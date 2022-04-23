Prep Roundup for April 22

John Battle High School didn’t exactly cruise to a win on Friday night, but Nolan Sailor helped the Trojans set sail to the victory.

Sailor’s home run and four RBIs were the highlight as the bunch from Bristol took an 8-5 Mountain 7 District baseball triumph over the Lee High Generals.

Battle trailed 4-3 after four innings, but took the lead for good by pushing across three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Ryan Mix added two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Porter Gobble scored three runs. Noah Sills struck out eight and allowed two runs in five innings of relief to pick up the win on the mound.

Bryce Moritz and Don Moritz each had two hits and drove in a run for Lee.

Thomas Walker 1, Twin Springs 0

Cameron Grabeel struck out 17 in twirling a one-hit shutout in a Cumberland District clash with the Twin Springs Titans that featured plenty of quality pitching.

Twin Springs hurlers Alex Dockery and Will Farmer combined on a five-hitter with 18 Ks.

Thomas Walker scored its lone run in the third inning as Nick Kimberlin raced home on a RBI off the bat of Jordan Bertram.

The only hit for Twin Springs was provided by Ryan Horne, while Tristan Counts was the only player to draw a walk from Grabeel.

Johnson County 7, Northwood 2

Zac Parsons and Asa Lewis each had two RBIs as the Johnson County Longhorns notched a win over Northwood.

Tennessee High 22,

University High 4

The Vikings banged out 18 hits, including a pair of three-run home runs by Brayden Blevins and Gregory Harris, in a win over the Junior Bucs.

Blevins and Garrett Cross both went 4-for-4 for Tennessee High (17-5) while Rylan Henard had three hits. Harris, Evan Mutter and Braden Wilhoit each had two hits.

J.I. Burton 10, Rye Cove 3

Dauntae Keys had three hits and three RBIs as J.I. Burton bested Rye Cove in a Cumberland District showdown.

Brayden Dutton and Jaymen Buchanan added two hits apiece for the Raiders, who erased a 3-1 deficit by pushing across five runs in the fifth inning.

Chuckey-Doak 6, Sullivan East 5

Wade Fletcher’s home run highlighted Chuckey-Doak’s win over the Patriots.

Galax 9, Holston 8

Holston couldn’t hold an 8-1 lead in dropping an eight-inning non-district decision at Galax.

Riley Jo Vaught scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Maroon Tide by beating a throw home after Simon Hanks hit a groundball to shortstop.

Jordan Ezzell (4-for-5, two RBIs) and Dustin Bott (2-for-5, RBI) were the hitting leaders for Holston.

Kolton Barnes had three hits and three RBIs for Galax, which scored eight runs in the final four innings.

SOFTBALL

John Battle 11, Lee High 5

Alyssa Kate Wallace went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the way for John Battle in a Mountain 7 District road win.

Jordan Wheeler struck out 13 to pick up the win in the circle and also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Hanna Jo McReynolds (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Natalie Collins (3-for-4, RBI) also made major contributions for the Trojans.

Union 10, Rye Cove 6

Hannah Mullins went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Addison Toney homered in Union’s non-district victory over the Eagles from Rye Cove.

Addison Toney added two hits, including a home run, for the Eagles.

Mackenzie Hood (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Lexie Rhoten (3-for-4, home run, three RBIs) were the leaders for Rye Cove.

Thomas Walker 9, Twin Springs 0

Thomas Walker ace Eden Muncy struck out 20 and also went 2-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate as the Pioneers trounced the Titans of Twin Springs.

Kaytee Livesay also had two hits and drove in a run for the winners.

Eastside 8, Castlewood 2

Tinley Hamilton tallied three RBIs and was also the winning pitcher as the Eastside Spartans cruised past Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Taylor Perry’s two RBIs and Braelyn Hall’s three runs were also key for the crew from Coeburn.

Castlewood received two hits apiece from Madison Sutherland and Bri Phillips. The Blue Devils committed six errors.

Gate City 12, Ridgeview 2

Makayla Bays went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Gate City pounded out 13 hits in earning a crucial Mountain 7 District road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Savannah Monroe had a home run among her three hits for Gate City, while Kady Davidson scored three runs. A six-run fifth inning blew the game open for the Blue Devils.

Caiti Hill had two of Ridgeview’s four hits – including a homer – and also scored both runs for the Wolfpack.

Graham 6, Bluefield (W.Va.) 5

Samantha Brewster had two hits and Graham scored six runs in the sixth inning to erase a 5-0 deficit as the G-Girls stunned rival Bluefield.

Sullivan East 8, Cloudland 3

Sullivan East 3, Grainger 3

Lexie McDuffie and Keelye Fields each drove in two runs as Sullivan East opened the Tiny Day Tournament in Greeneville by crushing Cloudland.

Tori Leonard added two hits for the Patriots, while Lexie McDuffie was the winning pitcher.

The second game ended in a tie due to the 75-minute time limit. East (8-17-1) received two hits from Brooklyne Loudy in that game.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 5, Lee High 0

Five different Trojans scored goals and Macie Ratliff had the shutout on goal in a win over the Generals.

Scoring for John Battle (4-4-1) were Taylor Wallace, Sydney Hill, Ava Wallace, Claire Booher and Hannah Musick.

Kara Kelly had three assists as Taylor Wallace added one.

BOYS SOCCER

John Battle 0, Lee High 0

The Mountain 7 District rivals battled to a scoreless tie.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 7, Holston 1

Zane Johnson and Nick Goodman scored two goals apiece in Honaker’s hammering of Holston. Austin Barnhart, Thomas Ball and Landon Marsh also scored for the Tigers.