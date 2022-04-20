Prep Roundup for April 19

Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountain 7 District boys soccer match on Tuesday night.

Pickett Johnson added three goals for the Falcons, including one on a bicycle kick.

AHS (7-1-1) also received two goals and four assists from James Whitted, two assists from Pickett Johnson and a goal from Tyler Rogers in avenging an earlier 4-3 loss to the Blue Devils.

Honaker 8, Rural Retreat 0

Zane Johnson scored four goals as Honaker routed Rural Retreat.

Nick Goodman added three goals for the Tigers, while Malachi Lowe also found the back of the net.

Kaden Howard and Austin Barnhart chipped in with assists, while Skylar Miller and Thomas Skeens combined for the shutout in goal.

Wise Central 8, Ridgeview 0

Isaac Wallin scored three goals as Wise County Central whipped Ridgeview.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 3, Gate City 2

Riley Cvetkovski scored two goals, including the game-winner in the final seconds, to lead Abingdon to a 3-2 Mountain 7 District victory win over Blue Devils.

Chloe Turman added a goal for the Falcons (7-4-1).

Virginia High 3, Tazewell 1

Mary Katherine Wilson and Maria Wilson had a goal and assist apiece to lead the Bearcats to a Southwest District victory over the Bulldogs.

Myra Kariuki added a goal for Virginia High (6-0-1, 1-0), which travels to Richlands

Union 12, Lee High 0

Isabella Blagg scored five goals to highlight Union’s Mountain 7 District decimation of Lee.

Wise County Central 6,

Ridgeview 0

Olivia Webb’s hat trick highlighted Wise County Central’s win over Ridgeview.

BASEBALL

Sullivan East 4, Elizabethton 1

Tyson Mitchell struck out 10 and scattered six hits to lead the Patriots to an Upper Lakes Conference victory over the Cyclones.

Sullivan East pushed across a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to break 1-1 tie. Corbin Dickenson had two hits and Dylan Bartley, Justice Dilliard and Zach Johnson drove in runs for the Patriots. Ethan Waters scored two runs in the win.

Lee High 10 Union 4

Don Moritz scattered eight hits and struck out eight and also drew four walks, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Generals to a Mountain 7 District win over the Bears.

Lee, which scored eight runs in the third, had just six hits, but also drew 11 walks. Bryce Moritz tripled and drove in two runs for Lee.

Union, which led 4-0 going into the bottom of the third, was led by John Ryan Hurley with two hits an two RBIs. Eli Blanton and Cole Chandler had two hits each.

Honaker 17, Twin Valley 1

Jax Horn and T.J. Hubbard combined on a no-hitter as the Tigers rolled to victory in their Black Diamond District opener.

Jayson Mullins homered and drove in two runs for Honaker (6-3, 1-0). Jax Horn had two hits and two RBIs and Alex Barton had two hits, scored twice and added three stolen bases. Hunter Cline also had two hits and drove in two runs and Levi McGlothlin had two hits and scored twice. Wes Yates triple and Evan Justus added two runs.

Horn and Hubbard combined to strike out 13.

Jeighkob Cooper scored the lone run for Twin Valley in the first.

Northwood 10, Holston 9

Caleb Johnson drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District victory over the Cavaliers.

Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs, while Richard Gonzalez homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Panthers 4-8, 1-2). Drew Cardwell, Nick Prater and Seth Debusk had two hits each, while Cardwell drove in two runs. Lucas Vandeest picked up the win in relief.

Jordan Ezzell doubled and drove in three runs and Jake Bott tripled and drove in three runs as well. Dillon Bott hit a solo home run for the Cavaliers (1-7, 1-1).

Eastside 17, Rye Cove 7

Jaxsyn Collins and Blake Jones each had three RBIs as Eastside outlasted Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.

Eli McCoy scored for runs for the Spartans (6-3, 2-1), who hammered out 16 hits. Tanner Perry, Christopher Steele, Clay Ward, Trey Bush and Will Johnson added two hits apiece.

Dawson Kern drove in four runs and Zach Baker lashed out two hits to lead Rye Cove. The Eagles (7-5, 1-1) finished with just four hits against the mound duo of Bush and Collins.

