Prep Roundup for May 11

Andrew Dingus and Evan Mutter helped ensure Tennessee High made another regional tournament reservation on Wednesday night.

Dingus pitched a complete-game six-hitter and Mutter had both of Tennessee High’s hits as the Vikings earned a 4-2 victory over Unicoi County in the losers bracket final of the TSSAA District 1-3A baseball tournament.

THS (23-8) plays Sullivan East (21-7) in today’s tournament title game at 6 p.m. in Elizabethton. The Vikings also clinched a regional tournament bid for the fifth time in the last six years with the only exception during that time being the pandemic-canceled season of 2020.

THS had just two hits, but drew nine walks and were twice plunked by pitches.

Mutter had a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning to give THS a 3-0 lead. The Vikings added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out error.

Dingus answered the bell as he struck out eight and issued one walk.

Marion 10, Richlands 0

The Scarlet Hurricanes collected 15 hits over five innings to set up a Friday night showdown at home in the regular season finale against Virginia High.

Marion (13-4, 5-2) is currently tied atop the Southwest District standings with VHS (7-11, 5-2) and Tazewell.

Tazewell (12-4, 5-2) hosts Richlands (9-10, 3-4) tonight.

Wednesday’s standout for Marion was Ryan Perkins, who recorded nine strikeouts en route to a two-hitter.

Hunter Robinson set the pace on offense with four hits, while Brody Taylor drove in three runs on two hits and Brady Roberts plated three runs on three hits. Reid Osborne and Brenner Davis added two hits apiece for Marion.

Tazewell 11, Honaker 1

Jon Davis, Tre Blankenship and Tyler Hash had three hits apiece as Tazewell hammered out a non-district win over Honaker.

Jayson Mullins led Honaker with two hits, while Ethan Compton scored the lone run for the Tigers.

John Battle 1-6,

Providence Academy 6-3

Will Purifoy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as John Battle Trojans posted a win over Providence Academy to salvage a doubleheader split.

Landon Odum, Parker Gobble and Elijah Childress added two hits apiece for Battle (11-7), while three pitchers combined on a six-hitter.

Battle bounced back from a 6-1 setback in the opener as Evan Hankins drove in Porter Gobble in the third inning for the lone run for the Trojans.

SOFTBALL

Eastside 10, Rye Cove 0

Taylor Perry provided the power as Eastside roared past Rye Cove and clinched the Cumberland District regular-season championship.

Perry pounded a three-run homer during a nine-run first inning as no drama was needed for the Spartans. Perry finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs and fell a single short of the cycle.

Tinley Hamilton and Braelyn Hall combined to pitch the shutout.

Eastside (12-5, 8-0) has regular-season games remaining against Thomas Walker and Twin Springs.

Rural Retreat 9, Chilhowie 4

Jenna Mutter collected two hits and Lacey Brown homered as the Indians earned a Hogoheegee District win.

Rural Retreat rapped out a total of 11 hits

Shayla Roland led Chilhowie with three hits. The Warriors also had 11 hits but made four errors.

Volunteer 10, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East’s season came to an end as the Patriots managed just one hit in a setback to the Falcons in the losers bracket of the TSSAA District 1-3A Tournament.

A fifth-inning single by Katie Botts off Volunteer reliever Emily Wyatt was the only knock for the Patriots. Volunteer starter Addyson Fisher threw four hitless innings with eight strikeouts.

East finished 14-22-1 in 2022.

Volunteer later dropped a 7-0 decision to Elizabethton, which will play Tennessee High in today’s title game.

Virginia High 6, Graham 5

Anna Stacy smacked a two-out, walk-off RBI single hit as Virginia High earned a Southwest District victory in a back-and-forth contest with the Graham G-Girls.

VHS scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and Graham answered with five runs in the top of the seventh. That set the stage for Stacy’s heroics.

Carrie Patrick went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored the winning run for the Bearcats. Stacy and Paizley Corvin supplied two hits apiece.

Marion 9, Richlands 6

The Scarlet Hurricanes (13-3) banged out 13 hits en route to the Southwest District win.

Elena Williams was the star for Marion, as she collected three hits and pitched a complete game.

Aubree Whitt supplied two hits for Marion, including a three-run homer to spark a seven-run outburst in the second inning.

Chloe Perkins led Richlands (14-3) with three hits.

SWD leader Tazewell (13-2, 7-0) will host Richlands Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Marion 9, Graham 0

Singles

White def. Bradshaw 8-1; Austin def. Lambert 8-4; Grubb def. McGuire 8-2; Graham def. Harris 8-4; Russell def. Gibson 8-4; Myers def. Carr 8-1

Doubles

White-Grubb def. Bradshaw-McGuire 8-1; Austin-Russell def. Lambert-Gibson 8-2; Graham-Myers def. Harris-Carr 8-4

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Black Diamond District Meet

At Grundy

BOYS

Team Scores

Grundy 119, Honaker 66, Twin Valley 64, Hurley 28

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Grundy (Thompson, Potter, Riddle, Wright), 11:04.73; 110 Hurdles – Rashawn Wright (Grundy), 23.68; 100 – Austin Smith (TV), 12.26; 1,600 – Kaleb Elswick (Grundy), 4:47.77; 4x100 Relay – Grundy (Thompson, Looney, Riddle, Combs), 56.05; 400 – Landon Johnson (Grundy), 57.81; 300 Hurdles – Jeighkob Cooper (TV), 47.20; 800 – Landon Johnson (Grundy), 2:19.39; 200 – Kevin Looney (Hurley), 26.09; 3,200 – Kaleb Elswick (Grundy), 10:27.75; 4x400 Relay – Grundy (Johnson, Shortridge, Thompson, Owens), 4:18.37; High Jump – Malachi Lowe (Honaker), 5-8; Long Jump – Jeighkob Cooper (TV), 20-7; Triple Jump – Jeighkob Cooper (TV), 39-11.2; Shot Put – Lucas O’Quinn (Honaker), 38-3; Discus – Lucas O’Quinn (Honaker), 100-7;

