Prep Roundup for May 10

Ashton Bolling came up clutch as Wise County Central earned a 5-4 Mountain 7 District baseball triumph over the John Battle Trojans on Tuesday night in a game that had a major impact on the Region 2D playoff picture.

Bolling hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning and then connected for a two-out RBI single off Evan Hankins in the bottom of the seventh inning that one-hopped the wall in center field to give the Warriors a win in walk-off fashion.

Central (12-5, 7-4) and Battle (10-6, 7-4) are tied for second place in the Mountain 7 District and which team will be the Mountain 7’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament is also unsettled. The Warriors and Trojans each have one league game remaining.

Braeden Church had three hits for Central, while Logan Sartin, Tyson Tester and Preston Joyner supplied two hits apiece. Robbie Wilson pitched two scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

JonAlan Richardson scored two runs for Battle, which finished with five hits.

Winning the Mountain 7 District’s top seed is key as the teams from the district will be paired with Southwest District opponents in the first round of the regional tourney. Wise Central split a pair of games with Richlands of the Southwest District earlier this season, while Battle is 2-0 against SWD squads with wins over Richlands and Virginia High.

Battle and VHS play Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

Chilhowie 16, Holston 3

Daniel Hutton had himself a day as the Chilhowie Warriors rolled to a win over Hogoheegee District rival Holston.

Hutton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while striking out six in pitching a complete-game seven-hitter.

Zac Hall added two hits and five RBIs for the Warriors.

Jordan Ezzell went 3-for-3 and hit a two-run homer for Holston.

Grayson County 26,

George Wythe 3

Daniel Shearin and Andrew Shaffner homered as Grayson County gouged George Wythe for a Mountain Empire District win.

GW actually led 2-1 after the first inning, but the rest of the game belonged to the Blue Devils. Grayson County scored nine runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Colton Green went 2-for-3 and tripled to lead George Wythe.

Gate City 12, Union 6

Carter Babb went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as Gate City overpowered Union for a Mountain 7 District win.

Eli McMurray added two hits and Trevor Herron tallied three RBIs for Gate City, which led 11-1 after two innings.

Alex Richardson had two RBIs to lead Union.

Eastside 10, Castlewood 4

Blake Jones went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Eli McCoy struck out in pitching six innings of one-run ball as Eastside earned a Cumberland District victory.

McCoy, Jaxsyn Collins and Will Johnson added two hits apiece for the Spartans, who avenged an earlier loss to the Blue Devils.

Castlewood pitcher Ryan Salyers struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, while Payton King scored two runs for the Blue Devils.

Abingdon 15, Ridgeview 0

Jett Humphreys struck out eight in pitching a five-inning no-hitter as Abingdon rocked Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Humphreys issued two walks and also helped his own cause by going 3-for-3.

Ethan Gibson had a homer among this three hits for AHS, while Brody Dotson, Elijah Parks, Luke Bedwell and Braiden Mock supplied two hits apiece.

AHS (17-2, 11-0) erupted for 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and has now won 57 consecutive games against Mountain 7 opponents.

Lebanon 9, Northwood 1

Dagan Barton struck out nine in getting the win on the mound and also went 2-for-2 at the plate as Lebanon remained unbeaten in Hogoheegee District play with a victory.

The Pioneers (13-3, 8-0) also received a home run from Nick Belcher, while Nathan Phillips and Seth Buchanan recorded two RBIs apiece. Freshman Eli Breeding went 2-for-2, scored two runs and struck out all three batters he faced in pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

Lebanon put the game away with a six-run second inning.

Seth DeBusk, Nick Prater, Drew Cardwell and Owen Doane had two hits apiece for Northwood.

Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 4

Cameron Grabeel brought his season strikeout total to 121 after fanning 14 over 6 1/3 innings in Thomas Walker’s trumping of Cumberland District rival Twin Springs.

Hunter Collins went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Pioneers, while Jacob McCurry added two hits.

Tanner Collins drove in two runs for Twin Springs.

