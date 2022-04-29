Prep Roundup for April 28

Sophomore Lacey Brown delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rural Retreat stunned Lebanon for an 8-7 Hogoheegee District softball victory on Thursday.

Elaina Terry hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished with five RBIs, while Kailey Davidson also connected for a longball as part of the win.

Rural Retreat trailed 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh prior to pushing across three runs for the upset win.

Alexis Horne led Lebanon with three hits.

Gate City 13, Lee High 3

Addie Gibson hit an inside-the-park grand slam and KK Baker hit a traditional home run during an 11-run fourth inning as Gate City continued its strong play as of late with a Mountain 7 District win.

Makayla Bays hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils.

Lee was led by Emma Fortner’s two hits.

Northwood 9, Chilhowie 1

Cami Debusk had three hits, drove in three runs and scattered six hits in the circle to lead the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District victory over the Warriors.

Sydney Carter added two hits and drove in three runs for Northwood (4-9).

Ana-leigh Luttrell had a hit and drove in a run for the Warriors (1-14).

Patrick Henry 7, Holston 1

Payton Monahan had a hit, RBI, walk and scored two runs from the leadoff spot in the order as Patrick Henry posted a Hogoheegee District softball win over Holston.

Abigail Street also had a hit and drove in a run for PH, one day after she signed to play at Emory &Henry College. Sophie Wright was the winning pitcher as she and reliever Lexie Boone combined on a two-hitter.

PH and Lebanon are tied for first place in the Hogoheegee.

M.J. Musser drove in Riley Cobler for Holston’s only run in the third inning.

Tennessee High 11, Science Hill 2

Ashley Worley, Abby Haga and Macie Strouth all mashed home runs as Tennessee High stomped Science Hill for a non-conference victory.

Worley, Haga, Strouth, Nikki Duncan and Mac Newport each drove in two runs the triumph.

Rylee Fields was the winning pitcher for THS as she got plenty of offensive support with the Vikings pounding out a dozen hits.

J.I. Burton 8, Castlewood 0

Kenzie Franklin struck out six in spinning a five-hit shutout as the J.I. Burton Raiders recorded a Cumberland District victory.

Franklin also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. A’nyah Hollinger (three runs), Jordan Mooney (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Kinley Taylor (two RBIs) also lead the way for Burton.

Madison Sutherland had two hits for Castlewood.

Fort Chiswell 4, George Wythe 3

Ty Wolfe went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and drove in the winning run in the eighth inning as Fort Chiswell edged its Wythe County rival.

Riliegh Dalton pitched all eight innings for the Pioneers (11-1) and struck out 13.

Richlands 7, Marion 6

Alyssa Lee finished with three hits and Richlands scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a Southwest District thriller over Marion.

Chloe Perkins and Arin Rife supplied two hits apiece.

Elena Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to set the pace for Marion.

BASEBALL

Grundy 18, Twin Valley 2

Austin Deel was dealing on the mound and dinging out line drives at the plate as Grundy cruised to a Black Diamond District triumph over Twin Valley.

Deel struck out 12 in allowing just one hit, while he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases to lead the Golden Wave’s offensive onslaught.

Kaden Vanover added four hits, four stolen bases and scored five times.

John Battle 10, Union 0

Broadie Bailey and Gavin Ratliff combined to pitch a one-hitter as John Battle made quick work of Mountain 7 District rival Union.

Freshman Evan Hankins went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Trojans (9-2), while Ryan Mix scored twice and drove in two runs.

Ratliff also drove in two runs and Porter Gobble scored a pair of runs.

Alex Richardson’s double was the only hit for Union.

Marion 14, Richlands 9

Brody Taylor and Bradley Thomas had four hits each and Brady Roberts added three to lead the Scarlet Hurricane to a Southwest District win over the Blue Tornado.

Colin Richardson had two hits and drove in four runs for Richlands (6-8, 2-2). Drew Simmons and Dylan Brown added two hits each.

Ryan Perkins picked up the win for Marion (11-3, 2-1).

Chilhowie 15, Northwood 5

Ben Kilbourne had four hits and four RBIs as Chilhowie notched a Hogoheegee District victory over Northwood.

Isaac Booth added three hits and four RBIs for the Warriors (5-9, 2-2) and was also the winning pitcher.

Holston 11, Patrick Henry 6

Jordan Ezzell had three hits, drove in two runs and also worked six innings on the mound to pick up the win in the Cavaliers’ Hogoheegee District victory over the Rebels.

Dustin Bott, Noah Tweed and Ashton Chafin had two hits each for the Cavaliers. Ezzell struck out seven in six innings and Caleb Casey worked the seventh.

Hamilton Addair and Alex Brown had two hits each for Patrick Henry, which had six errors to four for Holston.

