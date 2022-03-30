Prep Roundup for March 29

Arin Rife and Kira Vance combined to pitch a no-hitter as Richlands bopped the Bluefield Beavers for a 10-0 softball victory on Tuesday.

Rife struck out five over two innings, while Vance rung up six strikeouts in her three innings of work.

Gillian Guerriero (2-for-3, two runs, RBI), Chloe Perkins (2-for-3, three RBIs), Rachael Rife (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Alyssa Lee (3-for-3) led the Blue Tornado at the plate.

Honaker 13, Chilhowie 1

Lara McClanahan went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while also pitching a three-hitter as Honaker hammered Chilhowie for a non-district win.

Emma Ray went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, while Riley Hart, Kiley Ray, Rylee Rasnake and Aubree Brown contributed two hits apiece to that was a 16-hit onslaught.

Gate City 14, Ridgeview 4

KK Baker, Makayla Bays, Tori Fansler and Savannah Moore all homered as Gate City slugged its way to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Kady Davidson (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Abby Davidson (2-for-4, three RBIs) didn’t go yard, but certainly played a big part in the hit parade for the Blue Devils.

Caiti Hill connected for a fifth inning grand slam to account for Ridgeview’s runs. Hill, McKinley Owens and Braelynn Strouth each had two hits in the loss.

Marion 13, Northwood 3

Elena Williams struck out nine and scattered five hits and Aubree Whitt hit a two-run home run to lead Marion past the Panthers.

Abby Melvin contributed three hits and three RBIs for Marion (5-0), which scored five runs in the second, and four in the fifth to finish it off.

Karlee Frye drove in two runs for Northwood, while Caroline Hayden added one.

Rye Cove 12, Holston 2

Twin sisters Sara Byrd and Gracie Byrd celebrated their birthdays on Tuesday in a big way as Rye Cove improved to 4-1.

Sara Byrd tripled and Gracie Byrd followed with her first varsity home run during a seven-run first inning for the Eagles. Each sibling finished 2-for-3 and helped key a 15-hit attack.

Gracie Turner also hit her first varsity homer for the Cove. McKenzie Hood (3-for-4), Rheagan Waldon (2-for-4) and Olivia Edwards (2-for-3) also had good days at the plate, while Lexie Rhoton pitched a two-hitter.

M.J. Musser and Lucy Reid accounted for Holston’s hit, while Kennedy Morgan and Molly Turner scored the runs for the Cavaliers.

John Battle 18, Lee High 5

Hanna Jo McReynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the John Battle Trojans trounced Lee High for a Mountain 7 District win at home.

Saylor Baldwin also homered and drove in three for the Trojans, while Alyssa Kate Wallace smacked out two hits.

Wise Central 19, Union 1

Katherine Hopkins went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs as the high-scoring Wise County Central Warriors continued their winning ways.

Lexi Baker and Bayleigh Allison also had big flies for Central. Hopkins, Baker and Taylor Cochran all finished with three hits.

Jill Sturgill struck out six in pitching a four-hitter.

Twin Springs 13, Twin Valley 0

Jess Burke and Alivia Gibson combined to pitch a one-hit shutout as Twin Springs triumphed.

Burke also went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Gracie Gibson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Twin Valley’s lone hit came off the bat of senior Hannah Belcher.

BASEBALL

Wise County Central 10, Union 1

Preston Joyner went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and also pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts as Wise County Central improved to 6-0.

Logan Sartin (3-for-4, three RBIs), Ashton Bolling (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) and Cam Foster (two RBIs) also keyed the win for Central. The Warriors set the tone early by scoring five times in the bottom of the first inning.

Espn Evans drove in Sam Whitman for Union’s only run in the fifth inning.

Marion 11, Northwood 1

Carter Salyers scattered six hits and Hunter Robinson and Brody Taylor each drove in three runs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes past the Panthers.

Taylor had three hits, while Brady Roberts added two for Marion (3-0). Salyers struck out 11 and walked just one to pick the win.

Owen Doane and Seth Debusk paced Northwood (3-2) with two hits each.

Tennessee High 8, Elizabethton 0

Brayden Blevins allowed just one hit and Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus homered to lead the Vikings to a Upper Lakes Conference sweep of the Cyclones.

Dingus had two hits and drove in three runs and Mutter added two hits, two runs and an RBI. Gregory Harris and Logan Quales had two hits each for the Vikings.

Gage Treadway had Elizabethton’s lone hit with a triple in the second

Tennessee High (8-1, 4-0) topped Elizabethton 10-0 at home on Monday.

Eastside 10, Holston 0

Will Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as Eastside had no trouble dispatching Holston.

The Spartans (3-0) also received two hits and two RBIs from Eli McCoy and two RBIs from Jaxsyn Collins. Winning pitcher Trey Bush struck out eight over four innings.

A double by Dustin Bott was the highlight for Holston.

Abingdon 12, Virginia High 0

Jett Humphries, Elijah Parks and Lucas Brooks teamed to fire a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Abingdon remained unbeaten with a non-district win at DeVault Stadium.

Ten players accounted for Abingdon’s 13 hits with Cole Lambert, Ethan Gibson and Landon Greer collecting two hits apiece for the Falcons. Greer scored three runs.

