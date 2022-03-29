Prep Roundup for March 28

Anna Hagy hit a two-run homer in the first inning and that set the tone as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hammered Smyth County rival Chilhowie, 15-0, in a softball game played Monday.

Kursten Thomas added a three-run homer during a 10-run third inning, while senior Madi Bystrek pitched a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

Lee High 17, Twin Springs 7

Sophomore Sybella Yeary went 5-for-5 and freshman Keegan Johnson added four hits as well in Lee High’s five-inning triumph over Twin Springs.

Ryleigh Gillenwater led Twin Springs with three hits.

Thomas Walker 5,

Bell County (Ky.) 3

Eden Muncy struck out 18 in the circle and helped her own cause by going 3-for-3 with a home run as Thomas Walker was victorious.

Gracee Greer added three hits for the Pioneers, while Caylea Ellis, Tenley Jackson and Ashley Shoemaker contributed two hits apiece.

Honaker 4, Northwood 1

Freshman Kiley Ray went 2-for-3 and gave Honaker the lead for good with a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning as the Tigers improved to 3-1.

Tabitha Ball doubled and later scored the tying run in the fourth inning for Honaker and she also had a RBI single in the fifth inning.

Aubree Brown pitched a five-hitter for the Tigers.

Sydney Carter scored the lone run for Northwood, scoring in the second inning on a groundball by Maddie Lowe.

Abingdon 12, Tennessee High 11

Hannah Dillard connected for a walk-off RBI single as Abingdon edged Tennessee High.

Ally Yeary blasted a grand slam for the Falcons, who avenged an earlier 3-1 loss to the Vikings.

BASEBALL

Marion 14, Chilhowie 4

Bradley Thomas and Brenner Davis each had three hits to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a five-inning win over the Warriors.

Thomas had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Ryan Perkins smacked a two-run home run for Marion (2-0) while Brady Taylor had a two-run double.

Tennessee High 10, Elizabethton 0

Andrew Dingus collected a double and triple and drove in two runs to lead the Vikings (7-1, 3-0) to an Upper Lakes Conference win over the Cyclones.

Garrett Embree and Braden Wilhoit each had a double while Gregory Harris drove in two runs for THS.

Rylan Henard allowed two hits over five innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.

J.I. Burton 14-17, Grundy 4-0

J.I. Burton swept a doubleheader from Grundy and improved to 5-1.

In the opener, Noa Godsey and Jaymen Buchanan each had four hits to lead Burton.

In the nightcap, Dauntae Keys had three hits and five RBIs, while Buchanan’s three hits, Miguel Madrigal’s two RBIs and Chris Branham’s two RBIs were also key for the Raiders.

Grundy managed just two hits in the second game.

Ridgeview 15, Castlewood 5

Teran Owens and Conner Hill both had two hits to lead the Wolfpack to a win over the Blue Devils.

Ryan Salyers went long for Castlewood with a three-run home run in the first inning.

Thomas Walker 6, Pineville (Ky.) 3

Dylan McCurdy and Cameroon Grabeel each had two RBIs as Thomas Walker was victorious.

Jordan Bertram went 2-for-3 and scored two runs for the Pioneers, who took control with a five-run third inning.

Adam Hollandsworth and Grabeel teamed to pitch a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts.

Rye Cove 12-7,

Hancock County 2-5

Andrew Jessee and Dawson Kern were among the stars for Rye Cove as the Eagles swept a doubleheader.

Jessee drove in four runs on three hits in the opener, Kern hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the sixth inning of the nightcap.

Kern also had four stolen bases in the second game, while Landon Lane went 3-for-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry 3, Narrows 0

Wyatt Wright, Addie Hahn and Ben Hahn scored goals as Patrick Henry blanked Narrows.

Dylan Bassett had an assist for the Rebels, while Clay Mora had the shutout in goal.

Virginia High 1, Gate City 1

The Bearcats and Blue Devils battled to a draw at historic Legion Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 2, Gate City 1

Kaleigh Gutknecht and Cassie Marquez found the back of the net as Virginia High improved to 4-0 with a non-district road win.