Lebanon 15, Rural Retreat 1

Seth Buchanan hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs as Lebanon rolled past Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District road win.

Buchanan blasted a three-run homer in the third inning and added a two-run clout in the fourth.

Nathan Phillips and Dagan Barton teamed to pitch a four-hitter and each player supplied two hits as well. The Pioneers have a two-game lead in the league standings.

Sullivan East 2, Unicoi County 1

Tyson Mitchell pitched terrifically, while Lucas Eaton and Dylan Bartley provided the clutch hits in Sullivan East’s eight-inning Upper Lakes Conference road win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils.

Mitchell went the distance, allowing just three hits with four walks and a dozen strikeouts.

East took the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning as Eaton drove in Bartley.

Bartley hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Tennessee High 11, Volunteer 2

A day after clinching the Upper Lakes Conference title, Tennessee High didn’t have a letdown.

Andrew Dingus drove in four runs and Evan Mutter scored three time as the Vikings vanquished Volunteer and improved to 19-6.

J.I. Burton 7, Ridgeview 6

Cameron Sergent delivered the walk-off hit as J.I. Burton earned a wild non-district victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Burton led 6-0 after four innings, saw Ridgeview rally and then won it thanks to the swing of Sergent's bat.

Elijah Rasnick's two hits and two RBIs were tops for Ridgeview.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 4,

Mountain Mission 4

Austin DeGeare scored three goals and Matthew Cardosa had two assists as the Vikings played to a draw with the visitors from Grundy.

Micah Hyskell had a goal for Tennessee High, while Abram Moore and Noah Broglio had an assist apiece.

Eli Knowles had 11 saves for the Vikings (8-4-1), which visit David Crockett today.

Honaker 11, Grundy 0

Six different players scored goals for Honaker – led by Zane Johnson’s 11 tallies – as the Honaker cruised past Grundy for a Black Diamond District victory.

Nick Goodman found the back of the net twice, while Malachi Lowe, Skylar Miller and Austin Barnhart also scored. Skylar Miller and Thomas Skeens combined for the shutout in goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tazewell 2, Honaker 1

Julia Barton had Honaker’s lone goal as the Tigers were topped by Tazewell.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tennessee High 5, Science Hill 4

Singles

Keona Fielitz (TH) def. Leah McBride 6-2, 6-3; Josi Reid (SH) def. Ellyson Kovacs 6-2, 6-1; Lexi Bryant (SH) def. Lily Rosser 6-, 6-0; Armita Kordamiri (SH) def. Lilly Belcher 6-2, 6-4; Olivia Kreisley (SH) def. Trinity Moore 6-3, 6-2; Averie Stalnaker (TH) def. Madison Berry 3-6, 6-3 1-0 (10-4).

Doubles

Fielitz-Rosser (TH) def. McBride-Reid 9-7; Kovacsc-Belcher (TH) def. Bryant-Kreisley 8-5; Stalnaker-Moore (TH) def. Kordamiri-Lizzy Luna 8-3.

NOTE: Tennessee High clinched its Large School conference championship.

Abingdon 8, Wise Central 1

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (A) def. Jaida Meade, 6-0, 6-0; Grayson Woodall (A) def. Montana Stafford, 8-1; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Harmony Webb, 8-3; Eliza Cozart (A) def. Makenna Powers, 8-0; Wrenn Rainero (A) def. Angelina Hughes, 8-0; Elle Buddington (A) def. Ella Taylor, 8-2.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (A) def. Meade-Mullins, 6-2, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (A) def. Stafford-Powers, 8-4; Buddington-Katy Creasy (A) def. Hughes-R. Taylor, 9-8 (7-2)

Lebanon 7, Rural Retreat 2

Singles

Ava Deckard (L) def. Caroline Crisp, 8-1; Bella Ashby (L) def. Abby Pollard, 8-1; Averi Russell (L) def. Annabelle Fiscus, 8-4; Kendra Irvin (RR) def. Calli Dye, 8-4; Bailey Collins (L) def. Alora Battalgia, 8-2; Makenzie Boyd (L) def. Emily Williams, 8-3

Doubles

Deckard-Ashby (L) def. Crisp-Pollard, 8-5; Dye-Russell (L) def. Fiscus-Battaglia, 8-6; Irvin-Williams (RR) def. Collins-Boyd, 8-3

Dobyns-Bennett 8, West Ridge 1

Singles

Allie Jordan (WR) def. Allison Fields 8-2; Morilee Hill (DB) def Laynie Jordan 8-3; Viyon Li (DB) def Angelina Kerney 8-3; Klonie Long (DB) def Olivia Nothnagel 8-2; Sydney Spillett (DB) def Haley Webb 8-1; Ashlyn Kirk (DB) def Kirra Correll 8-1

Doubles

Hill-Fields (D-B) def. Jordan-Jordan, 8-3; Li-Long (D-B) def. Kerney-Northnagel, 8-1; Kirk-England (D-B) def. Correll-Webb, 8-3

Marion 9, Richlands 0

Singles

Parker White def. Lucy Mitchell, forfeit; Maddy Austin def. Jaden Daniels, 8-0; Kelsey Grubb def. Caroline Keene, 8-0; Ava Kate Graham def. Althea Shortt, 8-0; Bailey Russell def. Reagan Boyd, 8-1; Sarah Myers def. Kenley Rohrer, 8-1.

