits for the Blue Devils, who scored five runs in the fourth inning.

Members of Castlewood’s 1971 VHSL Group A state championship team were honored at the game.

Eastside 4, Thomas Walker 3,

susp., 4th inning

Rain suspended Eastside’s Cumberland District game at Thomas Walker.

The two teams will resume the contest on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 5, Marion 4

Maria Wilson’s hat trick was the difference as Virginia High vanquished Southwest District rival Marion.

Katie Rankin also scored for the Bearcats, whose other score came on an own goal by the Scarlet Hurricanes.

VHS plays Tazewell on Monday with the winner taking the Southwest District title.

Richlands 2, Honaker 1

Emily Whited and Addy-Lane Queen scored goals as Richlands improved to 8-6.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Greeneville 8, Tennessee High 3

Drew Shelton scored two goals for Greeneville as the Greene Devils had no trouble topping Tennessee High in the finals of the district tournament.

BOYS TENNIS

Sub-Regional Tournament

Thomas Walker 5, Lebanon 1

Singles

Diego Zamora Gonzalez (TW) def. Alec Deckard, 6-0, 6-1; Kristof Barczi (TW) def. Logan Hall, 6-2, 6-1; Danton Saylor (TW) def. Paul Vencill, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Gonzalez-Barczi (TW) def. Deckard-Matthew Blanken, 6-1, 6-1; Hall-Vencill (L) def. Saylor-Parker Jackson, 6-4, 6-2; Cameron Grabeel-Tanner Epperly (TW) def. Tyler Street-Skylar Tantam, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1