Prep Roundup for May 12

Seth Buchanan struck out 11 in spinning a five-inning no-hitter as the Lebanon Pioneers blanked Chilhowie, 10-0, and wrapped up the Hogoheegee District regular-season baseball championship on Thursday.

Jacob Crabtree went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs to lead Lebanon (14-3, 9-0) at the plate.

Chilhowie (7-11, 4-4) was held to zero hits in a game for the first time since 2003. The Warriors committed five errors.

Abingdon 11, Union 0

Ethan Gibson allowed just two hits in 4 2/3 innings and Jack Ferguson homered to lead the Falcons past the Bears in Mountain 7 District action.

Ferguson drove in two runs and joined Jett Humphreys with two runs apiece for Abingdon. Braiden Mock got the final out in his first pitching appearance of the season for the Falcons (18-2, 12-0), while Cole Lambert added a RBI single on Senior Night.

Union, which had four errors, received a triple from Alex Richardson and a single by Bradley Bunch, who relieved losing pitcher Brady Adams in the second inning.

Northwood 12, Patrick Henry 11

Seth DeBusk had three hits, including a double, and drove in five runs as Northwood scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.

Mason Cardwell had two hits and picked up the save for the Panthers, which scored 10 runs over the final three innings to rally from an 8-2 deficit. Chris Salyer and Chaz Cassell scored three runs each for Northwood.

Carter Lester had three hits and drove in three runs for Patrick Henry. Connor Kausch took the loss on the mound, while also driving in three runs. Alex Brown and Max Owens scored two runs each.

John Battle 8, Virginia High 3

Noah Sills surrendered just four hits in a complete game effort and Porter Gobble had four hits, including a double, leading the Trojans (12-7) to a non-district win over the Bearcats at DeVault Stadium.

Evan Hankins and Gavin Ratliff had two hits each for John Battle. Ratliff also drove in two runs, while Hankins scored three runs.

Ty Weaver had two of Virginia High’s four hits. Isaac Berry and losing pitcher Bhraedon Meredith had a hit apiece. VHS (7-12) plays at Marion today.

Wise County Central 8,

Ridgeview 2

Tyson Tester keyed a seven-run seventh inning with a two-run home run to lead the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Tester had three hits and drove in three runs for the Warriors, who trailed 2-1 going into the seventh. Preston Joyner added two hits and Tristan Barnette scored and drove in a run.

Robbie Wilson picked up the win, while Tester finished up in the seventh.

Brandon Beavers, Cannon Hill and Dakota Counts all had hits for the Wolfpack (5-15, 2-9).

Central (13-5, 8-4) clinched the second seed in the upcoming Mountain 7 District Tournament. The Warriors play Tazewell today.

Gate City 13, George Wythe 5

Luke Bledsoe had three hits, including a home run, leading the Blue Devils to a non-district win over the Maroons.

Ryan Jessee had four hits, including a triple for the Blue Devils, while Brayden Cox had three hits, including a double. Cox picked up the win on the mound.

Georgie Wythe (3-16-1) had five hits each, including the first varsity hit for Jason Lawson. Losing pitcher Landon Bennett, Ben Jollay, Colton Green and Sebastian Gomez also had hits in the loss.

Holston 8, Rural Retreat 2

Ashton Chaffin had two hits and Jordan Ezzell scattered five hits, struck out 10 and walked none in the Cavaliers’ Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Rural Retreat (14-4) had five hits, including a double by Wyatt Meek.

Honaker 20, Twin Valley 3

T.J. Hubbard and Matthew Nunley combined to pitch a no-hitter as Honaker trounced Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win.

Hubbard struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings and also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Nunley got the final out to complete the no-no.

Wes Yates (2-for-3, three RBIs) also powered Honaker.

Jeighkob Cooper, Isaac Cooper and Austin Smith scored Twin Valley’s runs.

J.I. Burton 14, Twin Springs 3

Chris Branham tallied four RBIs as the first-place J.I. Burton Raiders rocked Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.

Robert Emershaw added two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders, who blew the game open with an eight-run third inning.

SOFTBALL

Patrick Henry 1, Northwood 0

Abigail Street threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 batters and the lone run scored on a pair of errors on the same play during the Rebels’ Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.

Sydney Taylor scored the lone run in the fourth when her pop fly was dropped and an errant throw on the same play allowed her to score.

Shaina Addair and Street had hits for Patrick Henry.

Cami DeBusk struck out five for Northwood.

Lebanon 17, Chilhowie 3

Erin Rasnake’s home run highlighted a six-run third inning as the Lebanon Pioneers crushed Chilhowie for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Rasnake was also the winning pitcher.

Carrigan Heath had a two-run single for Chilhowie, while Kayla Roland, Shayla Roland and Katelyn Dancy contributed two hits apiece in the loss.

Wise Central 17, Lee High 15

Early home runs from Katherine Hopkins, Baylee Collins and Bayleigh Allison helped the Warriors win a Mountain 7 District slugfest.

BOYS SOCCER

Greeneville 8, Tennessee High 3

Drew Shelton scored two goals for Greeneville as the Greene Devils had no trouble topping Tennessee High in the finals of the district tournament.

GIRLS TENNIS

John Battle 8, Union 1

Singles

Anna McKee (JB) def. Giacamelli, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1; Peterson (U) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 8-0, forfeit; Reedy (JB) def. Davidson, 8-1; Kreitzer (JB) def. Weitzman, 8-2; Makenzie Smith (JB) def. Campbell, 8-0; Allison Smith (JB) def. Estep, 8-1.

