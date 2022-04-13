Prep Roundup for April 12

J.I. Burton’s Clay Hart outdueled Ryan Salyers of Castlewood for a 5-1 Cumberland District baseball victory on Tuesday night.

Hart struck out 14 in spinning a two-hitter, while Salyers struck out 14 in crafting a six-hitter.

Both hurlers went the distance.

Brayden Dutton supplied two hits in helping Burton improve to 9-1.

Castlewood was doomed by three errors.

Lebanon 5, Virginia High 3

Seth Buchanan struck out a dozen in pitching a complete-game five-hitter as Lebanon earned a victory over Virginia High for the second time in five days.

Jacob Crabtree added two hits for the Pioneers, while Chance Parker scored two runs.

Lebanon snapped a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs as Zach Hertig scored on an error and Crabtree connected for a RBI double.

Ty Weaver, Brody Jones and Conner Davidson scored the runs for VHS.

Wise County Central 11,

Letcher Central (Ky.) 3

Casey Dotson and Robbie Wilson each pounded out three hits as Wise County Central was victorious.

Preston Joyner’s three RBIs and Tyson Tester’s two-hit, two-RBI performance were also key for the Warriors. Central had five pitchers combine to pitch a four-hitter.

Union 4, Ridgeview 2

Jason Ryan Hurley, Caiden Bartee, Espn Evans and Sam Whitman scored during a four-run third inning as Union earned a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Bradley Bunch drove in a run during the key inning.

Ridgeview scored twice in the top of the third inning as Terran Owens and Cannon Hill crossed the plate.

Hill combined with Ridgeview starter Brandon Beavers to pitch a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.

The Wolfpack held a 6-2 edge in hits, but left 11 runners on base.

Tennessee High 10, Volunteer 0

Gregory Harris led Tennessee High’s 16-hit attack with two triples, a single and two runs scored as the Vikings’ completed a two-game sweep of the Falcons.

Garrett Embree had three hits, including a double, while Evan Mutter had two hits, including a home, and three RBIs. Logan Quales had two doubles and drove in two runs. Braden Wilhoit and Garrett Cross had two hits, including a triple by Wilhoit and double for Cross.

Rylan Henard surrendered just one hit, a fifth inning single by Connor Haynes, striking out six and walking one for the Vikings (13-2, 7-1).

Gate City 20, Lee High 12

An 11-run sixth inning propelled Gate City past Lee High in a Mountain 7 District slugfest.

The two teams combined for 32 runs, 23 hits, 12 errors, 20 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Brayden Cox and Ryan Jessee each had three hits for Gate City, while Trevor Herren, Carter Babb and Eli McMurray delivered three RBIs apiece.

Caleb Leonard and Jacob Crouse each had four RBIs for Lee.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 4, Thomas Walker 3

Rye Cove sophomore Montana Dillowe collected her first hit of the season on Tuesday for the Eagles and it was a crucial knock.

She connected for a pinch-hit single on an 0-2 pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as McKenzie Hood raced home for the winning run.

Hood finished 3-for-4 with two runs as Rye Cove prevailed despite striking out 23 times against Thomas Walker ace Eden Muncy and being outhit 9-7.

Rye Cove scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings and the teams swapped runs in the eighth inning.

Rylee Lawson had four hits for Thomas Walker, while Lakin Burke went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Lexie Rhoten struck out 11 in going the distance in the circle for Rye Cove.

Ridgeview 8, Union 1

Maddie Fleming went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Caiti Hill pitched a three-hitter as Ridgeview romped past Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Braelynn Strouth also added two hits and connected for a solo home run in the first inning.

Hill and Brooklyn Frazier also finished with a couple of hits.

Megan Day, Addison Toney and Aliyah Davidson accounted for Union’s hits, with Keelie Sutphin driving in Day for the lone run in the sixth inning.

Abingdon 14, John Battle 7

Sydney Nunley had four of Abingdon’s 17 hits as the Falcons rolled to a win over Mountain 7 District foe John Battle.

Tennessee High 12,

Unicoi County 2

McKenzie Orfield and Abby Haga homered as Tennessee High needed just five innings to overwhelm Unicoi County for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

Orfield finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Haga drove in three runs.

Rylee Fields went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and was also the winning pitcher for the Vikings.

Elizabethton 11, Sullivan East 1

Mollie Johnson had three hits as Elizabethton overwhelmed Sullivan East for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

East (6-15, 1-4) received two hits apiece from Lexie McDuffie and Hannah Scott. The Patriots committed three errors.

