Prep Roundup for April 21

Freshman Mackenzie Hood went 6-for-6 with six RBIs and was the winning pitcher in relief as Rye Cove outlasted J.I. Burton for a 20-14 softball win over J.I. Burton and remained unbeaten in Cumberland District play.

Olivia Edwards added five RBIs and scored four times for the Eagles (10-3, 4-0), while Gracie Turner and Rheagan Waldon each had three RBIs and scored three runs. A five-run fourth inning helped Rye Cove seize control in the slugfest.

Kenzie Franklin (3-for-5, three runs, five RBIs) and Kinley Taylor (3-for-4, four RBIs) were the top hitters for Burton.

Tennessee High 12, Elizabethton 3

Mac Newport went 2-for-4, scored two runs and tallied three RBIs as Tennessee High clinched the Upper Lakes Conference title.

A day after a dramatic 2-1, 12-inning win over Volunteer, the Vikings did not have a letdown.

Freshman Kaylie Hughes, the hero in Wednesday’s win, homered on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Rylee Fields helped her own cause with two hits.

Tennessee High erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning to seal the deal.

Ember Jensen went 3-for-3 with a home run for Elizabethton.

Richlands 12, Virginia High 0

Arin Rife struck out 17 in pitching a no-hitter as Richlands recorded a Southwest District win over Virginia High.

Rife overcome five walks and helped her own cause by belting out two hits, including a home run.

Alyssa Lee (3-for-5, three RBIs), Kira Vance (2-for-4, RBI), Erica Lamie (1-for-2, three runs) and Taylor Webb (2-for-3, three runs) also got in on the act for the Blue Tornado.

VHS (4-7) lost for the third straight day and was outscored 41-0 in those contests. Paizley Corvin walked twice and stole two bases for the Bearcats.

Union 11, Wise County Central 7

Kylee Castle’s three-run homer in the fourth inning was a highlight as Union stunned Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Megan Day added three hits for the Bears, while Addison Toney and Ava Collinsworth supplied two hits apiece.

Central (11-2) received a three-run homer from Bayleigh Allison and two hits from Emily Sturgill.

Patrick Henry 8, Rural Retreat 1

Abigail Street and Sophie Wright combined to pitch a three-hitter as Patrick Henry rolled to a Hogoheegee District victory.

Rural Retreat was doomed by seven errors.

Chilhowie 14, Holston 13

Anna-Leigh Luttrell had four hits and Chilhowie scored 10 fifth inning runs to pick up its first win of the season over the Cavaliers.

Shayla Roland picked up the win in relief for the Warriors (1-12, 1-3),

Molly Turner had three hits and Lucia Wright had two hits, including a solo home run for Holston.

Abingdon 10, Ridgeview 4

Kendal Yates went 3-for-4, scored three runs and tallied three RBIs as Abingdon rocked Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory and improved to 8-6.

BASEBALL

Rural Retreat 9, Patrick Henry 2

Tucker Fontaine went 4-for-4 and scored three runs from the top spot in the batting order as Rural Retreat (10-1) posted a win over Patrick Henry and bounced back from its first loss of the season.

Brady Smith drove in three runs, while Justin Gilman and two relievers combined to pitch a four-hitter.

Hamilton Addair had two hits for Patrick Henry with he and Eric Casey scoring the Rebels’ runs.

Holston 4, Chilhowie 0

Jordan Ezzell struck out 17 batters and allowed just two hits to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District victory over the Warriors.

Noah Tweed had two hits, including an RBI triple in the fifth for Holston (2-7, 1-2), which Ashton Chafin had two hits, including an RBI single in the fourth.

Caleb Casey relieved Ezzell in the bottom of the seventh and got one out to end the game.

James Nash singled in the fifth to break up what had been an Ezzell no-hitter. Daniel Hutton added a triple for the Warriors (4-8, 1-1).

Tennessee High 5, Unicoi County 4

Brayden Blevins pitched a gem and Gregory Harris had the game’s biggest hit as the Tennessee High Vikings eked out an Upper Lakes Conference win.

Blevins struck out 10 in five strong innings, while Andrew Dingus closed things out on the mound to notch the save.

Harris hammered a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning for the Vikings. Evan Mutter (2-for-4, RBI), Garrett Cross (2-for-2, run scored) and Braden Wilhoit (2-for-3, RBI) also played well for the 16-5 Bristolians.

Lucas Slagle and Valentin Batrez each hit a two-run homer to account for Unicoi County’s run total.