GIRLS

Team Scores

Grundy 154, Honaker 74, Twin Valley 29, Hurley 21

Individual Winners

4x800 – Grundy (Porter, M. Looney, J. Looney, Vencill), 11:59.89; 100 Hurdles – Lilly Porter (Grundy), 20.70; 100 – Alayna McNulty (Honaker), 14.19; 1,600 – Jessi Looney (Grundy), 6:18.30; 4x100 Relay -- Honaker (McNulty, Keen, Hess, Nolley), 56.37; 400 – Alayna McNulty (Honaker), 1:07.27; 300 Hurdles – Lilly Porter (Grundy), 1:03.51; 800 – Jessi Looney (Grundy), 2:48.40; 200 – Morgan Lester (TV), 29.38; 3,200 – Alexsis Porter (Grundy), 14:08.70; 4x400 Relay – Grundy (O’Quinn, Deel, Riffe, Vencill), 5:28.31; High Jump – Jessi Looney (Grundy), 4-10; Long Jump – Kadence Keen (Honaker), 14-11; Triple Jump – Kadence Keen (Honaker), 31-6; Shot Put -- Madison Looney (Grundy), 33-6; Discus – Madison Looney (Grundy), 96-11;

Hogoheegee District

BOYS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 238, Lebanon 91, Rural Retreat 68, Holston 50, Chilhowie 43

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Rural Retreat, 12:10.17; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.76; 100 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 11.38; 1,600 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 4:57.25; 4x100 Relay – Rural Retreat, 46.48; 400 – Takotah Pecina (PH), 52.38; 300 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 42.24; 800 – Lakotah Pecina (PH), 2:01.25; 200 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 23.36; 3,200 – Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 10:33.76; 4x400 Relay – Patrick Henry, 3:39.36; High Jump – JD Tatum (Lebanon), 5-8; Pole Vault – Grant Buchanan (PH), 9-0; Long Jump – Grant Buchanan (PH), 20-3 ¼; Triple Jump – Takotah Pecina (PH), 37-3 ¼; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 44-4; Discus – Tyler Barrett (PH), 143-2;

GIRLS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 189, Chilhowie 131, Rural Retreat 85, Holston 25, Lebanon 16, Northwood 4

Individual Winners

4x800 – Patrick Henry, 11:37.93; 100 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 15.77; 100 – Makenna Clay (PH), 13.10; 1,600 – Amaura Laudie (PH), 6:40.21; 4x100 Relay—Patrick Henry, 52.90; 400 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 1:04.84; 300 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 53.87; 800 – Averi Russell (Lebanon), 2:56.09; 200 – MaKenna Clay (PH), 27.75; 3,200 – Zoe Davenport (PH), 14:23.70; 4x400 Relay – Rural Retreat, 5:22.53; High Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 4-6; Pole Vault – Riley Trogdon (PH), 6-0; Long Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16-9 ¼; Triple Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 34-5 ¼; Shot Put – Madison Prater (Chilhowie), 34-6 ½; Discus – Madison Prater (Chilhowie), 90-9;

Union Last Chance Meet

At Bullitt Park (Big Stone Gap)

BOYS

Team Scores

Union 180, Ridgeview 110, Lee High 92, Wise County Central 50

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Union, 9:39.18; 110 Hurdles – Malachi Jenkins (U), 17.53; 100 – Zavier Lomax (U), 11.73; 1,600 – Brett Douglas (U), 4:59.72; 4x100 Relay – Ridgeview, 46.14; 400 – Luke Collie (Central), 53.53; 300 Hurdles – Malachi Jenkins (U), 47.02; 800 – Brett Douglas (U), 2:31.47; 200 – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 23.40; 3,200 – Dorian Almer (U), 11:01.76; 4x400 Relay – Ridgeview, 3:58.53; High Jump – Malachi Jenkins (U), 6-1; Long Jump – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 19-9; Triple Jump – Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), 38-7 ½; Shot Put – Connor Mays (Ridgeview), 44-9; Discus – Keyandre Davis (U), 139-9;

GIRLS

Team Scores

Ridgeview 200, Union 78, Lee High 53, Wise County Central 38, Thomas Walker 20

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Ridgeview, 15:04.27; 100 Hurdles – Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), 18.24; 100 – Emmah McAmis (Central), 12.97; 1,600 – Sagan Boyd (Ridgeview), 6:38.80; 4x100 Relay – Ridgeview, 54.39; 400 – Braelynn Strouth (Ridgeview), 1:11.28; 300 Hurdles – Kylie Bostic (Ridgeview), 49.95; 800 – Lydia Slemp (Central), 2:34.63; 200 – Caylee Sykes (Ridgeview), 28.93; 3,200 – Sagan Boyd (Ridgeview), 14:20.36; 4x400 Relay – Ridgeview, 4:48.23; High Jump – Autumn Collingsworth (Thomas Walker), 4-8; Long Jump – Cassidy Hammonds (Lee), 16-4; Triple Jump – Braelynn Strouth (Ridgeview), 33-4 ½; Shot Put – Harper Potter (U), 29-3 ½; Discus – Emmah McAmis (Central), 106-3;

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 7, Richlands 4

Patrick Poku scored four goals as the Virginia High Bearcats earned a Southwest District victory. Prince Poku also had a pair of goals, while Bailey Owens also found the back of the net.