Prep Roundup for April 25

Tristan Counts made each one of his swings count on Monday.

Counts went 4-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs as the Titans earned a key 10-7 Cumberland District baseball victory over the visiting J.I. Burton Raiders.

Alex Dockery added three hits for the Titans and was also the winning pitcher in relief.

Noah Godsey had two hits and four RBIs for Burton, while Camron Sergent drove in two runs. The Raiders led 5-4 after four innings, but Twin Springs controlled the contest the rest of the way.

Abingdon 12, Lee High 2

Ethan Gibson and Luke Bedwell both had three hits to lead the Falcons to a win over the Generals.

Gibson had a pair of doubles among his hits and drove in four runs.

Braiden Mock had a pair of hits for Abingdon (13-2) including a double.

Fort Chiswell 3, Rural Retreat 0

The Pioneers pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth inning – one on an error and the other on a squeeze bunt – in posting a win over its Wythe County rival.

Alex Vaught pitched a four-hit shutout for the Pioneers, while three Rural Retreat pitchers teamed to toss a four-hitter.

Union 16, Honaker 5

Alex Ireson set the pace by going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI as Union overpowered Honaker for a non-district win.

Caiden Bartee’s three RBIs were key, while J.R. Hurley (two RBIs, two runs), Seth Cox (three runs, two RBIs), Espn Evans (two runs, two RBIs) and Cole Chandler (2-for-3, three runs) also helped the offensive outburst.

Jayson Mullins went 2-for-2 and scored twice for Honaker. Jax Horn and T.J. Hubbard had two RBIs apiece in a losing effort.

Sullivan East 6, Volunteer 5

Dylan Bartley singled in Corbin Dickenson with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Sullivan East rallied for an Upper Lakes Conference victory over Volunteer.

Dickenson led off the inning with a single and Ethan Waters followed by reaching on a bunt. That’s when Bartley stepped to the plate and sealed the deal.

Dickenson went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

The Patriots trailed 4-1 after five innings, but rallied and won the contest in walk-off fashion.

Justice Dillard added two RBIs for East, while ace hurler Tyson Mitchell pitched a scoreless seventh inning to notch yet another victory on the mound.

Volunteer finished with just four hits against three pitchers.

Castlewood 3, Rye Cove 2

The Castlewood Blue Devils earned another thrilling Cumberland District victory.

After dispatching longtime nemesis Eastside on Friday when Ryan Salyers pitched a gem, Rafe Cooper pitched a one-hitter as the squad from Russell County outlasted Rye Cove.

Castlewood finished with four hits via Patton King, Bradley McCoy, Austin Kiser and Coleman Cook. Brad Steffey scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an error.

Coupled with J.I. Burton’s loss to Twin Springs, Castlewood now leads the Cumberland District.

All three leagues in Region 1D have Russell County teams in first place. Castlewood in the Cumberland, Honaker in the Black Diamond District and Lebanon in the Hogoheegee District.

Eastside 17, Thomas Walker 1

Eli McCoy teamed with Trey Bush to pitch a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also had three RBIs at the plate as Eastside trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

Christopher Steele (2-for-3, two RBIs), Will Johnson (2-for-4, RBI) and Clay Ward (two RBIs) were vital to the victory as well.

Thomas Walker’s run came courtesy of a RBI triple off the bat of Jordan Bertram.

Elizabethton 8, Tennessee High 6

Gage Treadway went 4-for-4 as Elizabethton stunned the Vikings of Tennessee High for an Upper Lakes Conference victory.

Elizabethton (11-11, 4-6) also received three hits from Peyton Johnson.

THS (17-6, 8-2) received two RBIs from Evan Mutter and two runs scored via Logan Tudor.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 14, Castlewood 3

Gracie Turner hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning finished with five RBIs as Rye Cove rolled to a Cumberland District win over the Blue Devils.

Rheagan Waldon scored five runs for the Eagles (11-4, 5-0) with Sara Byrd and Mackenzie Hood providing two RBIs apiece.

Kimber Amos had two hits for Castlewood, while Bri Phillips drove in two runs. Amos, Alexis Mullins and Montana Sutherland scored the runs for the Blue Devils.