Wise Central 7, Union 2

A fast start and some solid pitching helped Wise County Central claim a Mountain 7 District win.

Logan Sartin went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and also teamed with Robbie Wilson to pitch a two-hitter with eight strikeouts. Sartin walked seven in four innings, but the Bears were only able to push two runs across.

Tyson Tester added two RBIs for the Warriors (9-3, 4-3), who led 7-0 after two innings.

Alex Richardson and Espn Evans accounted for Union’s hits with Richardson and Alex Ireson scoring the runs for the Bears.

Gate City 5, Ridgeview 4

Eli McMurray went 3-for-4 at the plate and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning to notch the save as Gate City edged Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District triumph.

John Little added two hits for the Blue Devils.

Brady Fleming, Cannon Hill and Hunter Goodman had two hits apiece to pace Ridgeview.

Honaker 20, Grundy 0

Alex Barton pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and also had a hand in Honaker’s offensive onslaught with five RBIs as the Tigers trounced Black Diamond District rival Grundy.

Jax Horn went 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Honaker, while Evan Justus was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIS. Jayson Mullins, who earlier in the day signed with the program at Southwest Virginia Community College, had three hits and drove in three runs.

Aaron Deel and Jonah Looney were responsible for Grundy’s hits.

Abingdon 4, Bluefield (W.Va.) 1

Jack Ferguson’s two-run double in the fifth inning and Cole Lambert’s two-run triple in the seventh inning was all the offense Abingdon needed in a victory at historic Bowen Field.

Jett Humphreys and Ethan Gibson combined to pitch a four-hitter with Gibson striking out eight in four innings of relief.

Sullivan East 15, Unaka 0

Conner McCormack threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts as Sullivan East overpowered Unaka.

Jacob Witcher, Corbin Dickenson and Tyson Mitchell had two RBIs apiece for the Patriots. East had just six hits, but took advantage of 10 walks and four errors by the Rangers.

Richlands 6, Virginia High 2

Ben Hale struck out 10 and allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as Richlands recorded a win over Virginia High at DeVault Stadium and handed the Bearcats their first Southwest District loss.

Drew Simmons went 2-for-3, stole two bases and scored two runs from the leadoff spot for the Blues (5-6, 2-0), while C.J. Earls added two hits. Levi White pitched the final 1 2/3 innings in relief of Hale to notch the save.

VHS (4-9, 2-1) received two hits apiece from Brody Jones and Lucas Whitt. Bhraedon Meredith and Connor Brown scored the runs for the Bearcats.

BOYS SOCCER

Dobyns-Bennett 5,

Tennessee High 0

Maddox DeVinney scored three goals as Dobyns-Bennett had no trouble dispatching the Vikings.

Lucas Park and Gavin Farmer also found the back of the net for the Indians.

Honaker 7, Holston 1

Zane Johnson and Nick Goodman scored two goals apiece in Honaker's hammering of Holston.

Austin Barnhart, Thomas Ball and Landon Marsh also scored for the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 4, Wise County Central 2

Isabella Blagg scored two goals as Union earned a key Mountain 7 District victory.

Peyton Davis and Emma Hemphill also scored for the Bears.

BOYS TENNIS

Elizabethton 9 West Ridge 0

Singles

Elijah Smith def, Grayson Manis, 8-3; Kaden Street def. Spencer Manis 8-1; Hudson Smith def. Jeffrey Seto 8-2; Carson Peters def. Camron Easler 8-3; Finn Hounshell def. Andrew Hoilman 8-1 Owen Slagle def. Elijah Hood 8-5

Doubles

E. Smith-Street def. Manis-Manis 8-5; H.Smith-Peters def. Seto-Easler 8-4; Hoilman/Wilson def. Hood-Pendleton 8-0

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise Central 7, Union 2

Singles

Francesa Giacamelli (U) def. Jaida Meade, 7-5, 6-2; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Hannah Peterson, 8-0; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Alivia Davidson, 8-0; Rose Weitzman (U) def. Riley Taylor, 8-3; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Willa Campbell, 8-3; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Trinidy Estep, 8-2.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Fiacomelli-Davidson, 6-1, 6-2; Stafford-Powers (WC) Def. Peterson-Weitzman, 8-2; Hughes-R. Taylor (WC) def. Campbell-Estep, 8-2.

