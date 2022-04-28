Prep Roundup for April 27

Gate City High School’s KK Baker was better than OK on Wednesday as her hitting prowess carried the Blue Devils to a 9-4 Mountain 7 District victory over Wise County Central

Baker went 3-for-4 and clubbed a home run in the third inning. Makayla Bays also went yard for the Blue Devils, who set the tone early by sprinting to a 5-1 advantage after two innings.

Lexi Baker, Bayleigh Allyson and Baylee Collins each had two hits for Central with Baker bashing a home run for the Warriors.

Sullivan East 2, Unicoi County 1

Hannah Scott pitched a complete-game five-hitter and also scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Sullivan East edged Upper Lakes Conference archrival Unicoi County.

Scott retired the final eight batters she faced and notched four strikeouts. She led off the eighth with a single to right and later scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jayla Vance.

East (11-20-1, 2-6) received two hits apiece from Abbey Lacey and Lexie McDuffie.

Skylar Tipton had two hits to lead Unicoi County.

George Wythe 12, Galax 4

Andrea Pannell and Olivia Shockley each had three hits as the George Wythe Maroons won a Mountain Empire District game for the second straight day.

Makenna Gilman and Camille Wolfe added two hits apiece for GW.

Eastside 2, Thomas Walker 1

Eastside’s Tinley Hamilton outdueled Eden Muncy of Thomas Walker as the Spartans posted a win over the Pioneers in a Cumberland District classic.

Hamilton struck out 12 in spinning a four-hitter and Muncy crafted a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Taylor Perry went 2-for-3 and scored both of Eastside’s runs.

Gracee Greer scored Thomas Walker’s run.

Ridgeview 8, John Battle 4

Caiti Hill was the winning pitcher and helped her own cause with two hits as the Ridgeview Wolfpack won a Mountain 7 District game.

Braelynn Strouth (three hits, three stolen bases) and Brooklyn Frazier (2-for-3) also played well for Ridgeview.

Leanna McCracken led Battle with three hits.

BASEBALL

Wise County Central 5, Gate City 3

Robbie Wilson got stronger on the mound as the game progressed, pitching Wise County Central to a Mountain 7 District victory over Gate City.

Wilson allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, but got in a groove thereafter as he yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits, walked one, struck out five and also had one of the Warriors’ four hits at the plate.

Eli McMurray had two hits to lead the way for Gate City, which lost to Central (10-3, 5-3) for the second time this season.

Eastside 5, Union 2

Blake Jones went 2-for-2 to boost his batting average to .486 and drove in four of Eastside’s runs as the Spartans earned a win over Union.

Eastside leadoff man Tanner Perry walked three times and scored twice in helping the crew from Coeburn improve to 9-4.

Bradley Bunch had two hits and two RBIs for Union.

Richlands 12, Honaker 1

CJ Earls went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs as Richlands rolled past Honaker for a non-district win.

Drew Simmons added two hits, two stolen bases and four RBIs for the Blue Tornado and also made an exceptional catch from his position in center field.

Dylan Brown (2-for-2, three runs) also led the way at the plate, while Colton Keene and Jacob Cantrell teamed to pitch a four-hitter.

Ethan Compton led Honaker with two hits, while Jax Horn drove in T.J. Hubbard for the team’s lone run in the second inning.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 7, Graham 1

Isabella Blagg and Emma Hemphill scored two goals apiece as Union overpowered Graham for a non-district win.

Peyton Davis also found the back of the net for the Bears, while Shay Henderson recorded her first career goal for the Bears.

PREP TENNIS

GIRLS

Anna McKee def. Jaycie Dingus, 8-1; Addison Reedy def. Haley Collins, 8-0 (forfeit); Claire Kreutzer def. Gracie Lawrence, 8-2; Kennedy Jenkins def. Katie Lowell, 8-0 (forfeit); Allison Smith def. Madison Mullins, 8-1; Makenzie Smith def. Hannah Tiller, 8-1.

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins def. Dingus-Collins, 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 (6-4); Reedy-Kreutzer def. Lawrence-Lovell, 8-0; Smith-Smith def. Mullins-Tiller, 8-0.

Notes: John Battle is 10-1 and plays at Union on Friday.

Tennessee High

faces Science Hill today

The Tennessee High girls tennis team defeated Elizabethton and Dobyns-Bennett in their most recent matches and are currently in first place in their conference. The Tennessee High boys are in second place, also coming off wins over the Cyclones and Indians.

Tennessee High visits Science Hill today. The girls could wrap up the conference title with a win, while the boys would have to beat the Hilltoppers to force a playoff.