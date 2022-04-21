Prep Roundup for April 20

Freshman Kaylie Hughes drove in junior Nikki Duncan with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Tennessee High a 2-1 triumph over Volunteer on Wednesday in what will easily go down as one of the best softball games played in the area in 2022.

After the two teams failed to score through 11 innings, the drama intensified in the final frame.

THS (15-7) scored twice in the bottom of the 12th inning after Volunteer pushed across a run in the top of the 12th inning and the victory moved the Bristolians into a tie for first place in the Upper Lakes Conference. The Vikings had suffered a 5-0 loss to the Falcons in the initial meeting between the two teams.

Rylee Fields did not allow an earned run in 12 innings of work in the circle, striking out 12 and issuing zero walks in spinning an impressive three-hitter.

“ Super proud of our team tonight,” said Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa. “Rylee pitched great and we played great defense behind her. Our hitters stayed locked in against a good pitcher and we strung a couple of hits together when we needed to. We battled all night at the plate and I’m just really impressed with them and their fight.”

Tennessee High struck out 17 times against Volunteer freshman Addyson Fisher, but had six hits after managing just one the first they faced the ace of the Falcons. Duncan and Hughes finished with two hits apiece.

Mazzy Wilson scored the tying run for the Vikings on an error in the 12th inning and that set the stage for the clutch hit by Hughes, which hit off the top of the fence, and was the most important hit to date for the ninth-grader.

Eastside 6,

Archbishop Spalding (Md.) 5

Eastside 8, Myrtle Beach 0

Eastside freshman Braelyn Hall had a day to remember at a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in the win over the team from Maryland, her last hit being a walk-off, two-run two-bagger in the bottom of the fifth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run win.

Hall hurled a five-inning no-hitter in the victory over the host school as she struck out nine and walked two.

Sullivan East 3, Gate City 2

Keelye Fields raced home for the winning run on Olivia Ashbrook’s groundball with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Sullivan East edged Gate City.

Cassie Littleford had four hits to lead the way for East (7-17), while Ashbrook, Abby Lacey and Katie Botts supplied two hits apiece. Lexie McDuffie pitched a six-hitter for the win in the circle.

Savannah Monroe’s two-run homer in the first inning supplied the runs for Gate City. KK Baker had two hits for the Blue Devils.

Rye Cove 13, Thomas Walker 3

Gracie Turner went 4-for-5 and scored four times, while Makenzie Hood drove in five runs as Rye Cove won a Cumberland District road game.

The Eagles pounded out 11 hits against TW ace Eden Muncy and took advantage of eight errors in beating the Pioneers for the second time this season.

Hood also pitched three scoreless innings in relief of starter Lexie Rhoten and struck out five.

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Thomas Walker.

Twin Springs 8, Castlewood 5

Ryleigh Gillenwater and Megan Dougherty each had three hits, while Mary Pascual tallied three RBIs as Twin Springs trumped Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Madison Sutherland scored two runs for Castlewood.

Richlands 14, Graham 0

Gillian Guerriero homered, doubled, singled twice, scored four runs and drove in two and Arin Rife threw a no-hitter in the Blue Tornado’s Southwest District win over the G-Girls.

Alyssa Lee drove in three runs and Kira Vance added two RBIs. Taylor Webb and Lee scored two runs apiece. Rife struck out nine and walked one in 5 2/3 winnings for Richlands.

BASEBALL

Marion 13, George Wythe 3

Sophomore Brady Roberts went 4-for-4 as Marion earned a non-district road win.

A seven-run third inning blew the game open for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who got a complete-game effort on the mound from sophomore Jack Pugh.

Owen Repass led GW with three hits.

Richlands 13, Graham 0

Drew Simmons had three hits, including a home run, leading Richlands to a Southwest District rout at Graham.

Gavin Cox had three hits, while Colin Richardson and Ben Hale had two hits each. Cory Hale worked four innings to pick up the win for the Tornado (4-6, 1-0), which plays at Virginia High today.

Graham (2-8-1, 0-2) managed just three singles.

Sullivan East 11, Elizabethton 1

Corbin Dickenson pitched a three-hitter and Dylan Bartley went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Sullivan East beat Elizabethton for the second straight day.

Peyton Miller homered for the Patriots, while Tyson Mitchell and Zach Johnson pounded out two hits apiece.

Abingdon 15, Gate City 5

Jett Humphreys drove in four runs and Ethan Gibson supplied three hits in Abingdon’s Mountain 7 District win over Gate City.

Abingdon (11-2) fell behind 3-0, before getting an offense going that would pile up 15 hits. Cole Lambert, Beckett Dotson and Braiden Mock supplied two hits apiece.

Lucas Brooks and three relief pitchers combined on a six-hitter. The Falcons played the Bluefield Beavers today at Bowen Field.

Luke Bledsoe’s home run was the highlight for Gate City.

J.I. Burton 10, Thomas Walker 3

Caleb McCurdy drove in four runs as J.I. Burton took a Cumberland District win.

Brayden Dutton added two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders, who built a 7-0 lead after five innings.

Lebanon 11, Patrick Henry 1

Dagan Barton and Seth Buchanan teamed to pitch a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Lebanon pounded Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District win.

Nathan Phillips and Jake Stamper added two RBIs apiece for Lebanon, which turned a tight game into a blowout by scoring nine runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Eric Casey had Patrick Henry’s lone hit, a RBI double in the fourth inning that plated Alex Brown.

Eastside 8, Ridgeview 5

Blake Jones and Eli McCoy each had two hits as Eastside improved to 7-3 by beating Ridgeview for the second time this season.

Tanner Perry’s two RBIs were also key, while Gunner Gross, McCoy and Christopher Steele teamed to pitch a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Terran Owens had two this for Ridgeview.

GIRLS TENNIS

John Battle 9, Virginia High 0

Singles

Anna McKee def. Emily Page, 6-2, 7-5; Addison Reedy def. Maddie Bishop, 8-0; Kennedy Jenkins def. Sarah Richard, 8-0; Claire Kreitzer def. Gwen Peters, 8-0; Arcadia Sah def. Kayleen Robinson, 8-0; Anna Fleenor def. Fionna Duffie, 8-1.

Doubles

McKee-Jenkins def. Page-Bishop, 6-2, 6-2; Reedy-Kreitzer def. Richard-Peters, 8-0; Allison Smith-Makenzie Smith def. Robinson-Duffie, 8-0.

Notes: John Battle improves to 8-1.

Wise Central 9, Ridgeview 0

Singles

Jordan Meade (WC) def. Jaecey Dingus 6-0, 6-0; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Rachel Mullins 8-0; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Gracie Lawrence 8-0; Riley Taylor (WC) def. Kaylee Lovell 8-6; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Madison Mullins 8-0; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Hannah Tiller 8-2.

Doubles

Meade-R.Mullins (WC) def. Dingus-Haley Collins 6-2, 6-3; Stafford-McKenna Powers (WC) def. Lawrence-Lovell 8-2; Hughes-R.Taylor (WC) def. M.Mullins-Tiller 8-3.