Marion 9, Tazewell 0

Singles

Parker White def. Angel Hacker, 8-0; Maddy Austin def. Courtney Wright, 8-0; Kelsey Grubb def. Taryn Stiltner, 8-1; Ava Kate Graham def. Gracien Cordle, 8-0; Bailey Russell def. London Remines, 8-1; Sarah Myers def. Tazha Neya-Harper, 8-0.

Doubles

White-Grubb def. Hacker-Wright, 8-0; Austin-Russell def. Stiltner-Cordle, 8-0; Graham-Myers def. Reminds-Harper, 8-0.

Notes: Marion improves to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest District.

West Ridge 9 Elizabethton 0

Singles

Allie Jordan def. Mattie Davis 8-0; Laynie Jordan def Maggie Rowland 8-3; Angelina Kerney def. Chloe Force 8-2; Olivia Nothnagel def. Karie Merrill 8-4; Kirra Correll def. Madelyn Outland 8-5; Haley Webb def Maylie Stout 8-4

Doubles

Jordan-Jordan def. Davis-Rowland 8-0; Kerney-Nothnagel def. Force-Merrill 8-5; Correll-Webb def. Stout-Outland 9-8 (7-5)

John Battle 9, Lee High 0

Singles

Anna McKee def. S. Moore, 6-1, 6-0; Claire Kreitzer def. M. Gunter, 8-1; Kennedy Jenkins def. K. Honeycutt, 5-1, forfeit; M. Smith def. E. Smith, 8-1; A. Smith def. H. Jones, 8-1; Arcadia Sah def. M. Woliver, 8-0.

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins def. Moore-Smith, 6-2, 7-5; Reedy-Kreitzer def. Gunter-Honeycutt, 8-3; Smith-Smith def. Jones-Woliver, 8-0.

Notes: John Battle moves to 9-1.

LATE WEDNESDAY

TRACK & FIELD

At Bullitt Park, Big Stone Gap

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 87.75, John Battle 78.5, Ridgeview 74.75, Lee 56.75, Tazewell 54.5, Rye Cove 41, Gate City 37, Union 34, Wise County Central 31, Virginia High 28, Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 11, East Ridge 10, Holston 4, John. I. Burton 3.75.

Individual winners

100 meters: Chloe Odum (Abingdon) 12.87; 200 meters: Chloe Odum (Abingdon) 26.51; 400 meters: Jettie Sullivan (Abingdon) 1:04.73; 800 meters: Lydia Slemp (Wise County Central) 2:35.74; 1600 meters: Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 5:44.34; 3200 meters: Amelia Hamilton (Union) 15:19.17; 100 meters: Jada Samuel (John Battle) 16.83; 300 meters: Cassidy Hammonds (Lee) 50.10; 4x100 relay: Abingdon 52.46; 4x400 relay: Ridgeview 5:00.85; 4x800 relay: John Battle 12:43.66; High jump: Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview) 4’11”; Long jump: Braelynn Strouth (Ridgeview) 16’1”; Triple jump: Braelynn Strouth (Ridgeview) 33’5.50”; Shot put: Riley Houseright (Gate City) 34’7; Discus: Riley Houseright (Gate City) 117’5”.

BOYS

Team Scores

Union 142.2, Abingdon 91, John I. Burton 60.2, Wise County Central 50, Lee 44, Twin Springs 35.2, East Ridge 32, Tazewell 29, Holston 20, Virginia High 16, Ridgeview 14.2, Gate City 11, John Battle 6.2, Grundy 6, Eastside 4, Rye Cove 2.

Individual winners

100 meters: Xander Brown (Abingdon) 11.07; 200 meters: Xander Brown (Abingdon) 22:77; 400 meters: Xander Brown (Abingdon) 51.97; 800 meters: Keghan Thompson (East Ridge) 2:11.24; 1600 meters: Brett Goss (Virginia High) 4:50.45; 3200 meters: Dorian Almer (Union) 10:41.57; 100 hurdles: Maddox Reynolds (Wise County Central) 15.64; 300 hurdles: Maddox Reynolds (Wise County Central) 43.60; 4x100 relay: Abingdon 45.66; 4x400 relay: Union 3:55.78; 4x800 relay: Union 9:27.79; High jump: Malachi Jenkins (Union) 6’0”; Long jump: Haynes Carter (Abingdon) 20’1”; Triple jump: Xadrian Taybron (John I. Burton) 40’1”; Shot put: Keyandre Davis (Union) 47’3”; Discus: Octavius Pridgen (Tazewell) 134’3”.