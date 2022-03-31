Prep Roundup for March 30, 2022

How would you say the week is going for Wise County Central High School softball star Katherine Hopkins?

Grand would probably be the best way to describe it.

Hopkins hit her second grand slam in as many days as Central cruised to a 12-3 win over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Wednesday.

Hopkins had also cleared the bases on Tuesday against Union.

In the two games combined, she was 6-for-9 with 10 RBIs.

Lauren Jackson went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and Jillian Sturgill scored three runs on Wednesday as well for the Warriors.

Jordan Mooney and Maci Sensabaugh each had two hits for Burton, while Abigail Adams drove in two runs in the loss.

Marion 12, Chilhowie 0

Aubree Whitt collected three hits, including a double, as the Scarlet Hurricanes rolled to a win in the Smyth County showdown.

Marion starter Madi Bystrek combined with Whitt on a four-hitter.

Haley Sykes led Chilhowie with two hits.

Fort Chiswell 4, Graham 1

Chloe Campbell and Madison Akers had run-scoring singles and Riliegh Dalton tripled and scored for the Pioneers, which struck out 15 times, but four Graham errors helped the cause.

Blair Jackson and Dalton combined to fan 16 batters, allowing just six hits and one run.

John Battle 12, Virginia High 4

Saylor Baldwin went 4-for-4 with a home run and seven RBIs as the John Battle Trojans topped Virginia High for the second time this season.

Hanna Jo McReynolds was the winning pitcher and notched 10 strikeouts. Battle outscored the Bearcats 26-5 in the two games the teams have played.

Jayden Kilinski, Carrie Patrick, Autumn Owens and Anna Stacy had two hits apiece for VHS.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 22,

Twin Valley 1

Kamryn Vance’s inside-the-park home run was responsible for Twin Valley’s lone run as the Panthers were mashed by Montcalm.

Madi Deskins and Kami Harris also had hits for TV.

George Wythe 6, Rural Retreat 2

Andrea Pannell homered as George Wythe improved to 4-2.

Jordan Cannoy struck out seven in a complete-game seven-hitter and also had two hits alongside Samara Sheffey.

Lacey Brown and Kailey Davidson led Rural Retreat with two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Rural Retreat 14, George Wythe 7

Noah Bandrimer supplied three hits as the Indians earned the win.

Garrett Holston added two of the 12 hits for Rural Retreat.

Ben Jolley and Owen Repass recorded two hits apiece for GW.

Marion 13, Chilhowie 1

Jack Pugh drove in four runs with a home run and double as the Scarlet Hurricanes collected 11 hits in the win.

Daniel Hutton collected two hits for Chilhowie, which used four pitchers and made eight errors.

Honaker 16, Twin Springs 2

Jax Horn had two hits and drove in four runs as Honaker scored 16 run on just three hits thanks to six errors and 12 walks by Twin Springs pitchers.

Wes Yates and Evan Justus scored four runs each for the Tigers, which scored 14 runs in the opening three innings. Alex Barton allowed just five hits, striking out seven and walking four for the Tigers. Barton also drove in three runs.

Twin Springs, which out-hit Honaker 5-3, was led by Josh Dorton with two hits, including one of three doubles for the Titans.

Tazewell 5, Fort Chiswell 2

The Bulldogs defeated the Pioneers in a non-district affair.

No other information was received.

GIRLS TENNIS

Marion 8, Rural Retreat 1

Singles

Parker White (M) Caroline Crisp 8-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Abby Pollard 6-2; Kelsey Grubb (M) def. Anna Belle Fiscus 6-4; Ava Kate Graham (M) def. Battaglia 7-5; Bailey Russell (M) def. Kendra Irvin 6-2; Emily Williams (RR) Sarah Myers 6-2

Doubles

White-Austin def. Crisp-Fiscus 8-0; Grubb-Russell (M) def. and Battaglia-Ervin 6-1; Graham-Myers (M) def. Pollard-Williams 6-4

Note: Marion (4-0) defeated Castlewood twice last week by scores of 5-0.

John Battle 9, Ridgeview 0

Singles

Anna McKee def. Janie Dingus, 6-1, 6-2; Clarie Kreitzer def. Haley Collins, 9-7; Kennedy Jenkins def. Gracie Lawrence, 8-0; Addie Reedy def. Madison Mullins, 8-1; McKenzie Smith def. Hannah Tiller, 8-0; Acadia Sauh def. Mary Marshall, 8-0

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins def. Dingus-Collins, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5, 6-0; Kreitzer-Reedy def. Howell-Lawrence, 8-1; Allison Smith-M. Smith def. Mullins-Tiller, 8-3.

Notes: John Battle is 5-0.