Prep Roundup for April 29

Honaker High School’s baseball team clinched another Black Diamond District regular-season title on Friday with Jayson Mullins, Jax Horn and T.J. Hubbard leading the way for the Tigers in an 11-3 victory over Grundy.

Mullins went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Horn and Hubbard combined to pitch a two-hitter. Horn struck out seven and did not yield an earned run over six innings.

The Tigers (8-5, 3-0) also received two hits from Evan Justus and two RBIs from Wes Yates.

Kaden Vanover and Dylan Boyd had Grundy’s hits, while Austin Deel and Jonah Looney scored the team’s runs.

Miller School 4, John Battle 0

In a game featuring two head coaches who once pitched in the major leagues, it was only fitting that a pair of pitchers took center stage.

T.J. Brooks and Jacob Exum combined to pitch a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Billy Wagner-coached Miller School Mavericks beat the Jimmy Gobble-led John Battle Trojans on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Wagner pitched 16 seasons in the majors for five teams from 1996-2010 after starring at Tazewell High School and Ferrum College, while Gobble spent seven years in the big leagues with two franchises from 2003-09 after a stellar career at John Battle.

Miller School (11-10-1) also received two RBIs from Caden Richter.

JonAlan Richardson, Evan Hankins and Will Purifoy drew walks and were the only basrunners for Battle, which fell to 9-3. Hankins also pitched two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts.

Sullivan East 14, FCA Flames 2

Dylan Bartley went 3-for-4 with a home run as Sullivan East celebrated Senior Day with a win.

Lucas Eaton went 3-for-4 as well and teamed with Corbin Dickenson and Zach Johnson to toss a three-hitter.

Justice Dillard (2-for-3, two runs, RBI), Dickenson (two RBIs), Jonathan Beach (two runs) and Nick Gobble (two runs) also had strong performances for the Patriots, who were 24 hours removed from a thrilling 2-1, eight-inning victory over Unicoi County.

Thomas Walker 3-4, Rye Cove 2-14

Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel and Rye Cove’s Jonathan Kern were the stars for their respective squads as the Pioneers and Eagles split a Cumberland District doubleheader.

Grabeel struck out 18 in spinning a four-hitter in the opener and also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs as Thomas Walker won a pitching duel.

Kern went 3-for-3 with a RBI and also struck out 10 over five innings to get the win for Rye Cove in the nightcap. Koty Meade (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) also played well.

Abingdon 5, Wise County Central 0

Jett Humphreys and Ethan Gibson combined to pitch a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and just one walk as the Abingdon Falcons continued to hold a firm grasp on first place in the Mountain 7 District.

Humphreys allowed three hits over five strong innings to get the wins, while Gibson struck out four over the final two innings to notch the save.

Cole Lambert had two hits to lead Abingdon at the plate.

Abingdon had just four hits, but took advantage of eight Central errors. Tyson Tester’s double was the only extra base hit for the Warriors.

Tennessee High 16, Gate City 5

The Tennessee Vikings reached the 20-win mark on Friday by nearly scoring 20 runs.

Rylan Henard went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored as THS improved to 20-6.

Gregory Harris (3-for-3, four runs, three stolen bases, two RBIs), Braden Wilhoit (two hits) and Andrew Dingus (two RBIs) also played well for the team from Bristol.

The Vikings led 8-5 before pushing across eight runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Brayden Cox and Luke Bledsoe each had two hits for Gate City, while Trevor Herron drove in two runs.

J.I. Burton 4, Castlewood 2

Noa Godsey and Brayden Dutton each scored two hits as the J.I. Burton Raiders recorded a Cumberland District victory over Castlewood.

Clay Hart went the distance on the mound for the team from Norton, striking out seven and allowing seven hits.

Castlewood received two hits from Payton King, while Kaden Lasley and Rafe Cooper drove in the runs for the Blue Devils.

Castlewood ace Ryan Salyers struck out eight, while giving up 10 hits to the Raiders.

Burton, Castlewood and Eastside are now tied for first place in the Cumberland District with two league losses apiece.

Eastside 9, Twin Springs 4

A six-run first inning proved to be decisive as the Eastside Spartans topped Twin Springs and avenged an earlier loss t their Cumberland District rivals.

Christopher Steele and Clay Ward each had two hits for Eastside (10-4, 4-2), while Eli McCoy drove in two runs. Jaxsyn Collins and McCoy combined on a four-hitter and struck out four batters apiece.

Tristan Counts went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Twin Springs.

SOFTBALL

John Battle 4, Union 3

Hanna Jo McReynolds had a home run among her two hits as the John Battle Trojans earned a Mountain 7 District victory over the Union Bears.

Alyssa Kate Wallace also had two hits for the Trojans, while Leanna McCracken drove in two runs. Jordan Roulette Wheeler was the winning pitcher.

Ridgeview 10, Lee High 3

Caiti Hill struck out 13 in crafting a three-hitter as Ridgeview rolled to a Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Brooke Frazier’s three hits and Braelynn Strouth’s three RBIs were also important to a 13-hit barrage.

Chloe Calton homered for Lee.

Richlands 9, Honaker 3

Gillian Guerriero hit two home runs for Richlands to highlight the Blue Tornado’s non-district win over the Honaker Tigers.

Erica Lamie also went yard for the Blues. Guerriero, Lamie, Alyssa Lee and Rachael Rife all finished with two hits in the victory.

Tabby Ball homered for Honaker and finished with two hits, alongside Aubree Brown and Tabby Ball.

Sullivan East 11-16, Hampton 0-6

On Senior Day, Sullivan East’s seniors starred against hapless Hampton.

