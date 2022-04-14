Prep Roundup for April 13

Tucker Fontaine had a three-run double in the fifth inning to lead the unbeaten Rural Retreat Indians past the George Wythe Maroons for a 12-2 non-district baseball win on Wednesday.

Brady Smith and Caleb Robertson added two hits each for Rural Retreat. Justin Gilman struck out nine, walked one and allowed five hits for the 9-0 Indians.

Tandom Smith had an RBI for the Maroons.

Twin Springs 10, Eastside 9

Will Farmer hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning as Twin Springs opened Cumberland District play with a titanic win over defending league champion Eastside.

Tristan Counts, Mason Elliott and Ryan Horne added two hits apiece for the Titans (6-3, 1-0), who led 9-4 after three innings and then held off the Spartans in the later innings.

Blake Jones went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBIs for Eastside, while Christopher Steele was 3-or-4 and scored two runs.

John Battle 8, Wise Central 6

Will Purifoy and Landon Odum each had two hits as the John Battle Trojans topped Wise County Central for a key Mountain 7 District victory.

Battle (7-2, 5-1) also received two RBIs from Nolan Sailors and two runs scored from Jackson Gayle. Noah Sills was the winning pitcher, while Eljiah Childress notched the save as the Trojans bounced back from Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Abingdon.

Casey Dotson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Central, while Logan Sartin (2-for-4, two RBIs), Cam Foster (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Hunter Austin (2-for-5) also had strong games at the plate for the Warriors. Central outhit Battle, 10-9, but stranded 10 baserunners.

Chilhowie 8, Bluefield (W.Va.) 6

Daniel Hutton went 4-for-4 and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning to notch the save as Chilhowie rallied to beat the Bluefield Beavers in the Coppinger Invitational.

The Warriors scored six times in the top of the seventh inning to turn a 6-2 deficit into a two-run lead.

Brandon Bush and Clint Goodwin added two hits apiece, while Ben Kilbourne drove in two runs.

Chilhowie plays Tazewell today at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinals at Bowen Field in Bluefield, a contest that follows the other semifinal matchup between Marion and Shady Spring.

SOFTBALL

Abingdon 4, Pulaski County 1

Hannah Dillard struck out seven in pitching a gem and Abingdon posted a win over Pulaski County.

Ally Yeary added three hits for the Falcons, who won for the second time in as many days.

Rural Retreat 6, George Wythe 5

Kailey Davidson and Elaina Terry each went 2-for-4 as Rural Retreat recorded a win over its Wythe County rival.

Davidson also scored two runs.

Olivia Shockley socked a two-run homer in the fifth inning for GW.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise Central 2, John Battle 0

Leah Newberry and Olivia Webb each scored a goal as Wise County Central collected a Mountain 7 District win.

GIRLS TENNIS

John Battle 5, Wise Central 4

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Anna McKee, 6-0, 6-1; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 8-2; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Claire Kreutzer, 8-2; Addison Reedy (JB) def. Riley Taylor, 8-2; Mackenzie Smith (JB) def. Angelina Hughes, 8-2; Allison Smith (JB) def. Ella Taylor, 8-2

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. McKee-Jenkins, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Kreutzer-Reedy (JB) def. Stafford-Taylor, 8-4; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Hughes-Powers, 8-3.

Marion 9, Richlands 0

Singles

Parker White def. Lucy Mitchell, 8-0; Maddy Austin def. Jadyn Daniels, 8-0; Kelsey Grubb def. Caroline Keene, 8-0; Ava Kate Graham def. Althea Shortt, 8-0; Bailey Russell def. Reagan Boyd, 8-0; Sarah Myers def. Emily Rohrer, 8-0

Doubles

White-Grubb def. Mitchell-Daniels, 8-0; Austin-Russell def. Keene-Shortt, 8-0; Graham-Myers def. Boyd-Rohrer, 8-0.

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle 9, Wise Central 0

Singles

Nathan Spurling def. Chance Boggs, 6-1, 6-0; Collin Davidson def. Logan Mullins, 6-0, 6-2; Briggs Crabtree def. Montgomery Dingus, 6-0, 6-1; Connor Davidson def. Canaan Masters, 6-0, 6-2; Chase Hamlin def. Camden Orr, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump def. Jordan Kiser, 6-0, 7-6 (10-8).

Doubles

Spurling-Crabtree def. Boggs-Orr, 6-1, 6-3; Collin Davidson-Hamlin def. Mullins-Dingus, 8-0; Connor Davidson-Crump def. Taylor Kiser-Derek Damron, 8-5.

Notes: John Battle is now 7-0.

LATE TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Tazewell 17, Woodrow Wilson 7

Brayden Fowler tripled and drove in three runs and John Davis had two hits and scored three runs to lift the Bulldogs to a Coppinger Invitational rout of the Flying Eagles at Princeton’s Hunnicutt Field.

Tazewell, which scored 11 runs in the first inning, also received a double, triple, single, three runs and three RBIs from Brody Patterson. Tyler Hash and Connor Cline also drove in two runs. Jackson Myers started and picked up the win.

Princeton (W.Va.) 9, Chilhowie 8

The Tigers earned a walk-off win over Chilhowie in the Coppinger Invitational.

Brandon Bush went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the way for Chilhowie, while D.J. Martin scored two runs.

SOFTBALL

Richlands 6, Patrick Henry 5

Alyssa Lee had three hits, including a home run and double, to help Richlands rally for an eight-inning non-district win over the Rebels.

Richlands, which trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, rallied for five runs over the final two innings for the win. Arin Rife struck out 18 batters to pick up the win. Vance and Taylor Webb had two hits each and Vance added two RBIs.

Patrick Henry pitcher Abigail Street struck out 15 batters in a complete-game effort for the Rebels. Street also homered, tripled and scored two runs. Sydney Taylor had two hits and drove in two runs.

Honaker 16, Grundy 2

Josie McGlothlin went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Honaker’s 19-hit attack as the Tigers thumped Grundy for a Black Diamond District victory.

Tabitha Ball and Aubree Brown added three hits apiece for the Tigers.

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle 6, Abingdon 3

Singles

Dillon McReynolds (A) def. Nathan Spurling, 6-0, 6-1; Tristan Hicks (A) def. Colln Daivdson, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Nicholas McReynolds, 6-2, 6-2; Connor Davidson (JB) def. William Collins, 6-1, 6-1; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Luke Worley, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Danciel Singhevala, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

D. McReynolds-Hicks (A) def. Spurling-Crabtree, 6-0, 6-0; Collin Davidson-Hamlin (JB) def. N. McReynolds-Collins, 7-5, 6-0; Connor Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Worley-Singhevala, 6-1, 6-3.