Tennessee High 3, West Ridge 1

Rylee Fields pitched a three-hitter and also drove in two runs as Tennessee High continued its late-season surge with a win over West Ridge.

Mac Newport added two hits for THS as she, Ashley Worley and Kacie Honaker scored the team’s runs.

West Ridge got its hits from Kendall Nash, Anna Grove and Camille Nottingham. Nottingham scored West Ridge’s only run, which came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Virginia High 10, Northwood 4

Alexis Frazier went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Virginia High notched a non-district win over Northwood.

Aidan James (2-for-4, two RBIs), Carrie Patrick (two hits) and Paizley Corvin (2-for-4, three runs) also played well for VHS.

That run support backed a pitching performance in which Anna Stacy and Aidan James teamed to twirl a two-hitter.

Carolina Hayden had one of those hits and drove in three runs for Northwood. Maddie Lowe had the other hit and scored two runs for the Panthers.

Patrick Henry 3-4,

Sullivan East 1-1

The Rebels took a twinbill sweep over the Patriots.

Patrick Henry took the first game 3-1 as Abigail Street had 11 strikeouts. In the second game win, the Rebels were left by Sophie Wright with three hits as Street had a pair.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 1, John Battle 0

Myra Kariuki scored on an assist from Aly Wright with 31 minutes remaining in the match as Virginia High eked out a win over crosstown rival John Battle.

Goalkeeper Tory Kariuki preserved the shutout in goal with two saves. VHS (8-0-1) hosts Southwest District rival Graham on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 7, John Battle 0

Patrick Poku, Prince Poku and Jackson Trent scored two goals apiece as the Bearcats had no trouble with their Bristol rival.

Gage Coleman's goal and Bailey Owens' two assists were also key.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abingdon 8, Wise County Central 1

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (A) def. Jaida Meade, 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (A) def. Montana Stafford, 8-0; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Harmony Webb, 8-5; Eliza Cozart (A) def. Makenna Powers, 8-2; Wrenn Rainero (A) def. Angelina Hughes, 8-0; Katy Creasy (A) def. Ella Taylor, 8-0.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (A) def. Meade-Mullins, 6-1, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (A) def. Stafford-Powers, 8-2; Creasy-Ellen Buddington (A) def. Hughes-R. Taylor, 8-1.

West Ridge 8 Cherokee 1

Singles

Laynie Jordan (WR) def. Mallory Cope 8-4; Angelina Kerney (WR) def. Lexi Elkins 8-4; Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def Sawyer Fields 8-2; Leah Ryan (C) def. Kirra Correll 8-4; Chloe Campbell (WR) def. Ariel Ferrell 8-4; Haley Webb (WR) def. Ema Morgan 8-0

Doubles

Jordan-Kerney (WR) def. Cope-Elkins, 8-3; Kasten-Northnagel (WR) def. Fields-Ferrell, 9-7; Webb-Correll (WR) def. Morgan-Ryan, 8-3

Lebanon 9, Virginia High 0

Singles

A.Deckard def. E.Page, 6-0 6-0; B.Ashby def. M.Bishop, 8-2; A.Russell def. F.Richard, 8-2; C.Dye def. G.Peters, 8-4, B.Collins def. K.Robinson, 8-1; M.Boyd def. K.Garmon, 8-0.

Doubles

Deckard-Ashby def. Page-Bishop, 7-5, 6-1; Russell-Dye def. Richard-Peters, 8-5; Collins-Boyd def. Robinson-Garmon, 8-2.

BOYS TENNIS

West Ridge 9 Cherokee 0

Singles

Grayson Manis de. Weston Kirkpatrick 7-1 (forfeit); Spencer Manis def. Cross Taylor 8-1; Jeffrey Seto def. Landon Elkins 8-4; Camron Easler def. Aiden Roberson 8-0; Finn Hounshell def. Aiden Wood 8-6; Elijah Hood def. Aiden Andrew

Doubles

Manis-Manis def. Taylor-Elkins, 8-2; Easler-Seto def. Roberson-Kirkpatrick, 8-1; Hood-McFarland def. Wood-Andrew, 8-2