Marion 9, Tazewell 8

Jack Pugh had two hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored the game-winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to make a jumble of the Southwest District standings.

Carter Sayers added a double and drove in a run for Marion (12-4, 4-2). Bradley Thomas started and struck out seven for Marion. Ricky Carroll pitched the final two innings and picked up the win.

Tazewell (12-4, 5-2) was led by Tyler Hash and Luke Childress with two hits each. Hash also drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Rural Retreat 15, Patrick Henry 11

Brady Smith and Kaiden Atkinson each had three hits as Rural Retreat outlasted Patrick Henry in a Hogoheege District slugfest.

Tucker Fontaine’s two hits and Garrett Holston’s two RBIs were also vital to the victory as the Indians overcame an early 8-4 deficit.

Eric Casey had two hits and four RBIs to lead the way for Patrick Henry.

The game featured a combined 26 runs, 19 hits, 11 errors 19 walks and 12 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Honaker 7, Grundy 1

Lara McClanahan had two hits and also pitched a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts as the Honaker Tigers clinched the Black Diamond District regular-season championship.

Honaker (11-2) trailed 1-0 after one inning, but scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good. Emma Ray scored two runs in the win.

Ridgeview 4, Abingdon 2

Caiti Hill pounded out two hits and also pitched well as Ridgeview recorded a Mountain 7 District victory over the Falcons.

Hill also crossed the plate for the tiebreaking run in the fifth inning, while Claudia Stanley scored on a sacrifice fly by Ava Stanley for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Wolfpack.

Kendall Yates went 3-for-3 for Abingdon , while Muriel Dillow went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Yates and Brenna Green scored the runs for the Falcons.

Lebanon 17, Northwood 0

Mally Jessee hit a three-run home run to highlight a six-run third inning to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers.

Erin Rasnake allowed just two hits to lead Lebanon in the circle.

Union 2, Gate City 0

Union is becoming known for its upsets.

Ava Collinsworth spun a shutout as the bunch from Big Stone Gap stunned Mountain 7 District leader Gate City. The Bears had beaten Wise County Central, now tied for first place with Gate City, earlier this season.

Holston 8, Chilhowie 7

Molly Turner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Holston scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a win over Hogoheegee District rival Chilhowie.

M.J. Musser and Sydney Bishop also had hits for Holston, which is now 3-13.

Kayla Roland (3-for-4, RBI), Carrigan Heath (2-for-3) and Kaylie Roberts (2-for-3, two RBIs) were the top hitters for Chilhowie. The Warriors fell to 1-16.

Twin Springs 17, Thomas Walker 2

Amica Dooley went 3-for-3 as Twin Springs topped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

Ryleigh Gillenwater hit at wo-run homer for the Titans, while Jess Burke drove in three runs and was also the winning pitcher.

Tazewell 3, Marion 2

Carly Compton scattered five hits and struck out seven and Brooke Nunley hit a sixth inning solo home run, lifting the Bulldogs to a Southwest District victory over the Scarlet Hurricane.

Madi Bystrek struck out eight for Marion, while allowing just five hits. Ella Grace Moss had two hits, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to pull the Scarlet Hurricanes within one run.

Alayshia Griffith drove in two runs for Tazewell (13-2), which remains unbeaten in the SWD. Marion dropped to 12-3 on the campaign.

Richlands 10, Virginia High 1

Rachael Rife homered and drove in five runs as Richlands recorded a victory over Southwest District rival Virginia High.

Kira Vance added three hits and scored two runs for the Blue Tornado, while Alyssa Lee and Gillian Guerriero also crossed the plate twice.

Alexis Frazier and Aidan James supplied two hits apiece for VHS.

Patrick Henry 7, Rural Retreat 2

Freshman Marah Woodlee hit an inside-the-park home run to highlight Patrick Henry’s Hogoheegee District victory over Rural Retreat.

Another couple of ninth-graders, Sophie Wright and Lexie Boone, combined to pitch a six-hitter for the Rebels.

Rural Retreat was led by Candice Miller’s two hits.