AHS blew the game open with a six-run fifth inning.

Conner Davidson, Isaac Berry, Cody Griffith and Lucas Whitt were responsible for Virginia High’s hits. The Bearcats (1-3) were plagued by four errors.

John Battle 14, Lee High 1

Noah Sills went 2-for-2, scored three runs and tallied three RBIs as the John Battle Trojans improved to 2-0 with a Mountain 7 District road win.

Will Purifoy (3-for-3, two RBIs), Elijah Childress (three RBIs), Porter Gobble (three RBIs), Nolan Sailor (2-for-2, two walks, two runs) and Ryan Mix (two runs) also led the Trojans at the plate. A seven-run second inning put the bunch from Bristol in control.

Gobble struck out six in four strong innings to get his second win of the season on the mound. Sailor polished off the victory by striking out two batters in the bottom of the fifth.

Caleb Leonard drove in Lee’s only run

Gate City 9, Ridgeview 3

Brayden Cox had two hits, Luke Bledsoe scored two runs and Trevor Herron and Connor Babb drove in two runs apiece to lead the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District win at Ridgeview.

Brandon Beavers led the Wolfpack (2-3) with three hits and two runs scored. Cannon Hill added two hits and two RBIs, while Blake Baker contributed a hit and an RBI.

J.I. Burton 3-15, Patrick Henry 2-0

The J.I. Burton Raiders swept a doubleheader for the second straight day to improve to 7-1.

This time the victories included a walk-off win and a walkover.

Miguel Madrigal sped home for the winning run when Patrick Henry mishandled a bunt by Robert Emershaw to win the first game.

In the nightcap, J.I. Burton didn’t need any last-inning magic as Caleb McCurdy and Jaymen Buchanan each had three RBIs. Noa Godsey and Chris Branham had three hits apiece for the Raiders.

Sullivan East 10, Volunteer 2

Another fast start led to another league win for the Patriots, who swept a home-and-home Upper Lakes Conference series with the Falcons.

East (6-2, 2-0) scored two runs on a pair of Volunteer errors in the first inning and never looked back. The Patriots jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead in Monday’s 9-3 victory over the Falcons.

Catcher Justice Dillard added a two-run double in the fifth for East. Dylan Bartley pitched for the win, working six innings and helping his own cause with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 4, Wise County Central 0

Goalkeepers Gracie Gibson and Shay Henderson combined for nine saves in a shutout as the Union Bears prevailed.

Gibson also scored a goal for the Bears along with Emma Hemphill, Isabella Blagg and Peyton Davis.

Gate City 6, Ridgeview 0

Reagan Crawford and Rebekah Reid each scored two goals as Gate City won easily.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry 2, Tazewell 0

Ryan Woodlee scored on an assist from Katie Dick and Gavin Burke assisted on Dylan Bassett’s goal as the Rebels improved to 4-1.

Clay Mora made eight saves in goal as part of the shutout.

Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 0

Micah Hyskell scored a goal and dished out an assist to lead the Vikings past the Blue Devils to remain unbeaten on the season.

Tennessee High (4-0) also received goalsfrom Austin DeGeare and Jonah Gassiot and assists by Abram Moore and Matthew Cardosa. Eli Knowles had eight saves in goal.

Wise Central 3, Union 0

Lucas Coffey scored two goals as Wise County Central claimed a Mountain 7 District victory.

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle 9, Lee High 0

Singles

Nathan Spurling def. Keaton McDonald, 6-0, 6-0; Colin Davidson def. Cam Jessee, 6-0, 6-0; Briggs Crabtree def. Seth Cowden, 6-0, 6-0; Connor Davidson def. Riley Crabtree, 6-0, 6-0; Chase Hamlin won by forfeit; Will Crump won by forfeit

Doubles

Spurling-Crabtree def. McDonald-Cowden, 6-0, 6-0; Colin Davidson-Hamlin def. Jessee-Crabtree, 6-0, 6-0; Connor Davidson-Crump won by forfeit

Notes: John Battle is now 5-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise Central 8, Union 1

Singles

Francesca Giacomelli (U) def. Jaida Meade, 7-5, 6-4; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Hannah Peterson, 8-0; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Alivia Davidson, 8-3; Riley Taylor (WC) def. Willa Campbell, 8-2; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Rose Weitzman, 9-8 (8-6); Ella Taylor (WC) Def. Trinidy Estep, 7-3.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Giacomelli-Davidson, 6-1, 6-3; Stafford-R. Taylor (WC) def. Campbell-Peterson, 8-0; Hughes-Makenna Powers (WC) def. Weitzman-Estep, 8-2

LATE MONDAY

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle 8, Dobyns-Bennett 1

Singles

Gavin Morelock (D-B) def. Nathan Spurling, 8-6; Colin Davidson (JB) def. Sam Bowbour, 9-8 (7-3); Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Aiden Ponasick, 8-3; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Amy Kroll, 8-6; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Riley Hurst, 8-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Rishab Dey, 8-4.

Doubles

Spurling-Crabtree (JB) def. Bowbour-Morelock, 8-2; Colin Davidson-Hamlin (JB) def. Ponesick-Kroll, 8-3; Connor Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Hurst-Day, 8-1.