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins (JB) def. Giacamelli-Davidson, 6-3, 6-3; Reedy-Kreitzer def. Peterson-Weitzman, 8-2; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Campbell-Estep, 8-0.

Notes: John Battle finished the regular season with a 14-2 record.

Marion 9, Virginia High 0

Singles

Parker White (M) def. Emily Page 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Maddie Bishop 8-3; Kelsey Grubb )M) def. Sarah Richard 8-1; Ava Kate Graham (M) def. Gwen Peters 8-3; Bailey Russell (M) def. Kaeleen Robinson 8-2; Reagan Burchett (M) def. Fiona Duffy 8-2.

Doubles

White-Grubb (M) def. Page-Bishop 6-2, 6-0; Austin-Russell (M) def. Richard-Peters 8-2; Graham-Burchett (M) def. Robinson-Duffy 8-2.

Note: Marion won the Southwest District and finished the regular season with a 13-0 record.

TRACK & FIELD

John Battle Invitational

BOYS

Team Scores

John Battle 142.5, Marion 101, Tazewell 82, Richlands 53, Holston 32, George Wythe 30, Virginia High 16.5

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – John Battle, 10:54.06; 110 Hurdles – Ethan Dillard (JB), 18.94; 100 – Cooper Farley (M), 12.53; 1,600 – Dome Bruzzo-Morello (M), 5:12.90; 4x100 Relay – Richlands, 47.34; 400 – Luke Clarke (GW), 56.10; 300 Hurdles – Ethan Mills (T), 44.73; 800 – Jeramy Salks (M), 2:19.54; 200 – Jordan Honeycutt (R), 25.22; 3,200 – Zackary Poe (JB), 11:54.80; High Jump – Ethan Mills (T), 6-0; Long Jump – Ethan Mills (T), 18-9 ½; Triple Jump – Ethan Mills (T), 39-2; Shot Put – Amoreyun Simmons (H), 43-10 ½; Discus – Jesse Owens (JB), 115-11;

GIRLS

Team Scores

John Battle 187.5, Tazewell 86, Marion 63, George Wythe 46.5, Richlands 35, Holston 26, Virginia High 22

Individual Winners

100 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (JB), 18.31; 100 – Olivia Stevens (JB), 13.45; 1,600 – Lauren Keene (T), 5:39.42; 4x100 Relay – Marion, 56.19; 400 – Emma Bishop (JB), 1:09.70; 300 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (JB), 54.15; 800 – Lauren Keene (T), 2:37.17; 200 – Olivia Stevens (JB), 28.57; 3,200 – Jayden Sisk (JB), 15:06.48; 4x400 Relay – John Battle, 4:56.23; High Jump – Raegan Cox (M), 4-10; Long Jump – Jada Samuel (JB), 14-10; Triple Jump – Haley Faulkner (GW), 31-6; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (T), 29-0; Discus – Morla Lester (T), 111-0

LATE WEDNESDAY

Hogoheegee District

BOYS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 238, Lebanon 91, Rural Retreat 68, Holston 50, Chilhowie 43

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Rural Retreat, 12:10.17; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.76; 100 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 11.38; 1,600 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 4:57.25; 4x100 Relay – Rural Retreat, 46.48; 400 – Takotah Pecina (PH), 52.38; 300 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 42.24; 800 – Lakotah Pecina (PH), 2:01.25; 200 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 23.36; 3,200 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 10:33.76; 4x400 Relay – Patrick Henry, 3:39.36; High Jump – JD Tatum (Lebanon), 5-8; Pole Vault – Grant Buchanan (PH), 9-0; Long Jump – Grant Buchanan (PH), 20-3 ¼; Triple Jump – Takotah Pecina (PH), 37-3 ¼; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 44-4; Discus – Tyler Barrett (PH), 143-2;

GIRLS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 189, Chilhowie 131, Rural Retreat 85, Holston 25, Lebanon 16, Northwood 4

Individual Winners

4x800 – Patrick Henry, 11:37.93; 100 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 15.77; 100 – Makenna Clay (PH), 13.10; 1,600 – Amaura Laudie (PH), 6:40.21; 4x100 Relay—Patrick Henry, 52.90; 400 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 1:04.84; 300 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 53.87; 800 – Averi Russell (Lebanon), 2:56.09; 200 – MaKenna Clay (PH), 27.75; 3,200 – Zoe Davenport (PH), 14:23.70; 4x400 Relay – Rural Retreat, 5:22.53; High Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 4-6; Pole Vault – Riley Trogdon (PH), 6-0; Long Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16-9 ¼; Triple Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 34-5 ¼; Shot Put – Madison Prater (Chilhowie), 34-6 ½; Discus – Madison Prater (Chilhowie), 90-9;

BASEBALL

John Battle 1-6, Providence Academy 6-3

Will Purifoy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as John Battle Trojans posted a win over Providence Academy to salvage a doubleheader split.

Landon Odum, Porter Gobble and Elijah Childress added two hits apiece for Battle, while three pitchers combined on a six-hitter.

Battle bounced back from a 6-1 setback to the Knights as Evan Hankins drove in Porter Gobble in the third inning for the lone run for the Trojans in the opener.