Wise County Central 13,

John Battle 0

Bayleigh Allison pitched a shutout and also blasted a home run as the Wise County Central Warriors beat John Battle for the third straight time dating back to last season.

Lexi Baker and Lauren Jackson also went yard in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 1, Elizabethton 0

Zach Richards picked the right time for his first career goal, scoring the only points in the Vikings’ District 1-2A semifinal victory over the Cyclones at the Stone Castle.

Richards scored his goal in the first half, while Eli Knowles prevented Elizabethton from scoring with 14 saves.

Tennessee High (10-5-1), which qualifies for next week’s Region 1-2A tournament, will visit Greeneville on Thursday for the District 1-2A tourney championship.

Wise County Central 5,

John Battle 0

Isaac Wallin, Ashar Khan, Ricky Onate, Lucas Coffey and Austin Vogler scored goals as Wise County Central cruised past John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Abingdon 6, Ridgeview 1

Two goals from Corey Britt were among the highlights as Abingdon rocked Ridgeview and wrapped up the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.

Tyler Rogers, James Whitted, Dennin Jenkins and Taylor Smiley also found the back of the net.

Pickett Johnson added two assists for the Falcons, who ended the regular season with a record of 12-2-1.

Britt, Smiley, Whitted, Wiley Leidig and Nicholai Tedder were honored before the match as part of senior-night festivities.

Virginia High 7, Richlands 4

Patrick Poku scored four goals as the Virginia High Bearcats earned a Southwest District victory. Prince Poku also had a pair of goals, while Bailey Owens also found the back of the net.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 8, Gate City 0

Union goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made seven saves as the Bears blanked Gate City for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Emma Hemphill scored six goals for Union with Isabella Blagg and Peyton Davis also finding the back of the net. Davis also dished out three assists.

Wise Central 1, John Battle 0

Olivia Webb’s goal in the second overtime period gave the Wise County Central Warriors a thrilling Mountain 7 District win.

Virginia High 5, Richlands 0

Maria Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe each scored two goals as Virginia High improved to 11-1-1 with a Southwest District victory over Richlands.

Ratcliffe and Aly Wright also had two assists for the Bearcats, who remain in first place in the Southwest District. Mary Katherine Wilson also scored a goal, while VHS goalkeeper Tori Kariuki made five saves in a clean sheet.

Abingdon 6, Ridgeview 0

Jenny Copeland scored three goals as Abingdon won and clinched at least a share of the Mountain 7 District regular-season championsip.

Mckinzie Williams, Chloe Turman and Eliza Burcher also found the back of the net for the Falcons with Turman dishing out a couple of assists. Mary Hitch, Megan Kidd and Riley Cvetkovski also assisted on goals.

GIRLS TENNIS

Virginia High 9, Richlands 0

Singles

Emily Page (VH) def. Lucy Mitchell forfeit; Maddie Bishop (VH) def. Jaden Daniels 8-1; Sara Richard (VH) def. Caroline Keene 8-1; Gwen Peters (VH) def. Althea Short 8-1; Kallen Robinson (VH) Reagan Boyd 8-1; Fiona Duffy (VH) def. Emily Rohrer 8-1.

Doubles

Page-Bishop (VH) def. Mitchell-Daniels 6-0, 6-0; Richard-Peters (VH) def. Keene-Short 8-0; Robinson-Duffy (VH) Boyd-Rohrer 8-0.

John Battle 5, Wise Central 4

Singles

Jada Meade (WC) def. Anna McKee, 6-4, 6-2; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 8-5; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Addison Ready, 9-7; Claire Kreitzer (JB) def. McKenna Powers, 8-1; Makenzie Smith (JB) def. Angelina Hughes, 8-0; Allison Smith (JB) def. Ella Taylor, 8-0.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. McKee-Jenkins, 6-3, 6-0; Reedy-Kreitzer (JB) def. Stafford-Powers, 8-3; A. Smith-M. Smith (JB) def. Hughes-Taylor, 8-0.