SOFTBALL

Rural Retreat 13, Chilhowie 10

Candice Miller had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Candace Mutter contributed four hits and earned the win in the circle to lead the Indians to a Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.

Chilhowie (0-11, 0-9) was led by Shayla Roland with two hits and four RBIs. Kayla Roland also had two hits and one RBI.

Northwood 12, Holston 4

Cami Debusk, Madelynn Lowe and Olivia Briggs had two hits each to lift the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District win in a game that featured 15 errors.

Debusk scored two runs, Briggs had two RBIs and a run scored, and scored twice and drove in one run. Debusk also picked up the win in the circle.

Sydney Bishop had three hits for Holston. Molly Turner scored three runs and had two hits and Riley Cobler also had two hits, along with two RBIs and a run scored.

Eastside 11, Spring Mills (W.Va.) 6

Tinley Hamilton tallied five RBIs and Leci Sensabaugh smacked out four hits as Eastside won a tournament game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Taylor Perry (3-for-5, two RBIs) also sparked a 17-hit attack for the Spartans.

Unicoi County 6, Sullivan East 5

A three-run homer by Betsabe Chavez highlighted a five-run sixth inning as the Unicoi County Blue Devils rallied for an Upper Lakes Conference win over Sullivan East.

East couldn’t hold a 5-1 lead as the Blue Devils put together the comeback. Katie Botts led the Patriots with two hits and two RBIs, while Keelye Fields also ahd two hits.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

West Ridge 2, Daniel Boone 0

West Ridge defeated Daniel Boone 26-24, 25-15 after dropping its first match with Dobyns-Bennett in three sets, 13-25, 26-16, 15-10.

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Audrey Williams 6-0, 6-0; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Ryan Carter 6-0, 6-0; Harmony Webb (AB) def. Marley Brooks 6-1, 6-1; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Addy Bays 6-1, 6-1; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Bailee Porter 6-0, 6-0; Katy Creasy (AB) def. Madeline Greear 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (AB) def. Williams Carter; 6-0, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (AB) def. Bays-Greear 8-0; Eller Buddington-Cate Arney (AB) def. Bartley-Brooks 8-2.

West Ridge 8, Volunteer 1

Singles

Allie Jordan (WR) def. Maggie Brice, 8-0; Laynie Jordan (WR) def. Lily Redwine, 8-1; Angelina Kerney (WR) def. Reagan Lipe, 8-0; Olivia Northnagel (WR) def. Abbey Gilliam, 8-1; Laura Baroldie-Marinetti (V) def. Kirra Correll, 8-1; Daphnie Lucas (WR) def. Kyndal Shultz, 8-5.

Doubles

Jordan-Jordan (WR) def. Brice-Lipe, 8-0; Kerney-Northnagel (WR) def. Redwine-Baroldie-Marinetti, 8-5; Wampler-Wilson (WR) def. Gilliam-Shultz, 9-8 (8-6)

BOYS TENNIS

Volunteer 5, West Ridge 4

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def. Kaden Hobbs, 8-2; Connor Cradic (V) def. Jeffrey Seto, 8-6; Spencer Manis (WR) def. Alex Matlock, 8-4; Michael Clifton (V) def. Camron Easler, 8-5; Will Justice (V) Def. Elijah Hood, 8-3; Ayden Dobbs (V) def. Finn Hounshell, 8-0.

Doubles

Manis-Manis (WR) def. Carter-Counts, 8-1; Seto-Easler (WR) def. Cradic-Hobbs, 8-5; Dobbs-Justice (V) Def. Hood-Whitfield, 8-1.

Abingdon 6, Gate City 3

Singles

Dillon McReynolds (A) def. Zane Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Tristan Hicks (A) def. Zack Otte, 8-0; Nicholas McReynolds (A) def. Mario Atkins, 8-0; William Collins (A) def. Ben Crawford, 8-3; Gavin Stubblefield (GC) def. Luke Worley, 8-5; Connor Calhoun (GC) def. Daniel Singhavara, 8-5.

Doubles

McReynolds-Hicks (A) def. Garcia-Atkins, 6-0, 6-0; McReynolds-Collins (A) def. Otte-Stubblefield, 8-0; Calhoun-Crawford (GC) def. Worley-Singhavara, 8-5.