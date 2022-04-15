Prep Roundup for April 14

collected two goals as the Tennessee High Vikings earned a 2-1 non-conference boys soccer win over West Greene on Thursday.

Avran Moore and Eli Knowles supplied the assists for THS, now 7-2. Knowles doubles as the keeper for the Vikings.

Abingdon 8, Ridgeview 0

James Whitted had three goals and two assists to lead the Falcons past the Wolfpack.

Pickett Johnson had three goals and Corey Britt added two for Abingdon (6-1-1). Nicholai Tedder and Wiley Leidig had an assist apiece.

Honaker 4, Patrick Henry 1

Landon Marsh scored two goals and Zane Johnson dished out two assists as the Honaker Ti-gers topped Patrick Henry.

Jaxon Dye and Nick Goodman also had goals for the winners.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 9, Gate City 0

Emma Hemphill scored four goals as Union easily beat Gate City for a Mountain 7 District win.

Gracie Gibson and Shay Henderson combined to make eight saves in goal to preserve the shutout.

BASEBALL

Union 4, Gate City 3

Caiden Bartee drove in two runs and Bradley Bunch had two hits and also worked the final 2 2/3 innings to pick up the save, leading the Bears to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Blue Devils.

ESPN Evans also had two hits for Union, which scored all four of its runs in the second inning. Brady Adams started and picked up the win for the Bears.

Eli McMurray had two hits and scored two runs for Gate City, while Ryan Jessee had two hits and drove in two runs while also taking the loss on the mound.

Ridgeview 16, Castlewood 6

Koda Counts, Blake Baker and Brady Fleming all collected three hits for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack took a non-district win.

Cannon Hill drove in four runs on two hits for Ridgeview.

Cherokee 4, Virginia High 2

Matt Newton pitched 6 1/3 innings of four-hit baseball and also drove in two runs, leading Cherokee to a Johnny Whited Memorial Classic victory over the Bearcats at DeVault Stadium.

Isaac Berry, who scattered five hits in taking the loss, joined Conner Davidson with two hits apiece.

Jacob Brooks picked up a save for the Chiefs, which pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh.

Daniel Boone 11, Abingdon 6

Abingdon suffered its first loss of the season as Daniel Boone received home runs from Gaven Jones and Hudson York propelled the Trailblazers to a triumph.

It was the first regular-season loss for Abingdon (9-1) since splitting a doubleheader with Dobyns-Bennett on April 18, 2019.

Jack Ferguson led AHS with two hits, while Jett Humphreys and Cole Lambert connected for RBI doubles.

Abingdon plays at Tennessee High today at 11 a.m. with a game against Sevier County to fol-low in Bristol.

Dobyns-Bennett 12,

Tennessee High 2

Evan Mutter had three hits for Tennessee High, but it wasn’t enough as Dobyns-Bennett drubbed the Vikings.

THS (13-3) had beaten the crew from Kingsport in the first meeting between the clubs.

Tazewell 7, Chilhowie 3

Jon Davis pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Caleb O’Neal had three RBIs at the Tazewell Bulldogs beat Chilhowie in the semifinals of the Coppinger Invitational in Bluefield.

Tyler Hash added two hits for Tazewell, which will play Shady Spring from West Virginia in today’s title game.

Daniel Hutton had two RBIs for Chilhowie with Hutton, Zac Hall and Levi Teaters scoring the runs for the Warriors.

Shady Spring (W.Va.) 12, Marion 4

A six-run sixth inning helped Shady Spring put the finishing touches on a win over Marion in the semifinals of the Coppinger Invitational at Bowen Field.

Carter Sayers scored two runs for Marion, while Hunter Robinson and Brody Taylor had RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Patrick Henry 10, Chilhowie 0

Abigail Street recorded 13 strikeouts en route to a one-hitter as the Rebels rolled to a Hogoheegee District win.

Street, McKinley Ottinger, Marah Woodlee and Peyton Monahan all collected two hits in the 13-hit attack for PH.

Gate City 4, Union 1

Abby Davidson and Tori Fanster had two hits each and also combined for three RBIs to lift the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Bears.

Savannah Monroe also had two hits and scored twice. KK Baker allowed four hits and struck out five in six innings to pick up the win.

Addison Toney had two hits for Union. Ava Collingsworth pitched for the Bears.

Holston 9, Grayson County 5

M.J. Musser had three hits and scored two runs and Rily Cobbler scattered six hits and struck out six to lift the Cavaliers to their first win of the season.

Molley Turner scored three runs and Cobler had two hits for Holston (1-10). Cobler and Musser drove in a run apiece.

Grayson County committed five errors.

Tennessee High 6, Sullivan East 2

Kenzie Orfield homered, doubled and scored two runs and Abby Haga added two doubles as the Vikings rallied for five runs over the final two innings to defeat the Patriots in Upper Lakes Conference action.

Rylee Fields allowed five hits and struck out five for Tennessee High. Macie Strouth had two hits, including a triple, and Nikki Duncan had the go-ahead RBI single by driving in Keeley Greene in the sixth.

Hanna Scott, who took the loss in the circle, tripled and drove in two runs. Keelye Fields, Abby Lacey, Tori Leonard and Olivia Ashbrook also had hits for the Patriots.

Honaker 21, Twin Valley 0

Lara McClanahan went 5-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBIs as Honaker easily beat Black Diamond District rival Twin Valley.

Riley Hart went 3-for-3 and scored three runs for the Tigers, while Aubree Brown also had three hits. Emma Ray and Cynthia Juarez each had three RBIs.

Graham 3, Princeton (W.Va.) 1

Kylee Thompson struck out 16 and had two hits at the plate to lead Graham past the Tigers from West Virginia.

Christiana Flanagan, Samantha Brewster and Abby Milam also had hits for the G-Girls.

Rye Cove 8, Twin Springs 1

Mackenzie Hood pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and Gracie Turner hit her fourth home run of the season as the Eagles improved to 8-3.

Lexie Rhoten’s two hits and two RBIs were also a key in the Scott County rivalry win.

LATE WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Chilhowie 8, Bluefield (W.Va.) 6

Daniel Hutton went 4-for-4 and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning to notch the save as Chilhowie rallied to beat the Bluefield Beavers in the Coppinger Invitational.

The Warriors scored six times in the top of the seventh inning to turn a 6-2 deficit into a two-run lead.

Brandon Bush and Clint Goodwin added two hits apiece, while Ben Kilbourne drove in two runs.