Abingdon 9, Ridgeview 0

Singles

Lauren Wimmer def. Jacey Dingus, 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall def. Gracie Lawrence, 8-0; Eliza Cozart def. Madison Mullins, 8-0; Wrenn Rainero def. Hannah Tiller, 8-2; Harmony Webb def. Rachel Mullins, 8-3; Katie Creasy def. Abby Wade, 8-1

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall def. Dingus-Haley Collins, 6-1, 6-1; Cozart-Rainero def. Lawrence-Kaylee Lovell, 8-1; Creasy-Elle Buddington def. M. Mullins-Tiller, 8-0.

Marion 9, Tazewell 0

Singles

Parker White (MR) def. Angel Hacker 8-0; Maddie Austin (MR) def. Courtney Wright 8-0; Kelsey Grubb (MR) def. Tarya Stiltner 8-1; Ava Kate Graham (MR) def. Gracien Cordle 8-1; Bailey Russell (MR) def. London Remines 8-0; Sarah Myers (MR) def. Kaleigh Blevins 8-0.

Doubles

White-Grubb (MR) def. Hacker-Wright 8-0; Austin-Russell (MR) def. Stiltner-Cordle 8-0; Grubb-Myers (MR) def. Remines-Church 8-4.

Note: Marion is 11-0 on the season.

Cumberland District Tournament

Singles

Semifinals: Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker) def. Macee Lasley (Castlewood), 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Shortt (J.I. Burton) def. Alex Olinger, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Finals: Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker) def. Naomi Shortt (J.I. Burton), 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Semifinals: Dannah Saylor-Leslie Gibson (Thomas Walker) def. Macee Lasley-Serinity Powers (Castlewood), 6-0, 6-0; Abby Phipps-Eden Shortt (J.I. Burton) def. Alexa Olinger-Lexi Love (Eastside), 6-3, 6-4.

Finals: Saylor- Gibson (Thomas Walker) def. Phipps-Short (J.I. Burton), 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Abingdon 8, Ridgeview 1

Singles

Dillon McReynolds (A) def. Aiden Branham, 6-0, 6-0; Tristan Hicks (A) def. Clayton Compton, 8-1; Nicholas McReynolds (A) def. Logan Sutherland, 8-0; William Collins (A) def. Alex Evans, 8-6; Luke Worley (A) def. Brett Childress, 8-3; Ashby Blackmon (A) def. Landon Couch, 8-0.

Doubles

D. McReynolds-Hicks def. Branham-Compton, 6-0, 6-0; N. McReynolds-Collins (A) def. Sutherland-Evans, 8-2; Childress-Mullins (R) def. Worley-Blackmon, 8-5.

John Battle 9, Wise Central 0

Singles

Nathan Spurling def. Chance Boggs, 7-5, 6-1; Collin Davidson def. Derek Damron, 6-0, 6-0; Briggs Crabtree def. Montgomery Dingus, 6-2, 6-1; Connor Davidson def. Canaan Masters, 7-5, 6-3; Chase Hamlin def. Cam Orr, 7-5, 6-0; Will Crump def. Taylor Kiser, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Spurling-Crabtree def. Boggs-Orr, 6-1, 6-0; Col. Davidson-Hamlin def. Masters-Dingus; Con. Davidson-Crump def. Dingus-Damron, 6-4, 7-5.

Notes: John Battle improves to 16-0 and clinches the Mountain 7 District tournament title.

Cumberland District Tournament

Semifinals

Thomas Walker 5, Eastside 1

Singles

Diego Zamora-Gonzalez (TW) def. Gibson, 6-0, 6-0; Kristof Barczi (TW) def. Gray, 6-0, 6-0; Mitchell (E) def. Jackson Spears, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Gonzalez-Barczi (TW) def. Sutherland-E. Mullins, 6-1, 6-1; Parker Jackson-Danton Saylor (TW) def. S. Mullins-Gray, 6-1, 6-1; Tanner Epperly-Cameron Grabeel (TW) def. Bright-Mitchell, 6-4, 6-4.