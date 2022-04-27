Prep Roundup for April 26

Lebanon High School sophomore Erin Rasnake pitched a five-inning perfect game on Tuesday as the Pioneers posted a 10-0 softball victory over Chilhowie and remained in first place in the Hogoheege District.

Rasnake struck out five and also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Alexis Horne, Lily Gray and Shelby Keys each had two hits for the Pioneers with Horne driving in two runs. Mally Jessee also drove in a run and was part of a 14-hit attack for the squad from Russell County.

Patrick Henry 6, Northwood 0

Abigail Street allowed one hit and struck out 16 to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers.

Payton Monahan had three hits for Patrick Henry, while Sophie Wright and Street has two apiece.

Amira Lowe had the lone hit for Northwood.

Holston 5, Rural Retreat 4

M.J. Musser had three hits, including a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Lucy Reed and Molly Turner each had a hit and run apiece for Holston (2-12). Sidney Bishop picked up in the win in relief of Riley Cobler.

Candace Miller led Rural Retreat with a hit, walk and two runs batted in.

Marion 10, Graham 3

Elena Williams hit a three-run homer and also pitched five strong innings of relief as Marion rolled past Graham for a Southwest District victory.

Ella Grace Moss also homered for the Scarlet Hurricanes, while Gabby Whitt (2-for-3, walk) and Aubree Whitt (2-for-4, three RBIs) played well too.

Elizabethton 4, Tennessee High 2

Four errors doomed Tennessee High as the Vikings lost to Upper Lakes Conference rival Elizabethton.

Rylie Fields and Kacie Honaker scored Tennessee High’s runs with Nikki Duncan and Ashley Worley supplying RBIs.

George Wythe 7, Auburn 6

Andrea Pannell went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as George Wythe edged defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn for a Mountain Empire District win.

Pannell’s three-run double put GW up 4-0 in the first inning and the Maroons (7-4) held on the rest of the way.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 1

Micah Hyskell and Matthew Cardosa each supplied one goal and one assist as the Vikings improved to 8-4.

Ryan Fish and Kevin Mancera also scored for THS, while Abram Moore added an assist.

Abingdon 8, Lee High 0

Corey Britt’s four goals and one assist led the way for the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District victory.

Caleb Denton’s two assists were also vital, while Pickett Johnson, Caleb Denton, Wiley Leidig and Nicholai Tedder supplied goals.

Wise Central 2, Gate City 0

Ashar Khan and Isaac Wallin scored goals as Wise County Central prevailed.

John Battle 1, Ridgeview 1

The Trojans and Wolfpack battled to a Mountain 7 District draw.

Benjamin Hardoby had the lone goal for Battle.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 8, Ridgeview 0

Claire Booher and Chloe Turner scored three goals apiece as the John Battle Trojans rolled past Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Taylor Wallace and Macy Odum also scored for Battle (5-5-1, 5-1-1), while seniors Alissa Kloppenborg, April Hoyos, Sydney Hill had assists.

Abingdon 6, Lee High 0

Chloe Turman scored three goals as Abingdon blasted Lee High.

Jenny Copeland, Riley Cvetkovski and Eliza Burcher each scored a goal for the Falcons (8-4-1) with Burcher and Turman also doling out assists.

Wise Central 3, Gate city 1

Leah Newberry scored two goals as Wise County Central collected a Mountain 7 District victory.

BASEBALL

Auburn 9, George Wythe 1

Damien Boyd had two hits and Auburn took advantage of four George Wythe errors in a Mountain Empire District victory over the Maroons.

Sebastian Gomez went 3-for-4 and scored the only run for GW in the bottom of the first inning. The Maroons held an 8-5 advantage in hits, but fielding mistakes hurt the Maroons.

Northwood 17, Patrick Henry 13

Eleven different players had a hit for Northwood as the Panthers outslugged Patrick Henry in a Hogoheegee District game that featured a combined 30 runs, 30 hits, 16 walks and nine errors.

Owen Doane and Drew Cardwell each had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Nick Prater (two RBIs), Caleb “C.B.” Johnson (three runs) and Bryson Taylor (two hits) also had memorable performances.

Eric Casey, Holden Belcher and Waylon Daniels each had three hits for Patrick Henry with Belcher also knocking in three runs.

Northwood led 8-0, saw Patrick Henry rally and knot the score at 10 runs apiece after six innings and then sealed the deal with a seven-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning.

Rural Retreat 9, Holston 4

The Indians collected 13 hits en route to the Hogoheegee District win.

Winning pitcher Justin Gilman led RR with three hits.

Holston, which made four errors, was paced by Jordan Ezzell with two hits.

Marion 6, Graham 3

The Scarlet Hurricanes improved to 9-3 with a 10-hit attack.

Reid Osborne, Brenner Davis, Brady Roberts and Brady Taylor all collected two hits for Marion.

Bradley Thomas struck out 10 en route to the decision.

Tazewell 9, Richlands 5

Caleb O’Neal and Tyler Hash each had two hits as Tazewell took a Southwest District victory over archrival Richlands.

Tazewell led 7-0 after two innings and held on for the win.

Ethan Roberts went 4-for-4 for Richlands, while Ben Hale blasted a fifth-inning grand slam.

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def. Alex Hamilton, 8-0; Spencer Manis (WR) def. Logan Murray, 8-0; Jeffrey Seto (WR) def. Jack Ragan, 8-4; Hunter Brown (SE) def. Camron Easler, 9-8 (7-3); Elijah Hood (WR) def. Carmine Parsons, 8-0; Braedon Smith (SE) def. Finn Hounshell, 9-7

Doubles

Manis-Manis (WR) def. Hamilton-Ragan, 8-1; Easler-Seto (WR) def. Murray-Brown, 8-3; McFarland-Hood (WR) def. Parsons-Tolley, 8-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Ridge 8, Sullivan East 1

Singles

Allie Jordan (WR) def. Emma Hatcher, 8-1; Laynie Jordan (WR) def. Janae Moultne, 8-2; Angelina KErney (WR) def. Macenzie Cox, 8-0; Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def. Hannah Hodge, 8-3; Kamarie Perkins (SE) def. Kirra Correll, 8-6; Daphne Luas (WR) df. Rilley Dillard, 8-4

Doubles

Jordan-Jordan (WR) def. Cox-Hatcher, 8-1; Northnagel-Kerney (WR) def. Hodge-Moultne, 8-5; Correll-Webb (WR) def. Dillard-Clark, 8-2

Abingdon 8, Lee High 1

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (A) def. Shelby Moore, 6-0, 6-0; Grayson Woodall (A) def. Maddie Gunter, 8-0; Harmony Webb (A) def. Kylee Honeycutt, 8-4; Wrenn Rainero (A) def. Emily Smith, 8-0; Katy Creasy (A) def. Hannah Jones, 8-6; Elle Buddington (A) def. Mikah Woliver, 8-1.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (A) def. S. Moore-E. Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Creasy-Buddington (A) def. Gunter-Honeycutt, 8-1; Jones-Woliver (L) def. Cate Arney-Melanie Bedwell, 8-3.