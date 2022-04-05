Prep Roundup for April 4

Thomas Walker High School sophomore Eden Muncy threw the most perfect of perfect games on Monday as she struck out all 21 batters she faced in an 8-0 softball victory over Ketchikan, Alaska, in the Grand Strand Classic in South Carolina.

In a game that began at 8 a.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, Muncy simply overpowered the opposition. She also had two hits with a RBI and run scored.

“Eden works so hard and I’m super excited for her because perfect games are rare,” said TW coach Kristen Murphy Parker. “It was one of those things as coaches we realized she had a chance to do it around the fourth and especially the fifth inning, but didn’t want her to think about it, and I’m not sure she realized it or not while she was pitching but she just went out each inning and brought it.”

It was the first perfect game of such a variety in far Southwest Virginia since Mac Osborne of Richlands struck out all 18 Graham batters she faced in a six-inning game in 2019.

Rylee Lawson added two hits and scored three times for the Pioneers, who play again today at 10 a.m.

Marion 3, Northwood 0

Marion’s Elena Williams and Northwood’s Cami DeBusk both played well in a non-district clash between Smyth County rivals.

Williams pitched a six-hit shutout with five strikeouts and also hit a double.

DeBusk fired a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and also had two hits at the plate.

Marion managed just two hits, but three unearned runs in the third inning was the difference. Northwood (1-5) committed three errors.

Tazewell 7, Bluefield (W.Va.) 0

Carly Compton struck out 14 in spinning a two-hit shutout as Tazewell triumphed.

Compton and Hannah Hayes each finished with three hits as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0.

Sullivan East 8, Gate City 7

Lexie McDuffie and Keelye Fields crushed home runs as Sullivan East stopped Gate City in a slugfest.

McDuffie finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and also got the save in the circle. Tori Leonard added three hits for the Patriots.

Savannah Monroe and Addie Gibson homered for Gate City, while Kady Davidson and Makayla Bays added three hits apiece.

George Wythe 18, Bland County 13

Camille Wolfe went 4-for-5 and scored four runs, while Jasmine Faulkner collected four RBIs as George Wythe outlasted Bland County.

Andrea Pannell added three RBIs for the Maroons, while McKenzie Tindall had three RBIs for Bland.

Wise Central 17,

Letcher Central (Ky.) 8

Katherine Hopkins continued to show why she is one of Southwest Virginia’s elite sluggers as she went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in helping Wise County Central improve to 8-0.

Lexi Baker and Baylee Collins also homered for the Warriors, while Emily Sturgll smacked out three hits.

BASEBALL

Lebanon 6, Richlands 0

Zach Hertig collected a pair of hits to lead the Pioneers to a win over the Blue Tornado.

Dagan Barton and Seth Buchanan held Richlands to two hits.

George Wythe 6, Bland County 1

Colton Green and Landon Bennett combined to pitch a two-hitter as George Wythe won.

Austin Repass and Tandom Smith each had two hits for the Maroons, who scored all six of their runs in the first three innings. Owen Repass hit a double in the win.

Twin Springs 12, Patrick Henry 2

Alex Dockery pitched a two-hitter and Ryan Horne went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Twin Springs pummeled PH.

Josh Dorton added three RBIs for the Titans, who had lost to Patrick Henry by the same score in the earlier meeting between the squads.

Hamilton Addair and Trevor Tiller had the hits for the Rebels, while Addair and Alex Brown scored the team’s runs.

Galax 10, Graham 4

Jayson Stuart went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Galax got the best of Graham.

Honaker 9, Eastside 7

Jayson Mullins had four RBIs and Evan Justus homered as the Honaker Tigers earned a road win over Eastside in a marquee non-district clash.

Ethan Compton added two hits for the Tigers, who finished with 11 hits. T.J. Hubbard stranded runners at second and third in the seventh inning and struck out four batters in a two-inning save.

Christopher Steele had two hits and two RBIs for Eastside.

Marion 14, Northwood 1

Jack Pugh and Ricky Carroll combined to pitch a three-hitter as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hammered Northwood.

Pugh also had two hits and two RBIs, while Carter Sayers (two hits, three RBIS) and Brady Roberts (two RBIs) helped the ‘Canes remain unbeaten.

Skylar Thompson, Owen Doane and Nick Prater accounted for Northwood’s three hits.

West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 2

West Ridge ace Drew Hoover turned in another gem on the mound as the Wolves won.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 3, Gate City 0

Adie Ratcliffe, Aly Wright and Maria Wilson scored goals as Virginia High blanked Gate City.

Mary Katherine dished out an assist for the 5-0 Bearcats, while Tori Kariuki made four saves to preserve the shutout in goal.

Honaker 5, Lee High 2

Julia Barton scored two goals to lead Honaker to a win.

Kiley Music, Kedryn Hess and Zoe Street also had goals for the Tigers.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 5, Lee High 0

Honaker goalkeeper Skylar Miller recorded the shutout and Zane Johnson scored three goals as the Tigers prevailed.

Nick Goodman and Jaxon Dye also scored the goals, while Thomas Ball and Jaylon Hart recorded assists.

BOYS TENNIS

Gate City 7, Virginia High 2

Singles

Nha Ly (VHS) def. Zane Garcia, 8-3; Zach Otte (GC) def. Justin Mai, 8-1; Mario Atkins (GC) def. Kanaze Davis, 8-3; Ben Crawford (GC) def. Jordan Sanders, 8-3; Conner Calhoun (GC) def. Omar Said, 8-5; Gavin Stubblefield (GC) def. Wilson Hartley, 8-1

Doubles

Otte-Stubblefield (GC) df. Ly-Mai, 8-2; Atkins-Garcia (GC) def. Davis-Sanders, 8-5; Calhoun-Crawford (GC) def. Said-Hartley, 8-0.

Tennessee High 8, West Ridge 1

Singles

Brandon Istfan (THS) def. Grayson Manis, 8-1; Christian Morris (THS) def. Jeffrey Seto, 8-1; Spencer Manis (WR) def. Paul Letson, 8-4; Owen Jones (THS) def. Elijah Hood, 8-2; Ian Webb (THS) def. Finn Hounshell, 8-2; Boston Ray (THS) def. Max MacFarland, 8-2

Doubles

Morris-Istfan (THS) def. G. Manis-Seto, 8-4; Jones-Letson (THS) def. S. Manis-Hood, 8-2; Webb-Roy (THS) def. MacFarland-Hounshell, 8-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tennessee High 9, West Ridge 0

Singles

Keona Fielitz def. Laynie Jordan, 8-1; Ellyson Kovacs def. Angela Kerney, 8-0; Lily Rosser def. Olivia Nothnagel, 8-0; Lily Belcher def. Kirra Correll, 8-1; Trinity Moore def. Chloe Campbell, 8-0; Kaylie Henderson def. Haley Webb, 8-0

Doubles

Fielitz-Rosser def. Jordan-Kerney, 8-1; Belcher-Kovacs def. Kasten-Nothnagel, 8-0; Moore-Walk def. Webb-Correll, 8-2