Twelfth-graders Abby Lacey, Cassie Littleford, Lexie McDuffie and Hannah Scott combined for 13 hits, 12 runs, and 10 RBIs on the night in a pair of blowout wins.

The day was doubly delightful for Scott as she pitched a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts in the opener.

Tori Leonard’s three RBIs in the first game were also among the highlights for East, now 13-20-1.

Thomas Walker 1, J.I. Burton 0

Lakin Burke’s walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning plated Gracee Greer and clinched Thomas Walker’s Cumberland District victory over J.I. Burton.

Eden Muncy struck out 21 in yet another stellar pitching performance for the sophomore. She also went 1-for-2 with a double and stole three bases.

J.I. Burton pitcher Jordan Mooney struck out 18 in a four-hitter.

The three hits from the Raiders came from A’nyah Hollinger, Sareena Sergent and Savannah Adams.

Tennessee High 12, West Ridge 2

Nikki Duncan hit a home run as Tennessee High’s late-season hit parade continued to roll on with a win over West Ridge.

Ashley Worley and Abby Haga added three RBIs apiece for the Vikings, while Kaylie Hughes, Kacie Honaker and Lily Ware all finished with two hits.

West Ridge led 2-0 in the middle of the fourth inning, but THS responded with a dozen unanswered runs.

Katelyn Maupin and Bradlie Warner scored the runs for West Ridge.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 6, Wise County Central 2

Eliza Burcher and Riley Cvetkovski each had two goals in Abingdon’s win over Wise County Central.

Burcher also had two assists for the Falcons (8-4-1) with Caroline Jones and Jaclyn Boles also scoring goals. AHS avenged an earlier defeat to the Warriors.

Graham 2, Virginia High 1

Mallory Brown and Ella Dales scored as Graham shocked Virginia High for a Southwest District victory at Sugar Hollow Park.

Union 3, John Battle 1

Emma Hemphill’s two goals helped Union earn a Mountain 7 District triumph over the Trojans from John Battle.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 4, Wise County Central 1

Rylan Kreps, Pickett Johnson, Corey Britt and James Whitted each scored as Abingdon improved to 10-1-1.

Whitted also dished out two assists, while Elliot Walters also facilitated on a goal for the Falcons.

Graham 1, Virginia High 0

Ben Morgan scored the lone goal of the match as defending VHSL Region 2D champion Virginia High prevailed. Nic Knowles had the shutout in goal as the G-Men improved to 7-0.

John Battle 8, Union 1

Singles

Francesa Viconelli (U) def. Anna McKee, 6-1, 6-0; Claire Kreitzer (JB) def. Hannah Peterson, 8-0; Addie Reedy (JB) def. Olivia Davidson, 8-2; Kennedy Jenkins (JB) def. Rose Whiteman, 8-6; Makenzie Smith (JB) def. Willa Campbell, 8-1; Allison Smith (JB) def. Trinity Estep, 8-0.

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins (JB) def. Viconelli-Davidson, 6-2, 6-1; Reedy-Kreitzer (JB) def. Peterson-Whiteman, 8-1; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Campbell-Estep, 8-0.

Notes: John Battle is now 11-1.

Graham 6, Virginia High 3

Singles

Halaya Bradshaw (GR) def. Emily Page 6-4, 6-1; Maddie Bishop (VH) def. Jordan Lambert 8-1; Sara Rashard (VH) def. Emily Harris 8-5; Riley Gibson (GR) def. Gwen Peters 8-5; Kaeleen Carr (GR) def. Kaylee Robinson 8-2; Emma Dunchetz (GR) def. Siona Duffy 8-5.

Doubles

Page-Bishop (VH) def. Bradshaw-Harris 6-4, 6-1; Lambert-Gibson (GR) def. Rashard-Peters 8-1; Carr-Dunchetz (GR) def. Robinson-Duffy 8-3.

LATE THURSDAY

BASEBALL

J.I. Burton 7, Ridgeview 6

Cameron Sergent delivered the walk-off hit as J.I. Burton earned a wild non-district victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Burton led 6-0 after four innings, saw Ridgeview rally and then won it thanks to the swing of Sergent’s bat.

Elijah Rasnick’s two hits and two RBIs were tops for Ridgeview.

Tennessee High 5, Science Hill 4

Singles

Keona Fielitz (TH) def. Leah McBride 6-2, 6-3; Josi Reid (SH) def. Ellyson Kovacs 6-2, 6-1; Lexi Bryant (SH) def. Lily Rosser 6-, 6-0; Armita Kordamiri (SH) def. Lilly Belcher 6-2, 6-4; Olivia Kreisley (SH) def. Trinity Moore 6-3, 6-2; Averie Stalnaker (TH) def. Madison Berry 3-6, 6-3 1-0 (10-4).

Doubles

Fielitz-Rosser (TH) def. McBride-Reid 9-7; Kovacsc-Belcher (TH) def. Bryant-Kreisley 8-5; Stalnaker-Moore (TH) def. Kordamiri-Lizzy Luna 8-3.

NOTE: Tennessee High clinched the District 1-AA conference title. .

BOYS TENNIS

Science Hill 9, Tennessee High 0

Singles

Daniel Haddaden (SH) def. Hagan Oakley 6-2. 6-4; Om Patel (SH) def. Brandon Istfan 6-0, 6-2; Arshaam Kordamire (SH) def. Christian Morris 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (13-11); Jackson Temple (SH) def. Paul Letson 6-3, 6-1; Cooper Kerns (SH) def. Owen Jones 6-3, 6-0; Newton Raff (SH) def. Ian Webb 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Patel-Kordamire (SH) def. Oakley-Istfan 8-3; Haddaden-Temple (SH) def. Morris-Lee 8-6; Raff-Daniel Dalton (SH) def. Jones-Webb 8-1.