Doubles

White-Grubb def. Mitchell-Daniels, 8-1; Austin-Russell def. King-Shortt, 8-1; Graham-Myers def. Boyd-Rohrer, 8-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Science Hill 9, Tennessee High 0

Singles

Daniel Haddaden (SH) def. Hagan Oakley 6-2. 6-4; Om Patel (SH) def. Brandon Istfan 6-0, 6-2; Arshaam Kordamire (SH) def. Christian Morris 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (13-11); Jackson Temple (SH) def. Paul Letson 6-3, 6-1; Cooper Kerns (SH) def. Owen Jones 6-3, 6-0; Newton Raff (SH) def. Ian Webb 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Patel-Kordamire (SH) def. Oakley-Istfan 8-3; Haddaden-Temple (SH) def. Morris-Lee 8-6; Raff-Daniel Dalton (SH) def. Jones-Webb 8-1.

West Ridge 5 Dobyns Bennett 4

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def. Gavin Morelock 8-2; Sam Barbour (WR) def. Spencer Manis 8-0; Aiden Ponosik (D-B) def. Jeffrey Seto 8-1; Camron Easler (WR) def Bishop Dey 8-2; Elijah Hood (WR) won by forfeit; Max McFarland (WR) won by forfeit

Doubles

Morelock-Barbour (D-B) def. Manis-Manis 8-3; Dey-Ponosik (D-B) def. Easler-Seto 8-4; Hood-McFarland (WR) won by forfeit

TRACK & FIELD

Three Rivers Conference

At Elizabethton

GIRLS

Team results

Volunteer 214, Tennessee High 172, University High 86, Elizabethton 54, Sullivan East 48, Unicoi County 32, Happy Valley 19, Johnson County 1.

Individual winners

4x800 relay: Volunteer 11:29.50; 100 hurdles: Emily Christian (Volunteer) 16.78); 100 meters: Kaiya Simmons (Elizabethton) 12.81; 4x200 relay: Tennessee High 1:50.69; 1600 meters: Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High) 5:11.90; 4x100 relay: Volunteer 51.64; 400 meters: Dalencia Kittrel (University High) 1:04.42; 300 hurdles: Emily Christian (Volunteer) 48.84; 800 meters: Jacie Begley (Volunteer) 2:30.85; 200 meters: Taylor Castle (Volunteer) 26.73; 3200 meters: Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High) 11:19.26; 4x40 relay: Tennessee High 4:23.95; High jump: Ellie Ledbetter (University High) 4’8”; Pole vault: Caitlin Paulins (Unicoi County) 10’6”; Long jump: Emily Christian (Volunteer) 15’0.75”; Triple jump: Chase Wolfenbarger (Tennessee High) 32;0.75”; Shot put: Shelby Miller (Unicoi County) 32’4”; Discus: Shelby Miller (Unicoi County) 88’5”.

BOYS

Team results

Volunteer 223, Elizabethton 176, Tennessee High 67, University High 62.5; Sullivan East 43, Happy Valley 26.5; Johnson County 18; Unicoi County 8.

Individual winners

4x800 relay: Elizabethton 9:34.79; 110 hurdles: Teddy Orton (Elizabethton) 16.30; 100 meters: Nate Stephens (Elizabethton) 11:58; 4x200 relay: Tennessee High 1:35.34; 1600 meters: Ethyn Council (Volunteer) 4:43.01; 4x100 relay: Tennessee High 45.64; 400 meters: Roma Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer) 53.04; 300 hurdles: Jacob Hardin (Elizabethton) 43.85; 800 meters: Ethyn Council (Volunteer) 2:09.74. 200 meters: Nate Stephens (Elizabethton) 23.77; 3200 meters: Ethyn Council (Volunteer) 10:51.29; 4x400 relay: Elizabethton 3:39.55; High jump: Brett Clark (Volunteer) 5’4”; Pole vault: Skyler McCurry (Happy Valley) 8’6”; Long jump: Teddy Orton (Elizabethton) 18’6”; Triple jump: Jared Counts (Volunteer) 39’11”; Shot put: Conner Johnson (Elizabethton) 51’7” Discus: Thomas Galloway (Volunteer) 133’6”.