Letcher Central (Ky.) 6,

Wise Central 4

Wise County Central suffered its first loss of the season with a setback to the foe from the Bluegrass State.

A two-run homer by Bayleigh Allison was the highlight for the Warriors.

Lebanon 3, Northwood 1

Ciera Skeens and Abby Hileman drove in runs in a two-run sixth inning to lift the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.

Erin Rasnake allowed just three hits and struck out eight for Lebanon. Alexis Horne had two hits, while Lily Gray, Katie Jones, Skeens and Hileman had a hit apiece.

Cami Debusk struck out eight in taking the loss for Northwood, which scored in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Debusk and Sydney Carter.

Marion 5, Holston 3

Aubree Whitt and Ella Grace Moss homered as Marion had no problem dispatching non-district rival Holston.

Elena Williams pitched a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Lucia Wright held Holston with two hits.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 13,

Twin Valley 2

Skylar Vanover drove in both of Twin Valley’s runs on a single as the Panthers suffered a loss.

Richlands 6, Patrick Henry 5

The Richlands Blue Tornado scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Patrick Henry in a classic pitching duel.

Arin Rife allowed eight hits and struck out 18 in notching the win for the Blues, while PH ace Abigail Street struck out 15 and yielded 11 hits

Street homered for PH, while Alyssa Lee had a home run among her three hits for Richlands.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 1, Abingdon 0

Taylor Wallace scored the match’s only goal as John Battle moved to 3-3 with a win over Washington County rival Abingdon.

Macie Ratliff had 13 saves in earning the shutout for the Trojans.

AHS is now 4-4-1.

Union 12, Ridgeview 0

Isabella Blagg and Emma Hemphill scored four goals apiece as Union rocked Ridgeview.

Peyton Davis and Gracie Gibson each found the back of the net twice for the Bears.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 0

Micah Hyskell scored four goals and added one assist to lead the Vikings to anLakes Upper Conference rout of the Falcons.

Matthew Cardoso added two goals and three assists for the Vikings (6-2, 1-1). Jonah Gassiot, Abram Moore and Noah Broglio also had goals for Tennessee High. Austin DeGeare and Zach Richards had an assist apiece.

Eli Knowles had four saves in goal for the Vikings.

Patrick Henry 6, Grundy 0

Dylan Bassett scored five goals as Patrick Henry moved to 5-1 by blanking Grundy.

Wyatt Wright added a goal and an assist for the Rebels, while Kaylee Mora, Ben Hahn and Ryan Woodlee also assisted on goals.

Clay Mora was in goal for the shutout.

Abingdon 9, John Battle 0

Corey Britt scored three goals and also dished out three assists as Abingdon overwhelmed the Trojans of John Battle.

Tyler Rogers and James Whitted added two goals apiece, while Caleb Denton and Rylan Kreps also found the back of the net.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High 2, West Ridge 0

Tennessee High defeated West Ridge 25-17, 25-23 at Volunteer High School. Boys volleyball is a club sport in Tennessee.

LATE MONDAY

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 4, Graham 0

Carly Compton struck out 19 in spinning a no-hitter and also had two hits and two RBIs in Tazewell’s Southwest District triumph.

Maddie Gillespie added two hits for the Bulldogs.

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (A) def. Anna McKee, 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (A) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 6-0, 6-0; Claire Kreutzer (JB) def. Harmony Webb, 9-8 (7-3); Eliza Cozart (A) def. Addison Reedy, 8-1; Wrenn Rainero (A) def. Mackenzie Smith, 8-1; Allison Smith (JB) def. Katy Creasy, 8-5.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (A) def. A. McKee-Jenkins, 6-1, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (A) def. Kreutzer-Reedy, 8-3; M. Smith-A. Smith (JB) def. Ellen Buddington-Ellie Williams 8-4.

Wise Central 5, Lebanon 4

Singles

Ava Deckard (L) def. Jaida Meade, 9-8 (9-7); Bella Ashby (L) def. Montana Stafford, 8-5; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Kristen Anderson, 8-1; Calli Dye (L) def. Makenna Powers, 8-4; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Bailey Collins, 8-3; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Mackenzie Boyd, 8-4.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Deckard-Ashby, 8-5; Stafford-R. Taylor (WC) def. Dye-Marley Bush, 8-3; Collins-Boyd (L)def. Hughes-Powers, 8-5.