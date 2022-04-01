Prep Roundup for March 31

Gregory Harris had himself a day as the Tennessee High Vikings earned another victory.

Harris went 2-for-3, smashed two home runs and tallied seven RBIs in an 18-2 beatdown of the Johnson County Longhorns on Thursday at Tod Houston Field.

Harris blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and another three-run blast in the second inning.

Brayden Blevins (2-for-3, three RBIs), Evan Mutter (2-for-2, three runs), Andrew Dingus (2-for-2, two runs, three RBIs) and Adyn Patlen (2-for-3) also aided the 17-hit attack for the Vikings.

Payne Ladd struck out five in 3 2/3 innings to get the win on the mound and teamed with two relievers on a two-hitter.

Ethan Icenhour drove in both runs for Johnson County, which committed four errors.

Tennessee High hosts Dobyns-Bennett today at 5:30 p.m. in a marquee non-conference game.

Abingdon 11, Lebanon 5

Ethan Gibson had another big night as the Falcons maintained their perfect record.

On the mound, Gibson recorded eight strikeouts in relief to run his record to 4-0. At the plate, Gibson homered among his three hits.

Braiden Mock added three hits and Landon Greer supplied a two-run double for AHS, which scored 10 runs in the fifth inning.

Zach Hertig paced Lebanon by driving in two runs on two hits.

Sullivan East 20, Happy Valley 2

Tyson Mitchell drove in five runs on two hits as Sullivan East hammered Happy Valley and improved to 8-2.

The Patriots clung to a 3-2 lead before erupting for a dozen runs in the bottom of the third inning. Zach Johnson pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also walked twice and tallied two RBIs.

Corbin Dickenson went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs as well as part of the offensive outburst. Thirteen different players scored runs for the Patriots.

Tucker Shoun and Andrew Little had Happy Valley’s hits and also scored both of the runs for the Warriors.

Twin Springs 25,

Hancock County 3

Tristan Counts had four RBIs as Twin Springs hammered Hancock County.

A day after suffering a 16-2 loss to Honaker, the Titans bounced back by scoring 14 runs in the first inning against the overmatched Indians.

Josh Dorton drove in three runs and scored four times for Twin Springs, while Ryan Horne hammered out three RBIs.

Hancock County committed seven errors and eight pitchers combined for 10 walks.

Castlewood 10, Grundy 8

Ryan Salyers smacked a home run and also got the save as Castlewood rallied for a non-district win over the visiting Golden Wave of Grundy.

Grundy erased a 7-1 deficit and pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Freshman Kaleb Taylor went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Castlewood, while Bradley McCoy (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Cayden Dishman (1-for-3) also got in on the action. Salyers struck out four in pitching the final 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Coleman Cook.

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 15, Holston 2

Kenzie Franklin pitched a five-hitter and also had a good day at the plate with three hits and a RBI as the J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to a road win over Holston.

Kenley Taylor (3-for-4, three runs) and Kari Durham (2-for-3, two RBIs, three runs) also keyed the victory. The Raiders racked up 19 hits.

Lucia Wright went 2-for-2 and drove in a run to lead the way for Holston.

Unicoi County 12, Rye Cove 4

Dobyns-Bennett 10, Rye Cove 4

Rye Cove dropped a pair of games on the opening day of the Eastman Invitational.

Sara Byrd had two RBIs in the loss to Unicoi County, while Mackenzie Hood went 2-for-2 and Rheagan Waldon had two RBIs in the defeat at the hands of Dobyns-Bennett.

Wise Central 12, Richlands 9

The Warriors cranked out 18 hits en route to the non-district win.

Wise Central pitcher Bayleigh Allison recorded eight strikeouts.

Richlands recorded 15 hits, as Gillian Guerriero homered.

Abingdon 10, Christiansburg 3

A three-run homer by Kendal Yates set the tone as Abingdon won.

Tennessee High 3, Macon East 0

Tennessee High 5, Greenbrier 2

The Tennessee High Vikings opened the annual Eastman Invitational with a pair of victories.

Nikki Duncan and Ashley Worley combined to pitch a three-hit shutout in the five-inning win over Macon-East. Kaci Honaker had two hits and Mac Newport drove in two runs in that victory for the Vikings.

In getting by Greenbrier, Kaci Honaker had two RBIs and Kaylie Hughes scored two runs.