Prep Roundup for April 16

Braelynn Strouth, Claudia Stanley and Maddie Fleming homered as Ridgeview rolled to a 10-0 win over Belfrey on Saturday in the title game of the Wizard of Ozz Softball Classic in Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Caiti Hill pitched the five-inning shutout for the Wolfpack, who finished the seven-team event with a 4-0 record and outscored the opposition 41-3.

Ridgeview had recorded a 12-0 win over Harlan Independent earlier on Saturday as Strouth drove in seven runs in a double, triple and home run.

The Wolfpack (8-2) travels to Wise County Central (11-1) on Tuesday in a Mountain 7 District first-place showdown.

Ashland Blazer 7, John Battle 1

Franklin County 7, John Battle 5

The Trojans of John Battle dropped a pair of games in the Tri-State Showcase in Kentucky.

Jenna Delaney hit a three-run homer for Ashland Blazer, while Battle received doubles from Jordan Roulette-Wheeler and Natalie Collins.

BASEBALL

Tennessee High 10, William Byrd 5

Garrett Cross homered during a decisive seven-run fifth inning as the Tennessee High Vikings rallied for their 15th win of the season.

THS trailed 4-2 prior to the offensive outburst.

Garrett Embree and Ryan Henard added two hits apiece for THS (15-4), while Braden Wilhoit also crushed a home run.

William Byrd is a VHSL Class 3 program located in Vinton, Virginia.

Knoxville Karns 10, Virginia High 4

A seven-run fourth inning by Karns erased Virginia High’s 3-0 lead as the Bearcats lost on the final day of the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Conner Davidson went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for VHS (3-8), while Ty Weaver had two hits. Isaac Berry and Cody Griffith drove in runs for the Bearcats.

Timothy Harper finished with three hits, including a homer, for Karns.

TRACK & FIELD

Frank Carver Invitational

At Tennessee High

BOYS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 122, Daniel Boone 97, Tennessee High 80, West Ridge 67, Morristown West 61

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Daniel Boone, 8:47.31; 110 Hurdles – Brayden Simpson (D-B), 15.61; 100 — Austin Riner (West Ridge), 11.50; 4x200 Relay – Tennessee High, 1:34.93; 1,600 – Bryson Lewis (Boone), 4:45.62; 4x100 Relay – Morristown East, 45.98; 400 – Aaron Vaughn (D-B), 51.99; 300 Hurdles – Brayden Simpson (D-B), 42.32; 800 – Alexander Quackenbush (Boone), 2:03.56; 200 – Steven Johnson (THS), 23.31; 3,200 – Griffin Swinehart (Boone), 10:28.97; 4x400 Relay — Morristown East, 3:43.35; High Jump – Jayme Peay (Providence Academy), 6-2; Pole Vault – Phillip Lotivio (Morristown West), 12-6; Long Jump – Kam Marshall (D-B), 21-8; Triple Jump – Nick Moorman (West Greene) 37-0 ¾; Shot Put – Kameron Fain (Morristown West), 43-7; Discus – Cody Robinson (THS), 131-4

GIRLS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 147.5, Morristown West 106.5, Tennessee High 98.5, Daniel Boone 5, West Ridge 53.5

Individual Winners

4x800 Relay – Dobyns-Bennett, 10:43.24; 100 Hurdles – Samantha DeGrace (D-B), 15.34; 100 – Jayla Shipley (Boone), 13.12; 4x200 Relay – Tennessee High, 1:54.05; 1,600 – Maggie Bellamy (Crockett), 5:25.99; 4x100 Relay – Dobyns-Bennett, 51.84; 400 – Emily Fain (Sullivan East), 1:04.91; 300 Hurdles – Madison Ricketts (D-B), 48.13; 800 – Autumn Headrick (D-B), 2:22.61; 200 – Jayla Shipley (Boone), 27.48; 3,200 – Maggie Bellamy (Crockett), 11:57.37; 4x400 Relay — Tennessee High, 4:30.34; High Jump – Samantha DeGrace (D-B), 5-4; Pole Vault – Caitlin Paulins (Unicoi County), 10-0; Long Jump – Amyia Freeman (Morristown West), 16-5; Triple Jump – Nevan Smelser (D-B), 33-6; Shot Put – Emma Gives (Morristown West), 35-11; Discus – Kacey Webb (Morristown West), 117-2

